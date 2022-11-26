Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Qingdao Haier Biomedical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    688139   CNE100003P25

QINGDAO HAIER BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD.

(688139)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
69.16 CNY   +1.16%
03:38pBeijing residents break free from COVID lockdown
RE
10/10Qingdao Haier Biomedical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/25Qingdao Haier Biomedical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Beijing residents break free from COVID lockdown

11/26/2022 | 03:38pm EST
STORY: The building management had issued a notice on Thursday (November 24) after one positive case of COVID-19 was found. Residents were prevented from leaving the building and all exits were locked, including the only safety exit.

Resident Ji Zhang reported the issue to the local police.

"The property management doesn't have the right to seal the door," Zhang told Reuters.

Residents shared news and information in online groups before approaching authorities.

"The first request we have is to have a formal, legitimate document to say that ok, you are in a high-risk area, you have to quarantine," said Zoe Zhang, another resident of the building.

"If not, then they should not, A, lock down the main door and, B, if anybody has any emergency, please let us know."

Neighborhood committee staff were unable to provide legal documents supporting the measures, and the restrictions were removed.


Financials
Sales 2022 2 869 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2022 629 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 937 M 3 059 M 3 059 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 078
Free-Float 48,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 69,16 CNY
Average target price 109,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhan Jie Liu General Manager & Director
Rui Juan Mo Chief Financial Officer
Li Xia Tan Chairman
Xue Juan Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiang Tao Zhang Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINGDAO HAIER BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD.-23.85%3 059
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.38%217 219
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.84%194 395
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.40%93 693
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.32%63 237
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.67%59 953