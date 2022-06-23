Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:02 2022-06-23 am EDT
349.00 GBX   +0.46%
06/22QINETIQ : International Women in Engineering Day 2022
PU
06/21DIFFERENT BUT THE SAME : Celebrating Pride Month 2022
PU
06/20QINETIQ : ILA Berlin Airshow
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QinetiQ : and RUSI release new paper on trust in AI

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last week, the Defence Artificial Intelligence Strategy was published, setting out how the UK will 'adopt and exploit AI at pace and scale' to transform 'Defence into an 'AI ready' organisation and deliver cutting-edge capability.

This new paper aims to trigger a broader debate about the cultural and organisational changes required within the UK defence enterprise to become genuinely 'AI ready'. It considers this in the context of AI-enabled decision-support, and its impact on the role of command and commanders.

Trust in AI: Rethinking Future Command builds on the premise that trust at all levels (operators, commanders, political leaders and the public) is essential to the effective adoption of AI for military decision-making and explores key related questions such as:

  • What does trust in AI actually entail?
  • How can it be built and sustained in support of military decision-making?
  • What changes are needed for a symbiotic relationship between human and machine members of future command teams?

The paper follows an earlier report produced by QinetiQ, which looked at trust as a fundamental component of military capability and an essential requirement for military adaptability, and is theoretical but with practical application.

The paper considers the concepts of AI and trust, the role of human agency, and AI's impact on humans' cognitive capacity to make choices and decisions. It proposes a five-dimensional framework for developing trust in AI-enabled military decision-making and examines the implications of AI on people and institutional structures that have traditionally underpinned the exercise of authority and direction of armed forces.

In seeking to answer how trust affects the evolving human-AI relationship in military decision-making, this paper exposes several key issues requiring further research including:

  • How to build the trust necessary to reconfigure the organisation of command headquarters, their size, structure, location and composition, at tactical, operational and strategic levels.
  • How to adapt military education to better prepare commanders for the age of AI.
  • How to optimise and transform collective training across all domains to improve command involving greater collaboration with artificial agents.
  • How to operationalise the concept of 'Whole Force' to make better use of the extensive talent within society, industry and technology.
  • How to understand the needs of AI and humans within human-machine teams.

Paul O'Neill, RUSI Director of Military Sciences, said:

"Much of the discussion about the use of AI focuses on the technology. What our report seeks to do is balance the discussion to take account of the human and organisational impacts and implications of the technology. This is a symbiotic relationship in which the greatest value derives from considering the needs of the whole, human/machine, team."

Christina Balis, QinetiQ Campaign Director for Training and Mission Rehearsal, said:

"The growing military use of AI for operations and missions support will transform the character of warfare. This is not just a question of adapting our armed forces' tactics; we need to fundamentally rethink the role of humans in future military decision-making across the spectrum of 'operate' and 'warfight' and reform the institutions and teams within which they operate. It requires that we rethink the notion of trust in human-machine decision-making."

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QINETIQ GROUP PLC
06/22QINETIQ : International Women in Engineering Day 2022
PU
06/21DIFFERENT BUT THE SAME : Celebrating Pride Month 2022
PU
06/20QINETIQ : ILA Berlin Airshow
PU
06/20QINETIQ : International Women in Engineering Day 2022
PU
06/15QINETIQ : One Step Closer to Defending Earth from Asteroids
PU
06/13QINETIQ : Financial Document
PU
06/08QINETIQ : US Hires Eugene Chang as Vice President of Strategy
PU
06/06WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY PODCAST : How we can make an impact
PU
06/02QINETIQ : The future of communications in satellite-denied environments
PU
05/27QINETIQ : US Hires David Harrison as Vice President of Business Operations
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 322 M 1 627 M 1 627 M
Net income 2022 99,7 M 123 M 123 M
Net cash 2022 224 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 1 987 M 2 445 M 2 445 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 347,40 GBX
Average target price 394,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC30.60%2 445
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.97%137 272
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.88%110 732
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.82%71 288
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.88%59 872
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.69%44 292