Qingdao Port International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

青島港國際股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability )

(Stock Code: 06198)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATIONAL DATA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company hereby announces that for the three months ended 31 March 2021, the total cargo and container throughput of the Company, its branch companies, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates collectively was 141.99 million tons and 5.55 million TEUs, respectively, representing an increase of 7.8% and 10.1% over the same period of last year, respectively. References to the throughput data mentioned above did not take into account the proportion of interest held by the Company in relevant subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

The board of directors of the Company wishes to remind investors that the operational data for the three months ended 31 March 2021 listed above was calculated based on the preliminary internal statistics of the Company which may differ from the actual figures to be disclosed by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis.

Potential investors and shareholders of the Company should exercise caution when dealing with the securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

