Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Indicative Announcement on the Joint Announcement Issued by the Company and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 1 September 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an indicative announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the joint announcement issued by the Company and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (the 'HEG', 01169.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

The Company and HEG issued a joint announcement (the 'Joint Announcement') regarding the proposed privatization of HEG (the 'Privatization Proposal') on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 1 September 2020. The main contents of the Joint Announcement include:

I. The shareholders meeting, A-shareholders class meeting and D-shareholders class meeting approved the Privatization Proposal

The Company's shareholders meeting, A-shareholders class meeting and D-shareholders class meeting have approved the relevant proposals in relation to the Privatization Proposal. For relevant information, please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020, First Class Meeting of A-Shareholders 2020 and First Class Meeting of D-Shareholders 2020 (Announcement No.: L2020-062) published on the same day on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website. Accordingly, the Pre-condition of the approval of the requisite resolution at the Company's shareholders meeting, A-shareholders class meeting and D-shareholders class meeting has been fulfilled.

II. The shareholders meeting, A-shareholders class meeting and D-shareholders class meeting approved the EB-to-CB (Exchangeable Bonds-to-Convertible Bonds) proposal

The Company's shareholders meeting, A-shareholders class meeting and D-shareholders class meeting have approved the EB-to-CB proposal. For relevant information, please refer to the Announcement on the Resolutions of Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020, First Class Meeting of A-Shareholders 2020 and First Class Meeting of D-Shareholders 2020 (Announcement No.: L2020-062) published on the same day on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website.

III. Extension of time for dispatch of the scheme document

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, unless the consent from the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the Securities and Futures Commission or any delegate thereof (the 'Executive') is obtained, the scheme document (the 'Scheme Document') containing, among other things, further details about the Scheme, a letter of advice from the HEG's independent financial adviser to the independent board committee of HEG, the recommendations of the independent board committee of HEG, notices to convene the Bermuda Supreme Court (the 'Court') Meeting (the 'Court Meeting') and the SGM of HEG, and the listing document to be published by the Company in connection with the H-share introduction listing, should normally be despatched to the HEG Shareholders within 35 days of the 3.5 Announcement (the '3.5 Announcement', jointly announced by the Company and HEG in relation the Privatization Proposal on 31 July 2020) (in this case being on or before 4 September 2020).

According to the 3.5 Announcement, the making of the Privatisation Proposal is conditional upon the satisfaction of the Pre-conditions and the implementation of the Privatisation Proposal is also subject to the satisfaction of, among other things, the approval of the scheme by the Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting. The Company need more time for the satisfaction of the Pre-Conditions and accommodating the Court timetable. The Executive has indicated that it is minded to grant, the extension of the latest date for despatching the Scheme Document to 30 November 2020.

For more information about the Joint Announcement, please refer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.

