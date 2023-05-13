Advanced search
    600381   CNE0000017W0

QINGHAI SPRING MEDICINAL RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(600381)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
8.430 CNY   -0.82%
02:40pThe 'Duos-activation' Healthy Brewing Theory of Qinghai Spring's Tinghua Liquor Gains International Recognition, FDA and TTB Have Authorized Its Overseas Product to Be Sold in the United States
BU
04/28Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
The 'Duos-activation' Healthy Brewing Theory of Qinghai Spring's Tinghua Liquor Gains International Recognition, FDA and TTB Have Authorized Its Overseas Product to Be Sold in the United States

05/13/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
Recently, at the Alpha Square Group 2023 Annual Summit hosted in New York by a renowned professional investment institution, a distilled alcohol called Another Half was praised and liked by attendees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230513005012/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Another Half is a distilled alcohol produced by TingHua’s company, aiming for ‘duos-activation', which also adopts the brewing process disclosed in the World Intellectual Property Organization-published patent application "Use of composition of alcohol and cooling agent in regulating sexual function, protecting Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular system, promoting Hepatocyte regeneration, fighting against Tumor, and improving Immunity and sleep quality." Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd (Qinghai Spring, 600381.SH) is the applicant for the patent.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) approved Another Half's new distinctive distilled liquor category in 2022. In addition to approving the overseas product of TingHua, the TTB also authorized the product's technique and characteristics, permitting "Duos blend" to be used as a distinctive name on the product label. "Duos blend" refers to both a distinctive product formulation and a "Duos activation" - harm reduction and benefits gain technique. According to the interpretation of US FDA and TTB regulations, the distinctive name refers to the "sell name."

The FDA's authorization and the TTB's certification of Another Half indicate that this distilled alcohol and its distinctive manufacturing process have been granted a pass to the US and international markets. It contains the innovative value of "harm reduction and benefits gain" brought by the "duos activation" of TingHua liquor and is advancing around the world.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 160 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net income 2022 -288 M -41,3 M -41,3 M
Net cash 2022 164 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 949 M 711 M 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 37,2x
EV / Sales 2022 44,1x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart QINGHAI SPRING MEDICINAL RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINGHAI SPRING MEDICINAL RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Zhang Chairman & General Manager
Xin Yu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ying Qian Independent Director
You Hai Cheng Independent Director
Fu Gui Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINGHAI SPRING MEDICINAL RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.52%711
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-3.20%6 964
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.25.11%4 713
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD36.80%3 161
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK2.65%1 566
HENAN LINGRUI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.24.46%1 316
