Certain A Shares of QingDao Greensum Ecology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1103 days starting from 18-FEB-2021 to 26-FEB-2024.



The company?s holding shareholder Qingdao Guanzhong Investment Group Co., Ltd, company?s actual controller Li Chunlin, Xu Jianping, company?s shareholders Qingdao Herong Investment Co., Ltd., Qingdao Bozheng Investment Co., Ltd. promised that Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for at least 6 months.



The company?s other shareholders Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd., SME Development Fund (Shenzhen Limited Partnership)?Yu Qingzhou?Qingdao Guoxin Capital Investment Co., Ltd., Khorgas Shangda Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Qingdao Jufeng Technology Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Zibo Innovation Capital Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Weifang Innovation Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd.,Qingdao Chuangxin Marine Economy Venture Capital Fund Center (Limited Partnership), Haining Jiuying Investment Management Co., Ltd., Zhou Lianqiang promised that within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares