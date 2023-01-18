Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:50:00 2023-01-18 am EST
349.00 GBX   +1.39%
06:40aQinetiq on track to deliver in line with expectations
AN
05:39aUK House-Builders Trade Mixed After Vistry Update
DJ
04:21aFTSE 100 Struggles Higher After Corporate Updates, Inflation Data
DJ
Qinetiq on track to deliver in line with expectations

01/18/2023 | 06:40am EST
Qinetiq Group PLC - Hampshire, England-based science & engineering company operating primarily in the defence and security markets - Says it is on track to deliver in line with expectations for financial 2023. Continues to deliver good operational performance in the third quarter ended on December 31. It has recently delivered four additional RCV-L prototype vehicles to the US Army for expanded testing. Qinetiq has also won a 10-year contract with the UK Ministry and Defence, worth GBP80 million for mission data services.

"Order intake has continued to remain strong, with orders and revenue year-to-date now at more than GBP1 billion," it adds. Says profit and cash performance are in line with expectations.

In November, it had posted a 12% revenue rise to GBP673.4 million for the six months that ended on September 30 from GBP600.1 million the year before. Pretax profit surged to GBP104.5 million from GBP42.4 million.

Current stock price: 349.40 pence each, up 1.5% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 21%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 501 M 1 843 M 1 843 M
Net income 2023 176 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2023 207 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 1 969 M 2 417 M 2 417 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 344,20 GBX
Average target price 416,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC-3.59%2 417
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.22%144 865
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.08%117 189
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.43%70 118
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-3.15%66 076
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.31%37 062