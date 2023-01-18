Qinetiq on track to deliver in line with expectations

Qinetiq Group PLC - Hampshire, England-based science & engineering company operating primarily in the defence and security markets - Says it is on track to deliver in line with expectations for financial 2023. Continues to deliver good operational performance in the third quarter ended on December 31. It has recently delivered four additional RCV-L prototype vehicles to the US Army for expanded testing. Qinetiq has also won a 10-year contract with the UK Ministry and Defence, worth GBP80 million for mission data services.

"Order intake has continued to remain strong, with orders and revenue year-to-date now at more than GBP1 billion," it adds. Says profit and cash performance are in line with expectations.

In November, it had posted a 12% revenue rise to GBP673.4 million for the six months that ended on September 30 from GBP600.1 million the year before. Pretax profit surged to GBP104.5 million from GBP42.4 million.

Current stock price: 349.40 pence each, up 1.5% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 21%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.