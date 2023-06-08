Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:53:28 2023-06-08 am EDT
371.30 GBX   +0.73%
03:14aQinetiq : launches Veterans and Reservists Network
PU
06/07Goldman cuts Croda to neutral; Davy likes Wise
AN
06/01Duke Royalty shares up as quarterly cash revenue rises
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QinetiQ : launches Veterans and Reservists Network

06/08/2023 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are delighted to launch a reinvigorated QinetiQ Veterans' and Reservists' Network (QVRN) today, Thursday 8 June 2023. The QVRN is one of our global employee networks and exists to support veterans, reservists and family members of those in the armed forces working in QinetiQ. Employee networks are an essential part of our approach to inclusion and are an invaluable way of bringing it to life; the QVRN also demonstrates QinetiQ's strong commitment to our military community.

QinetiQ's Executive Sponsor for the QVRN says:

"I am proud to sponsor QinetiQ's Veterans' and Reservists' Network and to support QinetiQ's commitment to our military community. Former service personnel and serving reservists make a huge contribution to our company through their unique military skills and experience. They are flexible, adaptable and determined team members and leaders; they provide us with excellent perspectives on mission requirements and enable us to support our armed forces more effectively."

Nic Anderson
Chief Executive, QinetiQ's UK Defence Sector

The QVRN helps to connect our military community across QinetiQ and signpost any support required. The UK branch of the QVRN also draws on our commitment to honour the Armed Forces Covenant and support the armed forces community. We are proud to have had our Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award revalidated in 2021 and were presented with the award recently.

We've also taken the opportunity to review our commitments to support QinetiQ's military community and have extended support to include Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and family members of serving military personnel who work for QinetiQ. These commitments were made recently in an updated Armed Forces Covenant which was co-signed by Nic Anderson, Chief Executive of QinetiQ's UK Defence Sector, and Major General Jon Swift, the British Army's Commander Regional Forces.

Building on our Armed Forces Covenant commitments, the QVRN will help to create a vibrant and supportive community among QinetiQ's several hundred veterans and reservists. Further support for those in the company who are Cadet Force Adult Volunteers or families members of those in the armed forces, reinforces QinetiQ as an armed forces-friendly workplace.

Attachments

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:13:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QINETIQ GROUP PLC
03:14aQinetiq : launches Veterans and Reservists Network
PU
06/07Goldman cuts Croda to neutral; Davy likes Wise
AN
06/01Duke Royalty shares up as quarterly cash revenue rises
AN
05/30Qinetiq : and Inzpire - Partnering for Innovation
PU
05/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
05/25Qinetiq : Financial Document
PU
05/25BOE Rate Rise of More Than 25Bps Looks Unlikely
DJ
05/25Qinetiq annual profit and revenue rise; keeps outlook unchanged
AN
05/25Transcript : QinetiQ Group plc, 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023
CI
05/25UK stocks falls amid BoE rate hike worries; Cineworld rises
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 549 M 1 929 M 1 929 M
Net income 2023 176 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2023 218 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 2 108 M 2 626 M 2 626 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 368,60 GBX
Average target price 421,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC3.25%2 626
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.31%142 078
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.73%116 149
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.87%68 048
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.03%57 730
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.72%35 528
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer