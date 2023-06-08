QinetiQ : launches Veterans and Reservists Network

We are delighted to launch a reinvigorated QinetiQ Veterans' and Reservists' Network (QVRN) today, Thursday 8 June 2023. The QVRN is one of our global employee networks and exists to support veterans, reservists and family members of those in the armed forces working in QinetiQ. Employee networks are an essential part of our approach to inclusion and are an invaluable way of bringing it to life; the QVRN also demonstrates QinetiQ's strong commitment to our military community.



QinetiQ's Executive Sponsor for the QVRN says:

"I am proud to sponsor QinetiQ's Veterans' and Reservists' Network and to support QinetiQ's commitment to our military community. Former service personnel and serving reservists make a huge contribution to our company through their unique military skills and experience. They are flexible, adaptable and determined team members and leaders; they provide us with excellent perspectives on mission requirements and enable us to support our armed forces more effectively."

Nic Anderson

Chief Executive, QinetiQ's UK Defence Sector

The QVRN helps to connect our military community across QinetiQ and signpost any support required. The UK branch of the QVRN also draws on our commitment to honour the Armed Forces Covenant and support the armed forces community. We are proud to have had our Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award revalidated in 2021 and were presented with the award recently.

We've also taken the opportunity to review our commitments to support QinetiQ's military community and have extended support to include Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and family members of serving military personnel who work for QinetiQ. These commitments were made recently in an updated Armed Forces Covenant which was co-signed by Nic Anderson, Chief Executive of QinetiQ's UK Defence Sector, and Major General Jon Swift, the British Army's Commander Regional Forces.