  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  QinetiQ Group plc
  News
  Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:00 am
326.4 GBX   +0.06%
QinetiQ : Australia Wins Outstanding Diversity Strategy Award

05/20/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
QinetiQ's Leading Diversity Strategy Awarded at Aviation/Aerospace Australia Ceremony

20/05/2021

QinetiQ Australia was recognised for its industry leading strategy being awarded the Outstanding Strategy for Diversity Award at the Aviation/Aerospace Australia (A/AA) Awards ceremony on 22 April 2021.

The A/AA Gala Awards Dinner was hosted at Melbourne Museum, where over 150 industry leaders and professionals gathered for the annual award ceremony which recognises excellence in leadership and innovation within the aerospace industry.

Members of the QinetiQ D&I Committee, Reconciliation Action Working Group, Global Employee Voice Group, local team members and leaders joined together to celebrate our achievements.

Managing Director Greg Barsby was also a finalist in the Outstanding Male Influencer (D&I) category in recognition for his diversity and inclusivity leadership within the industry.

QinetiQ Australia is proud to receive industry recognition for the progressive workplace we have created, where D&I is at the heart of everything we do.

Greg Barsby, Managing Director of QinetiQ Australia, had this to say:

'This award provides recognition of our strategic direction where D&I forms an integral part of our business strategy and performance metrics. It is rewarding to see how our approach to D&I 'Better Together' is benefiting our employees, our industry and our community.

'Beyond being the right thing to do, Diversity and Inclusion is a key discriminator for our business and will continue to support us to grow our business, innovate for our customer's advantage and engage the best talent in our industry.

Jessica Ciccozzi, General Manager of People and Capability, had this to say:

'We have achieved significant success over the year, some of which includes: achieving our FY25 target of 40% female participation on our executive leadership team, leveraging our progressive approach to flexible work to support our teams through COVID, increasing the participation of Indigenous Australians in our workforce, improving age diversity through our largest ever overlapping graduate cohorts, creating new early careers apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities and increasing our support for veteran employment and pathways.'

In the coming 12 months, QinetiQ Australia remains committed to:

  • Increasing workforce participation and employment pathways for underrepresented groups within the QinetiQ business and community
  • Continue supporting STEM initiatives
  • Continue to close the gender pay gap
  • Remain focused on socially responsible procurement
  • Continue QinetiQ's education and awareness programs to build inclusion.

For further information about QinetiQ Australia's Diversity and Inclusivity initiatives, contact Jessica Ciccozzi.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 268 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
Net income 2021 117 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2021 158 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 1 842 M 2 609 M 2 614 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,02%
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 373,36 GBX
Last Close Price 3,26 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13 503%
Spread / Average Target 11 339%
Spread / Lowest Target 9 980%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Wadey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Ian Beresford Group Director-Engineering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC2.00%2 607
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.40%128 380
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.61%107 155
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.97%59 701
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.68%53 183
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.70%43 936