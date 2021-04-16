Qingdao Port International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

青 島 港 國 際 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06198)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 April 2021 for the purpose of, among others, considering and approving the quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and its publication.

By order of the Board

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

JIA Funing

Chairman

Qingdao, the PRC, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIA Funing and Mr. WANG Xinze, the non-executive Directors are Mr. SU Jianguang, Mr. FENG Boming, Mr. WANG Jun and Ms. WANG Fuling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. LI Yan, Mr. JIANG Min and Mr. LAI Kwok Ho.