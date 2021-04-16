Log in
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(6198)
Qingdao Port International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

04/16/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

青 島 港 國 際 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06198)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 April 2021 for the purpose of, among others, considering and approving the quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and its publication.

By order of the Board

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

JIA Funing

Chairman

Qingdao, the PRC, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIA Funing and Mr. WANG Xinze, the non-executive Directors are Mr. SU Jianguang, Mr. FENG Boming, Mr. WANG Jun and Ms. WANG Fuling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. LI Yan, Mr. JIANG Min and Mr. LAI Kwok Ho.

Financials
Sales 2021 13 470 M 2 063 M 2 063 M
Net income 2021 4 186 M 641 M 641 M
Net cash 2021 470 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,25x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 40 024 M 6 136 M 6 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 8 981
Free-Float 18,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,97 CNY
Last Close Price 4,03 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xin Ze Wang President & Director
Xiwei Fan Chief Financial Officer
Qing Cai Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Funing Jia Chairman
Ya Ping Wang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.0.21%6 136
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED51.12%20 377
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.22%16 204
MISC0.00%7 445
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED32.35%5 920
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.34%4 354
