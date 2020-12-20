Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Qingdao Haier    600690   CNE000000CG9

QINGDAO HAIER

(600690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/20/2020 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Announcement on the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group and the listing of H-shares of Haier Smart Home by way of introduction
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.12.2020 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Announcement on the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group and the listing of H-shares of Haier Smart Home by way of introduction

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 20 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (1169.HK, the "HEG") and the listing of the Company's H-shares by way of introduction.

On 18 December 2020 (Bermuda Time), the proposed privatization of HEG by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") was sanctioned (without modification) by the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "Court"). It is expected that a copy of the Court order will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda for registration on or before 21 December 2020 (Bermuda time).

Assuming that all the outstanding conditions as disclosed in the scheme document issued by the Company and HEG on 16 November 2020 are satisfied or waived (as applicable), the Scheme is expected to become effective on 21 December 2020 (Bermuda Time). According to the current expected timetable, certificates for the Company's H-shares are expected to be despatched to the Scheme Shareholders on or before 22 December 2020, the withdrawal of the listing of HEG shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to take place with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020, and the trading in the Company's H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020. Such expected timetable remains subject to further changes.

For detailed information relating to the expected timetable of the Scheme and the listing of Company's H-shares by way of introduction, please refer to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the HKEX news (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 20 December 2020.

The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.

Board of Directors
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

20 December 2020


20.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: www.haier.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1156484  20.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156484&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about QINGDAO HAIER
05:01aDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpH..
DJ
05:01aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
12/18AURORA MOBILE : Haier Collaborate On Smart Home Platform
MT
12/09Haier Electronics Shares Slide 3% as Shareholders Approve Privatization
MT
12/09DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpH..
DJ
12/09HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
12/09HAIER SMART HOME : High customer trust supports growth ambitions
EQ
12/09PRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home: High customer trust supports growth ambitions
DJ
12/03Hackers target groups in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, says IBM
RE
12/02Refrigerators, Ovens Get a Hygiene Makeover During Covid-19 Pandemic
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 209 B 32 033 M 32 033 M
Net income 2020 8 650 M 1 324 M 1 324 M
Net cash 2020 11 787 M 1 804 M 1 804 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 182 B 27 840 M 27 850 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 99 757
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart QINGDAO HAIER
Duration : Period :
Qingdao Haier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINGDAO HAIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 28,41 CNY
Last Close Price 27,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Gang Li Director & General Manager
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Pei Hua Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Guo Qing Ming Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINGDAO HAIER41.85%27 840
WHIRLPOOL27.68%11 782
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%10 382
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED162.94%6 769
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.246.48%6 071
RINNAI CORPORATION38.95%5 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ