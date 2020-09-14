MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. 3369 CNE100001QR3 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. (3369) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/11 1.25 HKD -0.79% 04:55a QINHUANGDAO PORT : Interim report 2020 PU 01/03 QINHUANGDAO PORT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Decmeber 2019 PU 2019 QINHUANGDAO PORT : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Qinhuangdao Port : INTERIM REPORT 2020 0 09/14/2020 | 04:55am EDT Send by mail :

Section I Definitions 2 Section II Company Profile and Major Financial 3 Indicators Section III Business Highlights 6 Section IV Business Discussion and Analysis 9 Section V Significant Events 20 Section VI Changes in Ordinary Shares and 44 Particulars of Shareholders Section VII Information of Preference Shares 50 Section VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior 51 Management Section IX Corporate Bonds 52 Section X Review Report 53 INTERIM REPORT 2020 1 SECTION I DEFINITIONS In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the meanings as follows: DEFINITIONS OF COMMONLY USED TERMS QHD Port Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.* (秦皇島港股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC on 31 March 2008 Company or the Company Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.* and its subsidiaries Hebei Port, HPG, controlling shareholder or Hebei Port Group Co., Ltd.* (河北港口集團有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated QHD Port Group under the laws of the PRC, previously known as Qinhuangdao Port Group Co., Ltd.* (秦皇島港務 集團有限公司), which directly holds 54.27% equity interest of the Company Reporting Period the six months ended 30 June 2020 corresponding period of 2019 the six months ended 30 June 2019 CSRC China Securities Regulatory Commission SSE Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Exchange The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong Listing Rules the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Corporate Governance Code the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules Model Code Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers set out in Appendix 10 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules Prospectus the Prospectus for the Initial Public Offering and Listing of A Shares of Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. issued by the Company on SSE on 13 July 2017 HPG Finance Hebei Port Group Finance Company Limited (河北港口集團財務有限公司) Cangzhou Mineral Port Cangzhou Huanghuagang Mineral Port Co., Ltd.* (滄州黃驊港礦石港務有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 10 April 2012, with 97.59% of its equity interest held by the Company as at the date of this report Caofeidian Coal Port Tangshan Caofeidian Coal Stevedoring Co., Ltd.* (唐山曹妃甸煤炭港務有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 29 October 2009, with 51.00% of its equity interest held by the Company as at the date of this report Cangzhou Bohai Port Cangzhou Bohai Port Co., Ltd.* (滄州渤海港務有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 31 October 2007, with 96.08% of its equity interest held by the Company as at the date of this report A Share(s) the domestic listed RMB ordinary share(s) in the share capital of QHD Port with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the SSE H Share(s) Hong Kong listed ordinary share(s) in the share capital of QHD Port with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Stock Exchange Harbor land and water surface of the port within the territory of the port and demarcated by the administrative agency of local government Qinhuangdao Port Qinhuangdao Port in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province Caofeidian Port Caofeidian Port Zone in Tangshan Port, Tangshan City, Hebei Province Huanghua Port Huanghua Port in Cangzhou City, Hebei Province Throughput a measure of the volume of cargo handled by a port. Where cargoes are transshipped, each unloading and loading process is measured separately as part of throughput Terminal designated for mooring vessels, loading and unloading cargoes and boarding travelers Berth the place of a dock designated for a vessel to moor Bulk cargo loose commodity cargo that is transported in volume size including dry bulk cargo and liquid bulk cargo General cargo a general terms for cargoes of various varieties, nature and packaging forms TEU a statistical conversion unit for containers, a container of twenty feet in length (i.e. one TEU) Economic hinterland or Hinterland Hinterland connected with the port by means of transportation, a territory scope in the port where cargoes are generated from or cargoes to be transshipped through the port are consumed Daqin Railway the railway line from Hanjialing Station in Datong County, Shanxi Province to the Liucun South Station in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province Board or Board of Directors The board of directors of QHD Port Director(s) Director(s) of QHD Port Audit Committee the Audit Committee of the Board 2 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. Company name 秦皇島港股份有限公司 (in Chinese)
Abbreviation in Chinese 秦港股份
Company name (in English) QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD.
Abbreviation in English QHD PORT
Legal representative CAO Ziyu of the Company

II. CONTACT PERSON AND CONTACT METHOD
Secretary to the Board Securities Representative
Name MA Xiping ZHANG Nan
Address 35 Haibin Road, Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province
Telephone 0335-3099676
E-mail qggf@portqhd.com III. CHANGES IN BASIC INFORMATION
Registered address of the Company 35 Haibin Road, Haigang District, Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province
Website address of www.portqhd.com the Company IV. CHANGE PROFILE OF INFORMATION DISCLOSURE AND PLACE FOR INSPECTION
Name of media of information disclosure designated by the Securities Times Company
Website designated by the CSRC for publication of www.sse.com.cn interim report
International website designated by the Stock Exchange www.hkexnews.hk for information disclosure OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION □ Applicable √ Not applicable QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 3 SECTION II COMPANY PROFILE AND MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS VII. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF THE COMPANY Major accounting data Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Increase/decrease for For the the Reporting Period as compared to the Reporting Period Corresponding period corresponding period Major accounting data (January - June) of last year of last year (%) Operating revenue 2,995,402,079.12 3,390,705,885.07 -11.66 Net profit attributable to Shareholders of the listed Company 575,741,812.29 549,099,796.92 4.85 Net profit attributable to Shareholders of the listed Company after deducting non-recurring profits and losses 554,253,555.09 517,397,115.31 7.12 Net cash flow generated from operating activities 1,271,720,867.36 1,526,884,323.54 -16.71 Increase/decrease for the end of the End of the Reporting Period as compared to the end of Reporting Period End of last year last year (%) Net assets attributable to Shareholders of the listed Company 14,744,134,191.58 14,610,442,895.38 0.92 Total assets 25,475,843,345.17 25,479,855,440.54 -0.02 (II) Major financial indicators Increase/decrease for For the the Reporting Period as compared to the Reporting Period Corresponding period corresponding period Major financial indicators (January - June) of last year of last year (%) Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share) 0.10 0.10 0 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share) 0.10 0.10 0 Basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring profits and losses (RMB/Share) 0.10 0.09 11.11 Decrease by Weighted average return on net assets (%) 3.86% 3.87% 0.01 percentage point Weighted average return on net assets after deducting non-recurring Increase by profits and losses (%) 3.71% 3.65% 0.06 percentage point Description of major accounting data and financial indicators of the Company Applicable √ Not applicable VIII. DIFFERENCE IN ACCOUNTING DATA BETWEEN DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS □ Applicable √ Not applicable 4 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION II COMPANY PROFILE AND MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS IX. NON-RECURRING PROFIT AND LOSS ITEMS AND THEIR AMOUNTS √ Applicable □ Not applicable Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Non-recurring profit and loss items Amount Note (if applicable) Profit or loss on disposal of non-current assets 683,884.29 Tax refund or exemption in relation to documents of unauthorized approval or without formal approval or of incidental nature Government grants recognized in profit or loss (except for the government grants that are closely related to the business of the Company and received in accordance with the uniform state's regulations) 28,406,800.68 Fund possession cost paid by non-financial enterprises and recorded under current profit and loss The excess of the fair value of identifiable net assets acquired over the cost for acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures Profit/loss of non-monetary asset swap Profit/loss from entrusted investment or asset management 1,296,562.42 Provision for impairment of assets due to force majeure i.e. natural disaster Profit/loss from debt restructuring Corporate restructuring expenses, i.e. expenses on employee placement, integration costs, etc. Profit/loss from the excess of the fair value of a transaction of unfair consideration Current net profit/loss of subsidiaries resulting from merger of enterprises under common control from the beginning of the period to the date of merger Profit/loss from contingencies irrelevant to the normal operations of the Company Profit/loss from the change of fair value of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading, derivative financial liabilities and investment income from the disposal of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading, derivative financial liabilities and other debt investment except for those gain/ loss relating to the hedging transactions under company's normal operating business Write back of the provision for impairment of accounts receivable, contract assets that is individually tested for impairment 2,007,863.00 Profit/loss from external entrusted loans Profit/loss from changes in fair value of investment properties using the fair value model for subsequent measurement Effects of one-off adjustment to current profit/loss in accordance with laws and regulations on taxation and accounting, etc. Income of entrustment fees from entrusted operations Other non-operating income or expenses other than the above items -3,469,284.18 Other profit or loss items that fall within the meaning of non-recurring profit and loss Impact on non-controlling interests -505,276.88 Impact on income tax -6,932,292.13 Total 21,488,257.20 X. OTHERS □ Applicable √ Not applicable QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 5 SECTION III BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS PRINCIPAL BUSINESS, OPERATING MODEL AND INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD Principal Business

The Company provides highly integrated port services including stevedoring, stacking, warehousing, transportation and logistics services. We handle various types of cargoes mainly including coal, metal ores, oil and liquefied chemicals, containers, general cargoes and other goods. Operating Model Procurement Model

The Company is mainly engaged in stevedoring and stacking cargo, port management and relevant supporting services, and as compared with production enterprises, it has less demand of raw materials. Major purchases of the Company include resources, stevedoring and transportation equipment.

The purchase of resources includes materials, low-value consumables, energy (including water and electricity) and accessories, among which, the purchase of energy accounts for the majority of the total purchase of the Company. All of the above production materials shall be independently purchased by the Company through entering into relevant contracts. Resources of more than RMB100,000 and qualified for tendering shall be purchased by the Company by way of tendering, and resources of more than RMB500,000 shall be purchased through public tendering. Resources of under RMB100,000, which are not subject to tendering, shall be purchased through comparison of quality and price, business negotiation and catalogue procurement.

The purchase of stevedoring and transportation equipment will be conducted by the technology and equipment department, resource supply center and various primary units according to the type of equipment. Production Model

Main production processes of the Company include cargo stevedoring, cargo stacking and handling within the port, and stevedoring of cargos by road transportation.

The Company has a complete production operation system and organizational management system, complete terminal and logistics facilities and ancillary machinery equipment system, complete and independent information operation, management and network system for the operation of various production businesses. Marketing Model

The Company has an independent marketing system to continuously improve its service level, maintain its existing customer base, and actively explore new customer resources. Marketing Model of Coal Business

The Company has an independent marketing system for its coal business, and the port coal business is directly managed by the Company's production department with no distribution and agency system. The Company has set up offices in Taiyuan and Hohhot, covering the whole hinterland of cargo sources and coordinating cargo flow.

The Company mainly negotiated business by attending transportation conferences of various industries and order placing meetings across the country, and adopted the mode of mutual visits between ports and customers. At the same time, the Company continued to improve its service quality, carried out in-depth marketing work, established and improved its online marketing system to provide "one-stop" services to customers. The Company will adjust and optimize the existing business model according to the changes in the market situation, actively communicate with customers, carry out various featured businesses such as coal blending business, special facilities, quasi-liner shipping and online business platform, enter into long-term port operation contracts with major coal shipping enterprises and end users of coal, jointly determine the base of annual transshipment volume, and appropriately provide reserved stacking yards and berths to facilitate coal transshipment by customers using port resources. Marketing Model of Business of Other Types of Cargo

The Company made reference to the marketing model of coal to determine the marketing model of business of other cargo types, so as to establish an extensive and stable sales network, actively explore business opportunities in the economic hinterland and establish stable and long-term cooperation relationship with customers. 6 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION III BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS Industry Overview Port is the hub of resource allocation and plays a vital role in the transportation system. The port industry is an important fundamental industry for national economic and social development and is closely related to the development of macro economy. Port plays an important role in meeting the transportation need of national energy, raw materials and other bulk materials, supporting economic, social and trade development, improving people's living standards, and enhancing the comprehensive strength of the country. The cargoes for transshipment at ports are divided into five major categories, namely dry bulk cargo, liquid bulk cargo, general cargo, containers and Ro-Ro vehicles. Transportation of bulk cargo in bulk and general cargo in container is conducive to enhancing transport efficiency and reducing transport costs, which has become the development trend in the global marine transportation industry. With the continuous expansion of the functions of ports, port enterprises have gradually developed from a pure sea-land cargo transshipment provider to an integrated logistics service provider, providing integrated logistics support for the transportation by vessels, vehicles and trains as well as the storage, driving the formation of a port-surrounding industrial park with processing, wholesale, distribution, storage and other functions near the ports, which greatly enhanced the competitiveness of the ports as integrated transportation connection points. The Company is a large-scale public terminal operator for dry bulk cargoes in the world. Qinhuangdao Port is an important port of the "West-East coal transportation" and "North-South coal transportation" in coal transportation in China, and has maintained a leading position in terms of the amount of water discharged from coal for many years. With the implementation of the cross-port operation strategy, Caofeidian Coal Port has been put into operation in the past few years and the business of Cangzhou Mineral Port continues to develop. The Company has carried out diverse business strategy and intensified its efforts in ore, container and general cargo. MATERIAL CHANGES IN MAJOR ASSETS OF THE COMPANY DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

√ Applicable □ Not applicable Please refer to "III. (III) Analysis of assets and liabilities" of "Section IV Business Discussion and Analysis" for the details of changes in major assets. Including: overseas assets of 63,011,911.94 (Unit: Yuan, Currency: RMB), representing 0.25% of the total assets. ANALYSIS OF THE CORE COMPETITIVENESS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

√ Applicable □ Not applicable The Company is a leading public terminal operator for dry bulk cargoes in the world. It implements the cross-port operation strategy of Qinhuangdao Port, Tangshan Port and Cangzhou Port,

and operates Qinhuangdao Port, which is an important port for seaborne coal in China, and continuously expands the business in Tangshan region and Cangzhou region.

As an important port of the "West-East coal transportation" and "North-South coal transportation" in coal transportation in China, Qinhuangdao Port plays an important role in ensuring the safety of national energy transportation. In recent years, the Company has further expanded its business in Tangshan Caofeidian and Cangzhou Huanghua Port. The Phase 2 of coal terminal project in Caofeidian Port Zone of Tangshan Caofeidian Coal Port Co., Ltd.*, a subsidiary of the Company, officially commenced operation in 2019. The construction of Phase 1 (expansion) of metal ores terminal project in the bulk cargo area of Huanghua Port in Cangzhou City officially started in June 2020. The economic hinterland of the Company covers a wide range of areas with large service radius, and has a solid foundation for development.

The economic hinterland of the Company mainly includes upstream and downstream part: the upstream part mainly comprise North China, Northeast China and Northwest China, as well as Shandong and Henan which are important production bases of energy and raw materials in China. Meanwhile, they are also important bases of heavy chemical industry of China, providing sufficient supply for the business development of the Company; while the downstream part mainly comprise Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong and other provinces (cities).The above-mentioned provinces (cities) are not only the main areas where resources are consumed in China, but also the areas where resources are scarce. Strategic materials such as oil, coal, iron ore and grain are required to be imported in large quantities or transported from other regions of China.

The Company has continuously improved its economic service capacity for the Hinterland, and has opened a number of inland ports, container depots and new routes, further enhancing its service capacity for the port Hinterland in the "Three Norths" area and central and southern Hebei. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 7 SECTION III BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS The Company has superior port resources and transportation conditions in bulk or sparse shipping

The Bohai Rim region is located along the northern coast of China, with the coastline length accounting for approximately one-third of the country, and where more than 40 ports are widely distributed. The ports have good natural conditions, marine transportation, railways, highways and air transportation routes are highly concentrated, forming a three-dimensionalland-sea-air transportation network centered on ports, and the collection and distribution are convenient. Daqin Railway, which relies on the Qinhuangdao and Caofeidian ports of the Company, is the largest modern and professional coal transportation line in the world in terms of annual transportation volume. The Company continues to promote the construction of the "transformation from road haulage to rail-freight transport" project to open new special railway lines, thereby further enhancing the railway port dredging capacity. The Company has targeted at large-scalehigh-quality customers and constantly promotes marketing and continuously improves service quality

Our customers are mainly large-scale coal, electricity and steel enterprises, including National Coal Group, National Energy Investment Group, Zhejiang Energy Group, Yitai Group, Datong Coal Mine Group, Shougang Group and Hebei Iron & Steel Group.

The Company has strengthened the implementation of grid-based marketing, further consolidated the responsibility system of account managers, optimized the business handling process of online business halls, and made every effort to meet the personalized reasonable requirements of customers and improve customer satisfaction. The Company constantly enhances its efforts in technology innovation and project construction.

The Company has completed the construction of the supporting security system for the cloud data center of the Smart Port Demonstration Project of the Ministry of Transport, the online optimization of the intelligent production management platform, and the development of customer APP infrastructure. The network hall e-commerce platform has been promoted and applied in three places, namely Qinhuangdao, Caofeidian, and Cangzhou, and realized the entire online process of coal, metal ore, general and other cargoes and other businesses. The Company has promoted unmanned transformation and intelligent entrance system, so that trucks enter the port more safely and efficiently. The Company has intensified the renewal of equipment and facilities to improve operational efficiency. The Company promotes to reduce costs and increase efficiency, continuing to improve the operation and management levels.

The Company has made full use of national policies, reduced taxation and financing costs. The Company has increased the integration of internal units, optimized the management structure, and withdrawn from loss-making investment companies. The Company has paid close attention to key cost control and reduced operating costs through transformation of management technology. The Company improved the salary management system and further optimized the salary structure. The Company has strengthened audit and supervision, and promoted the establishment of the compliance management system. The Company has been committed to building green and safe ports.

The Company has invested in the construction of shore power facilities, enhanced the effort in updating mobile machinery, and carried out special treatment of mobile pollution sources. The Company has carried out the greening improvement project in the harbor to improve the greening level of the harbor. The Company has consolidated its responsibility for safe production, carried out the construction of a dual control system for safety risk identification and hidden danger management, and concentrated on rectifying hidden dangers in safe production. 8 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS INDUSTRY OVERVIEW General Situation

In the first half of 2020, in the face of the severe challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic (the "Epidemic"), all citizens across China conscientiously implemented the decisions and deployments of the Committee of the Communist Party and the State Council, as well as coordinated and facilitated the works on epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. The situation of epidemic prevention and control continued to improve, with resumption of work, production and commercial activities proceeded smoothly. The effects of macroeconomic policies have gradually emerged, and economic growth has turned from negative to positive, reflecting a steady recovery in overall economy. In the first half of the year, China's GDP amounted to RMB45,661.4 billion on a constant price basis, representing a decrease of 1.6% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. In particular, the added value of the primary industry was RMB2,605.3 billion, representing an increase of 0.9%; the added value of the secondary industry was RMB17,275.9 billion, representing a decrease of 1.9%; and the added value of the tertiary industry was RMB25,780.2 billion, representing a decrease of 1.6%. In the second quarter, China's GDP was RMB25,011 billion on a constant price basis, representing an increase of 3.2% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, and a decline of 6.8% as compared to the first quarter. The economic growth rate has turned from negative to positive, while the overall economy is showing a rapid recovery trend. Overview of Port Industry in the PRC

In the first half of 2020, with the implementation of regular epidemic prevention and control and various works on transportation for economic and social development started producing their effects, the major indicators of China's port industry have continued to recover and improve. According to the statistics from the Ministry of Transport, the cargo throughput in ports reached 6.75 billion tonnes during the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.6%. In particular, cargo throughout grew by 5.2% in the second quarter, maintaining growth for three consecutive months since April. In terms of different segments, the throughput of domestic trade decreased by 0.1%, while the throughput of foreign trade increased by 2.2%. The throughput of containers reached 120 million TEUs, representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.4%.

For coal business, the accelerated recovery of coal production, rapid growth in imports and steady supply had provided secured energy supply for the continuous restoration of economic and social order. In the first half of 2020, the national raw coal output was 1.81 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.6%. Coal imports were 170 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.7%, with growth rate 6.9 percentage points higher than that of the corresponding period of last year. During the first half of the year, the epidemic affected economic and social development in short run, thus adversely affected the coal demand to a certain extent. According to statistics published by China Electricity Council, the thermal power generation of national scale power plant was 2,434.3 billion kWh in the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.6%, with growth rate declined by 1.8 percentage points as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the first half of the year, the volume of coal railway shipment was 1.12 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.8%. As a result, there was a decline in domestic trade coal shipment in ports in Northern China during the first half of the year as compared to last year.

For iron ore business, steel output grew steadily. There was greater demand in iron ores, and the import volume of iron ores has increased significantly. In the first half of the year, the national output of pig iron, crude steel and steel reached 432.68 million tonnes, 499.01 million tonnes and 605.84 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.2%, 1.4% and 2.7%, respectively. In the first half of the year, 547 million tonnes of imported iron ores were inspected by customs, representing an increase of 9.6% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. As driven by import growth, iron ore loading and unloading volume in major coastal ports of Northern China recorded growth to a different extent.

For oil business, in the first half of the year, crude oil production reached 96.5 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.5%. Import growth remained steady. The volume of imported crude oil reached 269 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.9%. Due to the growth in foreign trade imported crude oil, during the first half of the year, the crude oil throughput in most of the coastal ports has increased as compared to last year. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 9 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS II DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF OPERATIONS During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a total cargo throughput of 175.60 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 14.29 million tonnes or 7.53% as compared to the throughput of 189.89 million tonnes in the corresponding period of 2019. The throughputs generated from each of the ports of the Company are as follows: First half year of 2020 First half year of 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Increase/ Throughput total throughput Throughput total throughput (decrease) Increase/ (million tonnes) (%) (million tonnes) (%) (million tonnes) (decrease) (%) Qinhuangdao Port 89.70 51.08 107.88 56.81 (18.18) (16.85) Caofeidian Port 52.21 29.73 50.09 26.38 2.12 4.23 Huanghua Port 33.69 19.19 31.92 16.81 1.77 5.55 Total 175.60 100.00 189.89 100.00 (14.29) (7.53) During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a cargo throughput of 89.70 million tonnes in Qinhuangdao Port, representing a decrease of 18.18 million tonnes or 16.85% from 107.88 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the impacts of the Epidemic, the decline in power consumption of downstream enterprises due to insufficient operation, the decrease in the daily consumption of power plants as compared with the corresponding period of last year and the decline in coal demand. As a result, coal throughput in Qinhuangdao Port has dropped greatly. The Company achieved a cargo throughput of 52.21 million tonnes in Caofeidian Port, representing an increase of 2.12 million tonnes or 4.23% from 50.09 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the increase in infrastructure investments, as supported by national economic policies, stimulated the demand for iron and steel, thus driving the import and export of iron ore. The Company achieved a cargo throughput of 33.69 million tonnes in Huanghua Port, representing an increase of 1.77 million tonnes or 5.55% from 31.92 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the stable ore demand of steel enterprises in the Hinterland of the port, the improvement of port railway and automobile transportation efficiency, and the transfer of some ore sources from the surrounding ports to the water source of Huanghua Port. The cargo throughput of each type of cargoes handled by the Company is set out below: First half year of 2020 First half year of 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Increase/ Throughput total throughput Throughput total throughput (decrease) Increase/ (million tonnes) (%) (million tonnes) (%) (million tonnes) (decrease) (%) Coal 100.12 57.02 119.52 62.94 (19.40) (16.23) Metal ore 57.47 32.73 52.80 27.81 4.67 8.84 Oil and liquefied chemicals 1.14 0.65 1.41 0.74 (0.27) (19.15) Container 6.71 3.82 8.26 4.35 (1.55) (18.77) General and other cargoes 10.16 5.78 7.90 4.16 2.26 28.61 Total 175.60 100.00 189.89 100.00 (14.29) (7.53) 10 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Dry bulk cargoes handling services

The dry bulk cargoes handling services of the Company mainly include coal and metal ores handling services. During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded a total dry bulk cargoes throughput of 157.59 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 14.73 million tonnes or 8.55% from 172.32 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019.

During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a total coal throughput of 100.12 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 19.40 million tonnes or 16.23% from 119.52 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019. Such decrease was mainly due to the downward pressure on the economy caused by the epidemic. In addition, substantial amount of imported coal was cleared and landed during the first half of the year, resulting in sluggish domestic trade coal demand.

During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a total metal ores throughput of 57.47 million tonnes, representing an increase of 4.67 million tonnes or 8.84% from 52.80 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019. Such increase was mainly due to the increase in the demand for ore from steel mills in the Hinterland as driven by the national economic policies, and the significant increase in volume of "transformation from road haulage to rail-freight transport". Oil and liquefied chemicals handling services

During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded a total oil and liquefied chemicals throughput of 1.14 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 0.27 million tonnes or 19.15% from 1.41 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the prolong suspension of operation of asphalt plants in the Hinterland during the Reporting Period as affected by the epidemic and fluctuations in the international crude oil market. Container services

During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded a total container throughput of 610,641 TEUs, equivalent to a throughput of 6.71 million tonnes, representing increases in the number of containers handled and throughput of 32,638 TEUs (i.e. 5.65%) as compared with the number of containers handled and throughput of 578,003 TEUs and 8.26 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019, respectively. Such increase was mainly due to the launch of "Huanghua Port-Tianjin Port" daily service resulting in significant increase in container throughput. General cargoes handling services

During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded a total throughput of general and other cargoes of 10.16 million tonnes, representing an increase of 2.26 million tonnes or 28.61% from 7.90 million tonnes for the corresponding period of 2019. Such increase was mainly due to the strong demand in infrastructure market of Southern China and the steady and continuous growth of the Company's sea-rail intermodal transportation business. Ancillary port services and value-added services

The Company also provides a variety of ancillary port services and value-added services. Ancillary port services of the Group include tugging, tallying, trans-shipping, and shipping agency services. Our value-added services mainly include towing, tallying, coal blending and tariff-free warehouse and export supervisory warehouse services. In the first half year of 2020, the revenue of ancillary port services and value-added services of the Company amounted to RMB49,660,000, representing a decrease of RMB3,970,000 or 7.40% from RMB53,630,000 for the corresponding period of 2019. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 11 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATING RESULTS OF MAJOR BUSINESSES FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD Analysis of major operating business

1. Analysis of the changes in the relevant items in income statement and statement of cash flows

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Amount for the Change in Amount for the corresponding period proportion Item Reporting Period of last year (%) Operating revenue 2,995,402,079.12 3,390,705,885.07 -11.66 Operating costs 1,782,650,850.89 1,891,445,242.95 -5.75 Selling expenses 0.00 61,464.53 -100.00 Administrative expenses 305,437,657.13 614,301,550.89 -50.28 Financial expenses 138,894,242.03 155,620,529.30 -10.75 Research and development expenses 3,076,399.45 3,871,210.49 -20.53 Net cash flows from operating activities 1,271,720,867.36 1,526,884,323.54 -16.71 Net cash flows from investing activities -594,719,758.08 -169,537,081.38 -250.79 Net cash flows from financing activities -634,023,684.44 -463,745,860.91 -36.72 Principal Operations of the Company by Industries, Products and Regions Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Principal Operations by Industries Increase/decrease Increase/decrease Increase/decrease of revenue as of operating cost of gross profit compared with as compared margin as that in the with that in the compared with corresponding corresponding that in the Gross profit period of last year period of last year corresponding By industries Revenue Operating cost Margin (%) (%) (%) period of last year Service in relation to coal Decreased by 7.22 and relevant products 2,171,866,194.98 1,224,502,038.89 43.62 -17.69 -5.60 percentage points Service in relation to metal ore Increased by 2.43 and relevant products 504,440,332.91 334,357,852.21 33.72 1.91 -1.69 percentage points Service in relation to general Increased by 57.6 and other cargoes 207,377,652.74 132,895,195.40 35.92 65.13 -13.04 percentage points Decreased by 3.79 Container service 37,984,737.32 35,607,229.73 6.26 -12.93 -9.26 percentage points Service in relation to Decreased by 15.11 liquefied cargoes 26,217,509.87 26,711,747.79 -1.89 -23.1 -9.71 percentage points Increased by 0.44 Revenue from others 47,515,651.30 28,576,786.87 39.86 -11.41 -12.04 percentage point Principal Operations by Regions Increase/decrease Increase/decrease Increase/decrease of revenue as of operating cost of gross profit compared with as compared margin as that in the with that in the compared with corresponding corresponding that in the Gross profit period of last year period of last year corresponding By regions Revenue Operating cost Margin (%) (%) (%) period of last year Decreased by 3.73 Qinhuangdao 2,055,467,181.64 1,040,578,148.95 49.38 -21.31 -12.35 percentage points Increased by 1.55 Others 939,934,897.48 742,072,701.94 21.05 4.54 2.66 percentage points Reasons for changes in revenue: During the Reporting Period, revenue of the Company amounted to RMB2,995.4021 million, representing a decrease of 11.66% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in coal throughput of Qinhuangdao Port as affected by the Epidemic. 12 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Reasons for changes in operating costs: During the Reporting Period, operating costs of the Company amounted to RMB1,782.6509 million, representing a decrease of 5.75% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in labor costs attributable to the combined effect of employees who leave their posts and wait for retirement as well as the national social security relief policy during the Epidemic. Reasons for changes in management expenses: During the Reporting Period, the Company's administrative expenses amounted to RMB305,437,700, representing a decrease of 50.28% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the provision for costs on employees who leave their posts and wait for retirement in the previous period. Reasons for changes in financial costs: During the Reporting Period, the Company's financial costs amounted to RMB138,894,200, representing a decrease of 10.75% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in the amount of loans during the Reporting Period. Reasons for changes in net cash flows from operating activities: During the Reporting Period, the Company's net cash flows generated from operating activities amounted to RMB1,271,720,900, representing a decrease of 16.71% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in cash generated from the sale of goods and provision of services attributable to the decrease in revenue as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for changes in net cash flows from investing activities: During the Reporting Period, the Company's net cash flows generated from investing activities mounted to RMB-594,719,800, representing a decrease of 250.79% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the fact that Caofeidian Coal Port, a subsidiary of the Company, received disposal payments for land held for sale in the previous period, as well as the increase in time deposits with maturity of more than three months of the Company during the Reporting Period. Reasons for changes in net cash flows from financing activities: During the Reporting Period, the Company's net cash flows from financing activities amounted to RMB-634,023,700, representing a decrease of 36.72% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in shareholder dividends paid in the Reporting Period as compared to the corresponding period of last year. 2. Others Detailed explanation of major changes in the structure or sources of Company's profits Applicable √ Not applicable Others Applicable √ Not applicable Description of material changes in profits from non-major business Applicable √ Not applicable QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 13 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Analysis of assets and liabilities √ Applicable □ Not applicable 1. Assets and liabilities Unit: Yuan Proportion of the Proportion of the Percentage change in the amount amount at the end amount at the at the end of of the Reporting end of last year the Reporting Period Amount at the end Period with respect with respect to as compared to Items to the total assets Amount at the the total assets that at the end of of the Reporting Period (%) end of last year (%) last year (%) Description Cash and bank balances 3,077,521,029.15 12.08 2,805,072,385.39 11.01 9.71 Financial assets held for trading 170,000,000.00 0.67 0.00 0.00 - Bills receivable 194,097,706.00 0.76 172,344,886.06 0.68 12.62 Accounts receivable 92,362,178.38 0.36 81,480,463.58 0.32 13.35 Prepayments 13,562,578.41 0.05 10,763,773.91 0.04 26.00 Other receivables 154,734,310.25 0.61 47,843,613.54 0.19 223.42 Inventories 199,504,371.88 0.78 186,149,733.94 0.73 7.17 Other current assets 91,463,591.39 0.36 108,861,397.06 0.43 -15.98 Long-term equity investments 2,941,119,723.03 11.54 2,933,977,826.03 11.51 0.24 Other equity investments 817,446,118.17 3.21 792,793,162.66 3.11 3.11 Fixed assets 13,864,957,576.55 54.42 14,386,455,466.64 56.46 -3.62 Construction in progress 844,131,138.54 3.31 818,663,594.98 3.21 3.11 Right-of-use assets 130,017,661.39 0.51 136,087,991.44 0.53 -4.46 Intangible assets 2,406,602,150.64 9.45 2,442,851,949.55 9.59 -1.48 Long-term prepaid expenses 75,767,646.93 0.30 67,553,845.97 0.27 12.16 Deferred tax assets 367,099,832.83 1.44 410,276,375.66 1.61 -10.52 Other non-current assets 35,455,731.63 0.14 78,678,974.13 0.31 -54.94 Short-term borrowings 194,294,833.98 0.76 151,811,497.31 0.60 27.98 Accounts payable 316,070,261.78 1.24 164,642,529.63 0.65 91.97 Contracts liabilities 494,366,165.84 1.94 526,176,060.80 2.07 -6.05 Employee benefits payable 644,651,418.47 2.53 641,772,243.05 2.52 0.45 Taxes payable 171,475,269.71 0.67 136,546,991.12 0.54 25.58 Other payables 548,250,264.46 2.15 618,070,938.59 2.43 -11.3 Non-current liabilities due within one year 824,951,163.06 3.24 698,268,300.47 2.74 18.14 Long-term borrowings 5,669,237,997.98 22.25 5,883,682,492.98 23.09 -3.64 Lease liabilities 3,685,042.35 0.01 7,521,511.19 0.03 -51.01 Long-term payable 238,400,000.00 0.94 238,400,000.00 0.94 0 Long-term employee benefits payable 432,047,411.64 1.70 532,928,001.35 2.09 -18.93 Provisions 28,356,993.00 0.11 33,860,000.00 0.13 -16.25 Deferred income 225,443,509.36 0.88 243,113,352.90 0.95 -7.27 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,942,962.56 0.08 14,779,723.68 0.06 41.70 14 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Other details: Accounts receivable as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB170,000,000.00, mainly due to the purchase of wealth management products by Qinhuangdao Xin'gangwan Container Terminal Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company. Other receivables as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB154,734,300.00, representing an increase of 223.42% from the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in dividend receivables by the Company. Other non-current assets as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB35,455,700.00, representing a decrease of 54.94% from the beginning of the year, mainly due to settlement and refund of income tax of Cangzhou Mineral Port, a subsidiary of the Company, and the use of deductible input VAT by Cangzhou Mineral Port and Caofeidian Coal Port, subsidiaries of the Company. Accounts payable as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB316,070,300.00, representing an increase of 91.97% from the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in repair costs payable by the Company and the increase in other operating amounts. Lease liabilities as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB3,685,000.00, representing a decrease of 51.01% from the beginning of the year, mainly due to a portion of them classified into non-current liabilities due within one year based on its liquidity. Deferred income tax liabilities as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB20,943,000.00, representing an increase of 41.70% from the beginning of the year, mainly due to the difference between tax base and accounting base in fair value of other equity instruments of the Company. Restrictions on major assets as at the end of the Reporting Period Applicable √ Not applicable Other Explanation

√ Applicable □ Not applicable Gross Profit Margin

During the Reporting Period, gross profit of the Company amounted to RMB1,212.7512 million, representing a decrease of 19.11% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Gross profit margin of the Company for the Reporting Period was 40.49%, representing a decrease of 3.73 percentage points as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Tax and Surcharges

During the Reporting Period, the tax and surcharges of the Company amounted to RMB172,526,100, representing a decrease of 7.52% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in environmental protection tax during the Reporting Period. Other Income

During the Reporting Period, the Company's other income amounted to RMB29,572,700, representing an increase of 38.05% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in the Company's value-added tax additional deduction and other government subsidies. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 15 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Investment Income

During the Reporting Period, the Company's investment income amounted to RMB95,061,400, representing a decrease of 30.57% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in net profits of associates and joint ventures of the Company as compared to the corresponding period of last year attributable to the influence of the Epidemic. Gain on Disposal of Assets

During the Reporting Period, the Company's gain on disposal of assets amounted to RMB482,400, representing a decrease of 69.86% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in income from the disposal of Cangzhou Huanghuagang Mineral Port Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company during the prior period, and there is no such income from disposal during the Reporting Period. Net Non-operating Revenue and Expenses

During the Reporting Period, the Company's net non-operating revenue and expenses amounted to RMB-3,267,800, representing a decrease of 191.46% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in donation. Income Tax Expense

The Company's income tax expenses increased by RMB11,141,200 to RMB198,029,600 for the Reporting Period from RMB186,888,400 for the corresponding period of last year. The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 27.84% for the Reporting Period from 26.51% for the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the fact that Cangzhou Huanghuagang Mineral Port Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, ceased to benefit from the "3+3 tax holiday" tax incentives during the Reporting Period. Net Profit

The Company's net profit for the Reporting Period amounted to RMB513,215,600, representing a decrease of 0.96% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, of which the net profit attributable to owners of the parent company amounted to RMB575,741,800, representing an increase of 4.85% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The decrease in net profit was mainly due to the combined effect of the decrease in revenue attributable to the decreased throughput of the Company as affected by the Epidemic, as well as the provision for costs on employees who leave their posts and wait for retirement for the corresponding period of last year, thus the net profit dropped slightly as compared to the previous period.

The Company's net profit margin was 19.22%, representing an increase of 3.03 percentage points as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Bank Loans and Other Borrowings

The details of bank borrowings and other borrowings of the Company as at 30 June 2020 are set out in "17. Short-term borrowings", "23. Non-current liabilities due within one year" and "24. Long-term borrowings" of Section X "V. Notes to Key Items of the Consolidated Financial Statements". Exchange Rate Risks

The operations of the Group are mainly located in the PRC, and substantially all of business assets, liabilities, operating revenue and expenses are denominated in or settled in RMB, while debts denominated in foreign currencies are mainly used to pay overseas agency fees. As such, the Group has not adopted any foreign exchange hedging arrangement. Pledge of Assets and Contingent Liabilities

The Company has no pledge of assets and contingent liabilities during the Reporting Period. Capital Commitments

Details of the Company's capital commitments during the Reporting Period are set out in Section X "X. Commitments". 16 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (13) Management of Working Capital 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Current ratio 1.25 1.03 Quick ratio 1.16 0.95 Turnover days of trade receivables 16.23 8.99 Turnover days of trade payables 24.27 41.19 As at 30 June 2020, the Company's current ratio and quick ratio were 1.25 and 1.16, respectively, representing an increase as compared with the current ratio of 1.03 and quick ratio of 0.95 as at 30 June 2019. The turnover days of trade receivables for the Reporting Period was 16.23 days and the turnover days of trade payables was 24.27 days, representing an increase of 7.24 days and a decrease of 16.92 days, respectively, as compared with the turnover days of trade receivables (8.99 days) and the turnover days of trade payables (41.19 days) for the corresponding period of 2019. The above indicators were within a reasonable range. (IV) Investment Analysis Overall analysis of external equity investments √ Applicable □ Not applicable As at the end of the Reporting Period, the closing balance of external equity investments of the Company was RMB2,941,119,700, representing an increase of RMB7,141,900 or 0.24% from the beginning of the Reporting Period. For details of such changes refer to "8. Long-term Equity Investments" set out in Section X "V. Notes to Key Items of the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the report. Substantial equity investments Applicable √ Not applicable Substantial non-equity investments Applicable √ Not applicable Financial assets measured at fair value √ Applicable □ Not applicable

For details, please refer to "30. Fair Value Measurement" of Section X "III. Major Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates" and "1. Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value" of Section X "VIII. Disclosure of Fair Value". QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 17 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Sales of substantial assets and equity interest

□ Applicable √ Not applicable (VI) Analysis of major controlled companies and investees Applicable □ Not applicable Cangzhou Mineral Port is a substantial subsidiary of the Company. It was incorporated on 10 April 2012, with a registered capital of RMB2,715,348,200. Its headquarters is located in Bohai New District, Cangzhou City, Hebei Province. It mainly engages in stevedoring and stacking business. As at 30 June 2020, the total assets of Cangzhou Mineral Port was RMB8,751,150,800, of which the net assets were RMB5,623,382,400. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the revenue of Cangzhou Mineral Port was RMB709,927,800, and the operating profit was RMB65,143,500. Net profit was RMB47,347,200, accounting for 8.22% of net profit attributable to the parent company. Caofeidian Coal Port is a substantial subsidiary of the Company. It was incorporated on 29 October 2009, with a registered capital of RMB1,800,000,000. Its headquarters is located in Caofeidian Industrial Park, Tangshan City, Hebei Province. It mainly engages in business including providing terminal facilities, stevedoring and storage services. As at 30 June 2020, the total assets of Caofeidian Coal Port was RMB5,434,016,800, of which the net assets were RMB1,169,748,900. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the revenue of Caofeidian Coal Port was RMB221,167,200 and the operating profit was RMB-131,380,000. Net loss was RMB131,380,000, accounting for -22.82% of net profit attributable to the parent company. Tangshan Caofeidian Shiye Port Co., Ltd.* (唐山曹妃甸實業港務有限公司) is a substantial investee of the Company. It was incorporated on 4 September 2002, with a registered capital of RMB2,000,000,000. Its headquarters is located in Caofeidian Industrial Park, Tangshan City, Hebei Province. It mainly engages in businesses including operation of port business and investment in infrastructure. As at 30 June 2020, the total assets of Tangshan Caofeidian Shiye Port Co., Ltd. was RMB7,317,111,300, of which the net assets were RMB4,253,660,900. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the revenue of Tangshan Caofeidian Shiye Port Co., Ltd. was RMB883,724,400, and the operating profit was RMB391,815,000. Net profit was RMB296,598,700, and the Company's share of investment income in proportion to shareholding accounted for 18.05% of net profit attributable to the parent company. (VII) Structured entities under the control of the Company Applicable √ Not applicable IV. PROSPECTS IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020 In the second half of 2020, as domestic Epidemic has been effectively under control while the economy is recovering, the Company will take multiple measures to improve our production and operation, and mitigate the adverse impacts of the Epidemic on the Company, thus realizing continuous and stable growth of annual performance. Coal business: Firstly, in the first half of the year, with the continuous improvement of Epidemic prevention and control in China and the steady recovery of economic operation, the growth rate of electricity consumption and port throughput across China increased month by month. It is expected that the prosperity of China's coal industry will show a steady and positive trend in the second half of 2020. Secondly, in the second half of the year, China's level-control policy on imported coal may step up. Demands for foreign traded coal will partially transfer to the domestic traded market, while the demands for domestic traded coal will continue to maintain a progressing trend. Thirdly, in the second half of 2020, the traffic volume of the Daqin Railway will achieve restorative growth. As the main hub port of Daqin Railway, the follow-up supply of goods will continue to be guaranteed. Fourthly, upon the completion of expansion and renovation of Mongolia-Hebei Railway, the cargo storage capacity of railway will be further enhanced, which will be conducive to the throughput growth of Caofeidian Coal Port, a controlled subsidiary of the Company. To conclude, it is expected that the coal throughput of the Company will remain stable. Metal ores business: The Company will continue to promote the iron ore "transformation from road haulage to rail-freight transport", and actively strive for the source of goods by fulfilling railway delivery conditions. The Company will enhance its cooperation with four major mining companies and traders, and accurately understand demands of our customers, striving to provide quality service projects. Oil and liquefied chemicals business: The Company will pay close attention to the production of offshore oil platform, fuel oil processing project of asphalt plant, and land bridge transit project of Beijing railway, aiming to increase crude oil volume. The Company will enhance cooperation with storage and transportation companies in nearby regions so as to improve our product oil transfer business. The Company will also actively pay visit to customers, investigate surrounding markets, and put greater efforts in market development. Container business: The Company will jointly develop market with railway and shipment companies, and strive to expand the cargo sources of "dry bulk to containers". We will stabilize the cross-border multimodal sea-rail transport business and vigorously promote the development of freight sources along the sea rail corridor. The Company will strive to open new routes, diversify our routes allocation and improve our port radiation. General and other cargo business: The Company will continue to enhance its efforts in solicitation of cargoes and market development to secure more cargo resources. Through proper implementation of "transformation from road haulage to rail-freight transport", the Company will vigorously promote the development of freight sources along the sea rail corridor and the sea-rail transport business. We will improve port operation efficiency, and continuously improve the quality of customer service. 18 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION IV BUSINESS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OTHER DISCLOSURES Caution and explanation as to the possibility of anticipated accumulated net profits being losses from the beginning of the year to the end of next reporting period or significant changes over the corresponding period of last year

□ Applicable √ Not applicable Potential risks

√ Applicable □ Not applicable The development of the port industry is highly correlated with the macroeconomic situation. The growth of the Company's business volume depends largely on the economic and trade growth rate. With the slowdown of economic growth and the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones and other economic and industrial development trends, the ports predominantly in dry bulk require the adjustment on the structure of cargoes and upgrade on industry structure. In addition, a series of national strategies and policies are introduced one after another, such as the Coordinated Development of Beijing-Tian-Hebei Area, One belt and One Road Initiative, Xiong'an New Area, Free Trade Area and Reform on State-owned Enterprises. A new development pattern with priority on domestic circulation and mutual reinforcement between domestic and international circulations is under gradual development. These have injected vitality in regional economic development and also provided outer elements for the transformation development of ports. Recently, the Company mainly has the following risk exposures: Under the macro circumstance of the increase in UHV power transmission and the substitution effect of clean energy, the general demand in domestic traded market of coal may continue to be limited. As the global Epidemic is still severe, the increasing downward pressure on the external economy will restrict China's economic development to a certain extent Under the background of a slowdown in the overall demand for coal, the competition in Bohai Rim area may be more severe. Upon the opening of Mangolia-Hebei Railway, certain upstream resources will be transported directly by railways to terminals or, with further improvement of supporting facilities, subdivided step by step to the downstream of coal areas in Bohai Rim area. Other Disclosures

□ Applicable √ Not applicable QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. APPOINTMENT AND DISMISSAL OF ACCOUNTING FIRMS
On 5 June 2020, the Resolution Regarding the Re-appointment of the Auditor of the Company for the Year 2020 and the Audit Fees for the Year 2020 was considered and approved at the 2019 annual general meeting of QHD Port, which approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the auditor of the Company for the year 2020, who will hold office until the conclusion of the 2020 annual general meeting, and the audit fees of RMB4 million (inclusive of tax) for the financial statements for 2020. At the meeting, the Resolution Regarding the Re-appointment of the Internal Control Auditor of the Company for the Year 2020 and the Internal Control Audit Fees for the Year 2020 was considered and passed to agree the reappointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the internal control auditor of the Company for the year 2020, who will hold office until the conclusion of the 2020 annual general meeting. The total internal control audit fees for the year 2020 will be RMB0.7 million (inclusive of tax). MATERIAL LITIGATIONS AND ARBITRATIONS The Company had material litigations and arbitrations during the Reporting Period □ The Company had no material litigation and arbitration during the Reporting Period Litigation and arbitration issues that have been disclosed in the provisional announcements and without subsequent development Applicable □ Not applicable Summary and type of event Query index On 30 January 2018, Cangzhou Bohai Port, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, received a summons issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Cangzhou City, Hebei Province, in which the plaintiff is China Construction Sixth Engineering Division, the defendant is Cangzhou Bohai Port, and the case is about a construction contract dispute with amount of RMB33,864,106.08 and the related interests. During the first instance of the trial, the claim from China Construction Sixth Engineering Division was dismissed, the case acceptance fee of RMB289,791 was borne by the plaintiff China Construction Sixth Engineering Division. On 14 September 2018, Cangzhou Bohai Port received a subpoena issued by the High People's Court of Hebei Province [Case No.: (2018) Ji Min Zhong No. 869] and a statement of appeal. On 17 October 2018, Cangzhou Bohai Port received the civil judgment ((2018) Ji Min Zhong No. 869) from the High People's Court of Hebei Province, pursuant to which the High People's Court of Hebei Province would revoke the civil judgment (2018) Ji Min Chu No. 91 and send the case to the Intermediate People's Court of Cangzhou City for retrial. On 2 January 2020, Cangzhou Bohai Port received a civil judgement ((2018) Ji 09 Min Chu No. 395) from the Intermediate People's Court of Cangzhou City, and on 14 January 2020, Cangzhou Bohai Port filed an appeal. Please refer to the relevant announcements published on the website of the SSE, China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily by QHD Port: Announcement on Litigation of Controlling Subsidiaries (Announcement No: 2018- 004), Announcement on the Progress of Controlling Subsidiaries' Litigation (Announcement No: 2018- 020), Announcement on the Progress of Controlling Subsidiaries' Litigation (Announcement No: 2018- 028), Announcement on the Progress of Controlling Subsidiaries' Litigation (Announcement No: 2018-031), Announcement on the Progress of Controlling Subsidiary's Litigation (Announcement No: 2020-001) and Litigation Announcement published on the website of the Stock Exchange on 31 January, 29 June, 18 September and 18 October 2018 and 3 January 2020. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 33 SECTION V SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Litigation and arbitration issues that have not been disclosed in the provisional announcement or with subsequent development

□ Applicable √ Not applicable Other Description

□ Applicable √ Not applicable VII. PENALTY AND RECTIFICATION AGAINST THE COMPANY AND ITS DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS, BENEFICIAL CONTROLLER AND ACQUIRER Applicable √ Not applicable VIII. EXPLANATION ON INTEGRITY OF THE COMPANY, ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL CONTROLLER DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD Applicable □ Not applicable During the reporting period, QHD Port and its controlling shareholders, beneficial controllers did not have refusal to implement effective judgments of a court or failure to meet debt repayment schedules in a relatively large amount. IX. SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME, EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME OR OTHER INCENTIVE MEASURES FOR EMPLOYEES AND THEIR IMPACTS Incentives disclosed in extraordinary announcements without progress or change in the follow-up implementation

□ Applicable √ Not applicable Incentives not disclosed in extraordinary announcements or with progress in the follow-up implementation Share incentive Applicable √ Not applicable Other descriptions Applicable √ Not applicable Employee share scheme Applicable √ Not applicable Other incentive measures □ Applicable √ Not applicable 34 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION V SIGNIFICANT EVENTS MATERIAL RELATED/CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS Related/connected transactions related to daily operation Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements without progress or change in the follow-up implementation

□ Applicable √ Not applicable Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements with progress or change in the follow-up implementation √ Applicable □ Not applicable

Leasing Framework Agreement

Considered and approved at the fourth meeting of the fourth session of the Board of QHD Port, on 28 September 2018, the Company entered into the Leasing Framework Agreement with HPG, with effect from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021. According to the Leasing Framework Agreement, HPG (including subsidiaries and units, same as in the following section) leased its properties, civil construction facilities, equipment and other assets managed by HPG to the Company (including subsidiaries and units, same as in the following section). The pricing principle of the rentals is cost plus reasonable profit of lease target. Pursuant to which, the Company paid the rentals of a maximum amount of RMB121,529,200 per annum to HPG. They agreed that the total rentals paid by the Company to HPG shall decrease according to the corresponding cost plus reasonable profit of such assets, for the purpose of certain discontinued assets in accordance with the Leasing Framework Agreement. For the details of the Leasing Framework Agreement, please refer to the Announcement on Related Transactions in Ordinary Course of Business (Announcement No. 2018-030) on the website of the SSE on 29 September 2018 and the Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions, Major Transactions and Discloseable Transaction on the website of the Stock Exchange on 28 September 2018 published by QHD Port.

In the first half of 2020, the Company incurred the rental of RMB58,069,365.52 according to the Leasing Framework Agreement

General Services Agreement

Considered and approved by the first extraordinary general meeting of 2018, on 28 September 2018, the Company entered into General Services Agreement with HPG, with effect from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021. Pursuant to the General Services Agreement, the Company offers general services to HPG mutually and the price of each service shall be determined according to the following principles and orders: (1) Government Price: At all times, government price is applicable to any specific service and product, and such products and services will be provided according to applicable government price(whether national or regional); (2) Government Guidance Price: Price shall be determined within the scope of the government guidance price if there is a standard of government guidance fee;

(3) Market Price: The price will be determined with reference to the market price at that time if there is no above two pricing standards but the price of same or similar products, technology and services provided by independent third parties during the ordinary course of business on normal commercial terms; The management of the two parties shall refer to at least two comparable transactions with independent third parties when determining whether the transaction price of any product under the General Services Agreement is the market price; (4) Agreement Price: The charging standard will be determined according to reasonable costs plus reasonable profits of services provided where there is no above standards. The management shall refer to at least two comparable transactions with independent third parties when determining reasonable profits of the relevant services under the General Services Agreement, not higher than 15% of the cost in principle, save as otherwise agreed in the specific agreement.

Pursuant to General Services Agreement, HPG provides the following services to the Company: (1) Social Services: employee education, training, medical service, printing and other related or similar services; (2) Living services: property management services (including elevator maintenance, etc.), office rental, office supplies and other daily rental, water and heat supply, sanitation, greening and other related or similar services; and (3) Production Logistic Services: labor service, equipment manufacturing, survey and design, supervision, port construction, real estate development, project agent construction, port engineering maintenance and communication service, water supply, material supply and other related or similar services; The Company will provide the following services to HPG: port service, port electricity management, transportation service, software service, labor service, lease service, material supply service and other related or similar services. For details of the General Services Agreement, please refer to the Announcement on Related Transactions in Ordinary Course of Business (Announcement No. 2018-030) on the website of the SSE on 29 September 2018 and the Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions, Major Transactions and Discloseable Transaction on the website of the Stock Exchange on 28 September 2018 published by QHD Port.

The Company provides services to HPG with the amount of the annual caps of RMB150,000,000, RMB158,000,000 and RMB166,000,000 in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively; HPG provides services to the Company with the amount of the annual caps of RMB550,000,000, RMB578,000,000 and RMB607,000,000 in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

In the first half of 2020, the Company provided services to HPG, with an amount of RMB36,391,447.90; HPG provided services to the Company, with an amount of RMB123,893,035.63. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 35 SECTION V SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Financial Services Framework Agreement Considered and approved by the first extraordinary general meeting of 2018, on 28 September 2018, the Company entered into Financial Services Framework Agreement with HPG Finance, with effect from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021. Pursuant to the Financial Services Framework Agreement, HPG Finance provides services to the Company, including deposit services, loan services, settlement services and settlement related auxiliary business, entrusted loan services, bill discount, guarantee services, financial and financing consultation services, credit verification services and relevant consultancy and agency services, and other financial services ("Other Financial Services") provided by financial companies according to applicable laws and regulations; Of which, the daily maximum balance of deposits and interest income for 2019, 2020 and 2021 is RMB4 billion, and the daily maximum balance of loan and interest expenses for 2019, 2020, 2021 is RMB1 billion, and the total charges of Other Financial Services for 2019, 2020 and 2021 is RMB90,000,000. The price and charges of HPG Finance's services is required to be determined by consideration between two parties and comply with the following requirements: Deposit services:

HPG Finance absorbs the interest rate of the Company's deposits, which shall be determined in compliance with the relevant requirements of the People's Bank of China, the benchmark deposit rate (if any) regularly issued by the People's Bank of China and determined interest rate when relevant commercial banks provide the same type of deposit services at the same period to HPG Finance and its subsidiaries and units as well as ordinary commercial items, and not lower than the deposit interest rate of same type when HPG and its subsidiaries and units (except for the Company) place the deposits in HPG Finance in the same period. Loan services:

The loan interest rate provided to the Company by HPG Finance, shall be in compliance with the relevant requirements of the People's Bank of China ("PBOC") and the benchmark loan rate (if any) regularly issued by the PBOC and determined interest rate when relevant commercial banks provide the same type of loan services at the same period to HPG Finance and its subsidiaries and units as well as ordinary commercial items, and not higher than the loan interest rate of same type when HPG Finance the loan to HPG and its subsidiaries and units (except for the Company) in the same period. Other Financial Services: Settlement Services: settlement services and settlement related auxiliary business (free of charges). The fees charged by HPG Finance for the provision of discounted bills, entrusted loans, guarantee services, financial and financing consultation, credit verification grant and relevant consultancy and agency services as well as other financial services provided by HPG Finance in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, shall be determined according to the following standards: the fees shall be in accordance with the relevant benchmark rates mandatorily determined by the PBOC or the CBRC (if any); and if there is no such provision, the service fees charged by HPG Finance for the provision of such financial services to the Company shall not be higher than those charged by the relevant domestic commercial banks for the provision of the same type of financial services to the Company in the same period, and shall not exceed those charged by HPG Finance for the provision of the same type of financial services to HPG and its subsidiaries and units (other than the Company) in the same period. The service fees shall be paid by the Company in one lump sum or by installment in accordance with specific circumstances. For details of the Financial Services Framework Agreement, please refer to the Announcement on Related Transactions in Ordinary Course of Business (Announcement No. 2018-030) on the website of the SSE on 29 September 2018 and the Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions, Major Transactions and Discloseable Transaction on the website of the Stock Exchange on 28 September 2018 published by QHD Port.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the maximum deposit balance of deposit service (namely maximum daily deposit and interest income balance) and the maximum amount of loan granted in respect of loan service (namely maximum daily loan and interest balance) at the actual transaction date were RMB2,712,527,970.93 and RMB554,000,000.00, respectively. In terms of Other Financial Services, the actual transaction amount was RMB0.00. 3. Events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements □ Applicable √ Not applicable 36 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION V SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Connected transactions in relation to acquisition of assets or acquisition or disposal of equity Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements without further development or change in subsequent implementation Applicable √ Not applicable Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements and with further development or change in subsequent implementation Applicable √ Not applicable Events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements Applicable √ Not applicable Results which are relating to result agreements and shall be disclosed for the Reporting Period Applicable √ Not applicable Material connected transactions relating to joint external investments Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements without progress or change in the subsequent implementation Applicable √ Not applicable Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements with progress or change in the subsequent implementation Applicable √ Not applicable Matters which were not disclosed in extraordinary announcements Applicable √ Not applicable (IV) Related creditor's right and debt transactions 1. Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements without progress or change in the subsequent implementation □ Applicable √ Not applicable 2. Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements with progress or change in the subsequent implementation √ Applicable □ Not applicable Caofeidian Coal Port, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, will carry out factoring business with Jigang Commercial Factoring (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., an indirectly controlled subsidiary of Hebei Port Group Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the Company, for a period of three years from the effective date of the Factoring Business Cooperation Framework Agreement signed by both parties. The annual factoring amount shall not exceed RMB300 million, which can be recycled. The financing rate shall not exceed 6% (finance interest + service fee). For details of this matter, please refer to the "Announcement on the Related Party Transaction in relation to the Factoring Business to be Carried Out by a Controlled subsidiary" of QHD Port published on the SSE on 29 August 2019 (Announcement No.: 2019-024). As of 30 June 2020, the daily cap for the factoring business between Caofeidian Coal Port and Jigang Commercial Factoring (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. was RMB24,164,700. During the Reporting Period, the financing interest and handling fees amounted to RMB717,100 in aggregate. 3. Matters not disclosed in extraordinary announcements □ Applicable √ Not applicable QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 37 SECTION V SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Other material connected transactions

□ Applicable √ Not applicable (VI) Others Applicable √ Not applicable XI. MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND THEIR EXECUTION Trust, contracting and lease matters Applicable √ Not applicable Guarantee Applicable √ Not applicable Other material contracts Applicable √ Not applicable XII. POVERTY ALLEVIATION MEASURES OF THE LISTED COMPANY Applicable □ Not applicable 1. Targeted poverty alleviation programs Applicable □ Not applicable Under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on winning the battle against the epidemic prevention and control as well as the decisive battle against poverty, the Company has implemented the "Four Continuing Requirements", adhering to development-oriented poverty alleviation, cultivating leading industries in poor villages, expanding income-increasing projects, and stabilizing support for poverty alleviation. The Company has promoted the sales of poverty alleviation products, enhanced the development capabilities of poverty alleviation industries, and improved the mechanism for preventing poverty and return to poverty; strengthened the leadership of party building to help, stimulate organic growth momentum, and created an "unchanged work team" to fully achieve the goal of poverty alleviation. 2. Overview of targeted poverty alleviation during the Reporting Period √ Applicable □ Not applicable In the first half of 2020, the Company earnestly implements the work arrangement of the central, provincial and municipal governments for poverty alleviation. The Company coordinated the prevention and control of the epidemic and assisted in the villages, giving full play to the advantages of the port, implementing classified policies, and taking the initiative to achieve initial results in consolidating the results of poverty alleviation. The senior management of the Company inspected the poverty-stricken villages, voluntarily made research and build connections in terms of poverty alleviation and held the scheduling meeting of poverty alleviation to provide guidance for poverty alleviation. Work teams resided in the poverty-stricken villages were full of enthusiasm, kept motivated and cooperated with the township party committee to strengthen and improve poverty alleviation in a planned way and by steps. Through fulfilling the duties, improving service standards, focusing on the industry and pursuing for development, there was a constant improvement of satisfaction from the public. The assistance units and the persons responsible for the assistance visited the poverty-stricken homes on time to publicize poverty alleviation policies and knowledge of epidemic prevention and control, and sent them the warmth of the party and the care of society. 38 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION V SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 3. Achievements of targeted poverty alleviation √ Applicable □ Not applicable Unit: RMB0' 000 Currency: RMB Indicator Amount and details Overall situation Including: 1. Funds 0.64 2. Worth of materials 43.85 3. Number of beneficiaries in recorded poor 267 population (person) II. Contribution to segments 1. Poverty alleviation by industrial development Including: 1.1 Type of industrial poverty alleviation project √ Agriculture and forestry □ Tourism □ E-commerce □ Assets income □ Science and technology □ Others 1.2 Number of industrial poverty alleviation projects (unit) 1 1.3 Contribution to industrial poverty alleviation projects 1.4 Number of beneficiaries in recorded poor population (person) 2. Poverty alleviation by transfer of employment Including: 2.1 Invested amount to vocational skills training 2.2 Number of person for vocational skills training (person/time) 2.3 Number of registered poor households who were helped to be employed (person) 3. Poverty alleviation by relocation Including: 3.1 Number of people helped to relocate and find a job (person) 4. Poverty elimination through education Including: 4.1 Invested amount to endow poor students 0.04 4.2 Number of endowed poor students (person) 1 4.3 Invested amount to improve the educational resources of poor areas 5. Poverty alleviation through improvement in health Including: 5.1 Invested amount of medical resources in impoverished areas 6. Poverty alleviation through ecological protection Including: 6.1 Type of projects □ Conduct ecological protection □ Establish compensation method for ecological protection □ Set up non-profit positions for ecology □ Other 6.2 Invested amount 7. Basic income guarantee Including: 7.1 Contributions to helping left behind children, 0.6 women and the elderly 7.2 Number of left behind children, women and the elderly 30 helped (person) 7.3 Contributions to helping poor physically disabled people 7.4 Number of poor physically disabled people (person) 8. Social poverty alleviation Including: 8.1 Invested amount of east-west cooperation for poverty alleviation 8.2 Invested amount to targeted poverty alleviation work 8.3 Public poverty alleviation fund 9. Other projects Including: 9.1. Number of projects (item) 5 9.2. Invested amount 43.85 9.3. Number of people documented as poor people who 267 were helped to be out of poverty (person) 9.4. Descriptions of other items Poverty alleviation consumption by way of donation with purchase of 398,000, home's appearance improvement donations for villagers of 13,000, household visits with sympathy supplies of 19,500, anti-epidemic supplies donations of 5,600, and donations to the seriously ill and poverty stricken households of 2,400. Achievements and honors (content, level) QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 39 SECTION V SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 4. Staged progress of the fulfilment of social responsibility regarding targeted poverty alleviation √ Applicable □ Not applicable The Company regards poverty alleviation as the top priority in fulfilling its social responsibility. In the first half of 2020, the senior management of the Company went to the front line of poverty alleviation five times to supervise and promote poverty alleviation work, held poverty alleviation scheduling meetings and on-site meetings to study and solve real problems, visited poor households, and visited village cadres. The Company fully supported the work teams in villages to carry out epidemic prevention and control work, donating epidemic prevention supplies such as tents, masks, and temperature guns worth more than RMB5,600. The Company conducted poverty alleviation consumption in depth by establishing "Poverty Alleviation Consumption Care Counters" in corporate canteens. Through poverty alleviation consumption, Shuanghesheng Ecological Agricultural Products Co., Ltd. was promoted to establish 40 acres of "Poverty Alleviation Demonstration Base for Centralized Raw Material Purchasing", which was an useful attempt to form an effective poverty alleviation industry, and improve employment and the income of the poor. The Company guided village collective enterprises to standardize operations and continue improve their management level; carried out the activities of "Grasping Party Building, Preventing Epidemic, Promoting Poverty Alleviation, and Protecting a Well-off Society", to make up for shortcomings, strengthen the team, increase the party spirit, and continuously improve the organization and combat effectiveness of the two committees; organized 23 persons responsible for assistance to pair up to help 94 poor households, solved production and life problems, and promoted epidemic prevention and control and poverty alleviation policies, which gained wide public recognition. 5. Subsequent targeted poverty alleviation programs √ Applicable □ Not applicable 2020 is the year to finish the battle against poverty alleviation and make decisive achievements. Work teams of the Company resided in the poverty-stricken villages will fully implement the requirements of strategic arrangement for poverty alleviation efforts of the central, provincial and municipal governments, striving to successfully complete the national poverty alleviation census. The Company will coordinate with township party committees, township governments and the two village committees to prepare well for the "Provincial Examination" and "National Examination", fulfill their duties such as village-resident assistance and pair assistance with high quality, establish poverty alleviation workshops, extend the industrial chain of agricultural and sideline products, and consolidate the results of poverty alleviation; actively carry out "poverty alleviation consumption" to enhance the organic growth momentum for poverty alleviation, and establish the long-termanti-poverty mechanism, step up efforts in the "spiritual assistance", strengthen the effectiveness of poverty reduction, so as to complete the annual poverty alleviation task with high quality. XIII. CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS Applicable √ Not applicable XIV. INFORMATION ON ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION OF THE COMPANY
Environmental protection of the Company and its subsidiaries categorized as major sewage discharge enterprises as published by the environmental protection department

1. Information about pollution discharge
The Company is the key pollutant discharge unit of Qinhuangdao City in 2020. In the first half of 2020, the Company did not discharge production waste water. Unorganized and organized sources of dust reached the discharged standard and met the requirements of sewage permission.

2 Construction and operation of pollution prevention facilities
In the first half of 2020, the Company completed the main construction of shore power at Berths 706#, 707#, 901# and 902#. At the same time, the Company continued to strengthen the use and management of the original environmental protection equipment and facilities, strengthen the management, use, maintenance and repair of environmental protection equipment and facilities, and ensure the operation effect. At present, all pollution prevention equipment and facilities function well.

3. Environmental impact assessment of construction projects and other permits granted by environmental protection administrative departments
The Company strictly abode by the requirements of pollution permit management. The pollutant sewage reached the discharge standard. The pollution prevention equipment and facilities functioned well.

4. Contingency plans for environmental emergencies
The Company organized a comprehensive emergency drill for production safety accidents and environmental emergencies on 14 July 2020, strengthened the summary and evaluation of emergency drills, further improved the emergency management system, trained our emergency team, and enhanced the ability to handle sudden emergency.

5. Environmental self-monitoring plans
The Company prepared the environment monitoring program on its own according to the monitoring requirements of pollutant discharging units. Monitoring data showed that all pollutants had reached the discharge standard.

The difference between the actual amount of proceeds used and the amount of proceeds allocated as set out in the H share prospectus in the amount of HK$-29,898,200;

Amount of proceeds not from fund raising for the payment of the equipment in the investment projects in the amount of HK$55,546,200;

Self-raised funds for the payment of the listing expenses of HK$24,017,400 and the net interest income relating to the proceeds in the amount of HK$11,825,600. The "self-raised funds for the payment of the listing expenses of HK$24,017,400" represents the amount paid with internal resources of QHD Port for the purpose of listing expenses; and the "net interest income relating to the proceeds in the amount of HK$11,825,600" represents the net interest income generated from the proceeds from H shares of QHD Port and kept in the designated bank account for the proceeds from H shares (the "Designated Account").

The balance of proceeds from H shares of HK$61,491,000 are expected to be used for the working capital and general corporate purposes of the Company in the next four years, including the payment of dividend to the shareholders of H Shares, if any, and the payment of relevant fees to the overseas intermediaries in relation to the listing of H Shares. "The balance of proceeds from H shares" shall represent the balance of proceeds from H shares kept in the Designated Account.

The Company would like to further explain how to reconcile the amount of HK$-29,898,200 with the amount of HK$61,491,000 (being the balance kept in the Designated Account): The amount of HK$55,546,200 and the amount of HK$24,017,400 were paid with the internal resources of the Company and not paid from the Designated Account. Together with the net interest income in the amount of HK$11,825,600 arising from the proceeds from H shares, all such items and the amount of HK$-29,898,200 had been aggregated to arrive at the amount of HK$61,491,000, being the balance kept in the Designated Account.

Total number of Shareholders: Total number of ordinary Shareholders as at the end of the Reporting Period (Person) 79,899 INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION VI CHANGES IN ORDINARY SHARES AND PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS Table of shareholding of the top 10 Shareholders and top 10 Shareholders with tradable shares (or Shareholders not subject to selling restrictions) as at the end of the Reporting Period Unit: share Shareholding of the top 10 Shareholders Number of Shares held Change at the end Number of Pledged or frozen during the of the Shares subject Reporting Reporting Percentage to selling Status of Nature of Name of Shareholder (full name) Period Period (%) restrictions Shares Amount Shareholder Hebei Port Group Co., Ltd. 3,032,528,078 54.27 3,032,528,078 Nil State-owned (河北港口集團有限公司) legal person HKSCC Nominees Limited -274,050 827,520,382 14.81 Unknown Overseas (香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司) legal person Qinhuangdao Municipal People's Government 621,455,485 11.12 Nil Country State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (秦皇島市人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) Hebei Jiantou Traffic Investment Co., Ltd. 209,866,757 3.76 Nil State-owned (河北建投交通投資有限責任公司) legal person Daqin Railway Co., Ltd. (大秦鐵路股份有限公司) 42,750,000 0.77 Nil State-owned legal person COSCO SHIPPING (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.* 41,437,588 0.74 Nil State-owned (中遠海運（天津）有限公司) legal person Shougang Group Co., Ltd. (首鋼集團有限公司) 41,437,588 0.74 Nil State-owned legal person China Life Investment Holdings Company Limited 41,437,588 0.74 Nil State-owned (國壽投資控股有限公司) legal person Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. 41,437,588 0.74 Nil State-owned (大同煤礦集團有限公司) legal person National Council for Social Security Fund (Transfer 41,247,362 0.74 41,247,362 Nil Others Account No.1) (全國社會保障基金理事會轉持一戶) QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 45 SECTION VI CHANGES IN ORDINARY SHARES AND PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS Shareholding of top 10 Shareholders not subject to selling restrictions Number of tradable Types and number of Shares shares held not subject to selling Types of Number of Name of Shareholder restrictions shares shares HKSCC Nominees Limited (香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司) Note 827,520,382 Overseas-listed 827,520,382 foreign shares Qinhuangdao Municipal People's Government State-owned 621,455,485 RMB-denominated 621,455,485 Assets Supervision and Administration Commission ordinary shares (秦皇島市人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) Hebei Jiantou Traffic Investment Co., Ltd. 209,866,757 RMB-denominated 209,866,757 (河北建投交通投資有限責任公司) ordinary shares Daqin Railway Co., Ltd. (大秦鐵路股份有限公司) 42,750,000 RMB-denominated 42,750,000 ordinary shares COSCO SHIPPING (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.* (中遠海運（天津）有限公司) 41,437,588 RMB-denominated 41,437,588 ordinary shares Shougang Group Co., Ltd. (首鋼集團有限公司) 41,437,588 RMB-denominated 41,437,588 ordinary shares China Life Investment Holdings Company Limited 41,437,588 RMB-denominated 41,437,588 (國壽投資控股有限公司) ordinary shares Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. (大同煤礦集團有限公司) 41,437,588 RMB-denominated 41,437,588 ordinary shares HKSCC Limited (香港中央結算有限公司) 14,385,981 RMB-denominated 14,385,981 ordinary shares LU Huazhi 6,637,602 RMB-denominated 6,637,602 ordinary shares Explanations on the connections or parties acting in concert among the aforesaid Shareholders The Company is not aware of the existence of any connections or parties acting in concert among the aforesaid Shareholders falling within the requirements of the Administrative Measures on Takeover of Listed Companies Explanations on the shareholders of preferred shares whose Not Applicable voting rights have been restored and the number of Shares held Notes: As at the end of the Reporting Period, HPG held 71,303,000 H Shares of QHD Port through HEBEI PORT GROUP International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary, accounting for 1.28% of the total share capital of QHD Port. Those shares are included in total shares held by HKSCC Nominees Limited. 46 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION VI CHANGES IN ORDINARY SHARES AND PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS Number of Shares held by top 10 shareholders subject to selling restrictions and information on the selling restrictions Applicable □Not applicable Unit: share Shares subject to trading moratorium available for listing and trading The number Number of additional of shares subject Time available shares available Name of shareholders to selling for listing for listing No. subject to selling restrictions restrictions held and trading and trading Trading moratorium 1 HPG (河北港口集團有限公司) 3,032,528,078 16 August 2020 36 months from the date of QHD Port's listing 2 National Council for Social Security 41,247,362 16 August 2020 36 months from the Fund (Transfer Account No.1) date of QHD Port's (全國社會保障基金理事會轉持一戶) listing 3 Qinhuangdao Port Management Office 30,538,764 16 August 2020 36 months from the of the People's Government of date of QHD Port's Shanxi Province (山西省人民政府駐 listing 秦皇島港務管理辦公室) Explanations on the connections or parties The Company is not aware of the existence of any connections or parties acting in acting in concert among the aforesaid concert among the aforesaid Shareholders falling within the requirements of the Shareholders Administrative Measures on Takeover of Listed Companies Strategic investors or general legal persons became one of the top 10 Shareholders as a result of the placing of the new Shares

□Applicable √ Not applicable CHANGES IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OR DE FACTO CONTROLLERS

PARTICULARS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING Particulars of changes in shareholding of current and resigned Directors, Supervisors and senior management during the Reporting Period INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSONS IN SHARES OF QHD PORT As at 30 June 2020, so far as the Directors and Supervisors of QHD Port are aware, other than the Directors, Supervisors, the senior management of QHD Port and their respective associates, the following persons had or deemed to have an interest or short position in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures which was recorded in the register required to be kept by QHD Port pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO: Approximate percentage of the total number of Approximate relevant class percentage Number of Class of of issued share to total issued capital of share capital Long position/ Name of Shareholders Shares held Capacity Shares QHD Port of QHD Port short position State-owned Assets Supervision 3,032,528,078 Interest of A Share 63.74% 54.27% Long position & Administration Commission (Note 1) controlled of the People's Government of corporation Hebei Province HPG 3,032,528,078 Beneficial owner A Share 63.74% 54.27% Long position Qinhuangdao Municipal People's 621,455,485 Beneficial owner A Share 13.06% 11.12% Long position Government State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission HPG 71,303,000 Interest of H Share 8.59% 1.28% Long position (Note 2) controlled corporation HEBEI PORT GROUP 71,303,000 Beneficial owner H Share 8.59% 1.28% Long position International (Hong Kong) Co., (Note 2) Ltd. Fosun International Holdings Ltd. 49,714,000 Interest of H Share 5.99% 0.89% Long position (Note 3) controlled corporation Fosun Holdings Limited 49,714,000 Interest of H Share 5.99% 0.89% Long position (Note 3) controlled corporation Fosun International Limited 49,714,000 Interest of H Share 5.99% 0.89% Long position (Note 5) controlled corporation Guo Guangchang 49,714,000 Interest of H Share 5.99% 0.89% Long position (Note 3) controlled corporation China Shipping (Group) Company 44,296,500 Interest of H Share 5.34% 0.79% Long position (Note 4) controlled corporation China Shipping (Hong Kong) 44,296,500 Interest of H Share 5.34% 0.79% Long position Holdings Co., Limited (Note 4) controlled corporation China Shipping Ports 44,296,500 Beneficial owner H Share 5.34% 0.79% Long position Development Co., Ltd. Fosun Financial Holdings Limited 41,481,500 Interest of H Share 4.99% 0.74% Long position (Note 5) controlled corporation Spinel Investment Limited 41,481,500 Interest of H Share 4.99% 0.74% Long position (Note 5) controlled corporation Peak Reinsurance Holdings 41,481,500 Interest of H Share 4.99% 0.74% Long position Limited (Note 5) controlled corporation Peak Reinsurance Company 41,481,500 Beneficial owner H Share 4.99% 0.74% Long position Limited 48 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION VI CHANGES IN ORDINARY SHARES AND PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS Notes: State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the People's Government of Hebei Province is the controlling shareholder of HPG, and therefore, is deemed to be interested in 3,032,528,078 Shares of QHD Port under the SFO; HPG, the controlling shareholder of HEBEI PORT GROUP International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., is deemed to be interested in 71,303,000 Shares of QHD Port under the SFO; In accordance with the Disclosure of Interests Online System of the Stock Exchange, Guo Guangchang (the direct controlling shareholder of Fosun International Holdings Ltd.), Fosun International Holdings Ltd. (the direct controlling shareholder of Fosun Holdings Limited), Fosun Holdings Limited (the direct controlling shareholder of Fosun International Limited) were deemed to be interested in 49,714,000 Shares of QHD Port respectively under the SFO; China Shipping (Group) Company (direct controlling shareholder of China Shipping (Hong Kong) Holdings Co., Limited) and China Shipping (Hong Kong) Holdings Co., Limited (direct controlling shareholder of China Shipping Ports Development Co., Ltd.) were deemed to be interested in 44,296,500 Shares of QHD Port respectively under the SFO; and In accordance with the Disclosure of Interests Online System of the Stock Exchange, Fosun International Limited (the direct controlling shareholder of Fosun Financial Holdings Limited), Fosun Financial Holdings Limited (the direct controlling shareholder of Spinel Investment Limited), Spinel Investment Limited (the direct controlling shareholder of Peak Reinsurance Holdings Limited) and Peak Reinsurance Holdings Limited (the direct controlling shareholder of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited) were deemed to be interested in 41,418,500 Shares of QHD Port respectively under the SFO; Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, so far as the Directors, supervisors and senior management of QHD Port are aware, no other persons or substantial Shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) had or deemed to have an interest or short position in the Shares or underlying Shares (as the case may be) of QHD Port which was required to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV under the SFO. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF QHD PORT Neither QHD Port nor its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of QHD Port during the Reporting Period. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 49 SECTION VII INFORMATION OF PREFERENCE SHARES □Applicable √ Not applicable 50 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION VIII DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PARTICULARS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING Particulars of changes in shareholding of current and resigned Directors, Supervisors and senior management during the Reporting Period □Applicable √ Not applicable Other descriptions □Applicable √ Not applicable Share incentives granted to Directors, Supervisors and senior management during the Reporting Period

□Applicable √ Not applicable Directors', Supervisors' and Senior Management's interests and short positions in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of QHD Port and its associated corporations

As at 30 June 2020, as far as the Directors are aware, none of the Directors, Supervisors or chief executives of QHD Port and their respective associates had, or was deemed to have, any interest or short position in Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of QHD Port and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which were required to be recorded in the register kept by QHD Port under Section 352 of the SFO or which were required to be notified to QHD Port and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. CHANGES OF DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY

□Applicable √ Not applicable Description of changes of Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company □Applicable √ Not applicable INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND AUDIT COMMITTEE On 30 June 2020, there are four independent non-executive Directors in QHD Port, one of whom is professional in the accounting field and has experience in financial management. QHD Port has established the Audit Committee according to the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules with written terms of its reference. The Audit Committee has reviewed the unaudited interim financial report of QHD Port for the six months ended 30 June 2020. IV. OTHER EXPLANATIONS □Applicable √ Not applicable QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 51 SECTION IX CORPORATE BONDS □Applicable √ Not applicable 52 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 SECTION X REVIEW REPORT Ernst & Young Hua Ming (2020) Zhuan Zi No. 61063699_E05 Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. To the Shareholders of Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.: We have reviewed the accompanying financial statements of Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries, which comprised the consolidated and Company's balance sheets as at 30 June 2020, and the consolidated and Company's income statements, and Company's statements of changes in shareholders' equity and Company's cash flow statements for the six months then ended, and notes to the financial statements (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Interim Financial Statements"). The preparation of the Interim Financial Statements is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to deliver a report on review of these Interim Financial Statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with China Certified Public Accountant Review Standard No.2101-Review of Financial Statements. This Standard requires us to plan and perform the review to obtain limited assurance about whether the Interim Financial Statements are free from material misstatements. A review is limited primarily to procedures as enquiry of entity's personnel and analytical review procedures applied to the financial information and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit, and therefore we do not express an audit opinion. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Interim Financial Statements of Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 32 - Interim Financial Reporting, and cannot present fairly, in all material respects, the Company's financial position, operating performance and cash flows. Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP Chinese Certified Public Accountant: Wang Tianqing (Project Partner) Chinese Certified Public Accountant: Zhou Lan Beijing, PRC 28 August 2020 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 53 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2020 RMB Assets 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Note V (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and bank balances 1 3,077,521,029.15 2,805,072,385.39 Financial assets held for trading 2 170,000,000.00 - Bills receivable 3 194,097,706.00 172,344,886.06 Accounts receivable 4 92,362,178.38 81,480,463.58 Prepayments 13,562,578.41 10,763,773.91 Other receivables 5 154,734,310.25 47,843,613.54 Inventories 6 199,504,371.88 186,149,733.94 Other current assets 7 91,463,591.39 108,861,397.06 Total current assets 3,993,245,765.46 3,412,516,253.48 Non-current assets Long-term equity investments 8 2,941,119,723.03 2,933,977,826.03 Other equity investments 9 817,446,118.17 792,793,162.66 Fixed assets 10 13,864,957,576.55 14,386,455,466.64 Construction in progress 11 844,131,138.54 818,663,594.98 Right-of-use assets 12 130,017,661.39 136,087,991.44 Intangible assets 13 2,406,602,150.64 2,442,851,949.55 Long-term prepaid expenses 75,767,646.93 67,553,845.97 Deferred tax assets 14 367,099,832.83 410,276,375.66 Other non-current assets 15 35,455,731.63 78,678,974.13 Total non-current assets 21,482,597,579.71 22,067,339,187.06 Total assets 25,475,843,345.17 25,479,855,440.54 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 54 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2020 RMB Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Note V (Unaudited) Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 17 194,294,833.98 151,811,497.31 Accounts payable 18 316,070,261.78 164,642,529.63 Contract liabilities 19 494,366,165.84 526,176,060.80 Employee benefits payable 20 644,651,418.47 641,772,243.05 Taxes payable 21 171,475,269.71 136,546,991.12 Other payables 22 548,250,264.46 618,070,938.59 Non-current liabilities due within one year 23 824,951,163.06 698,268,300.47 Total current liabilities 3,194,059,377.30 2,937,288,560.97 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 24 5,669,237,997.98 5,883,682,492.98 Lease liabilities 25 3,685,042.35 7,521,511.19 Long-term payable 26 238,400,000.00 238,400,000.00 Long-term employee benefits payable 27 432,047,411.64 532,928,001.35 Provisions 28 28,356,993.00 33,860,000.00 Deferred income 29 225,443,509.36 243,113,352.90 Deferred tax liabilities 14 20,942,962.56 14,779,723.68 Total non-current liabilities 6,618,113,916.89 6,954,285,082.10 Total liabilities 9,812,173,294.19 9,891,573,643.07 Shareholders' equity Share capital 30 5,587,412,000.00 5,587,412,000.00 Capital reserve 31 5,207,544,792.61 5,207,544,792.61 Other comprehensive income 32 218,792,375.79 181,333,327.86 Special reserve 33 131,387,984.82 108,030,468.84 Surplus reserve 34 1,334,346,000.28 1,334,346,000.28 Retained profit 35 2,264,651,038.08 2,191,776,305.79 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 14,744,134,191.58 14,610,442,895.38 Minority interests 919,535,859.40 977,838,902.09 Total shareholders' equity 15,663,670,050.98 15,588,281,797.47 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 25,475,843,345.17 25,479,855,440.54 The financial statements have been signed by: Person in charge of Legal representative: Business operation: Chief financial officer: Head of accounting department: Cao Ziyu Yang Wensheng Guo Xikun Xie Hui The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 55 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Note V (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 36 2,995,402,079.12 3,390,705,885.07 Less: Operating costs 36 1,782,650,850.89 1,891,445,242.95 Tax and surcharges 37 172,526,083.16 186,562,331.58 Sales costs - 61,464.53 Administrative expenses 38 305,437,657.13 614,301,550.89 Research and development costs 39 3,076,399.45 3,871,210.49 Financial costs 40 138,894,242.03 155,620,529.30 Including: Interest costs 157,048,041.65 172,667,504.47 Interest income 17,454,727.14 17,074,459.78 Add: Other income 41 29,572,679.41 21,421,796.40 Investment income 42 95,061,438.50 136,914,025.04 Including: Investment income from associates and joint ventures 88,664,876.08 113,679,555.02 Credit impairment loss 43 (3,420,348.14) 2,744,275.23 Gain in disposal of assets 44 482,413.23 1,600,453.26 Operating profit 714,513,029.46 701,524,105.26 Add: Non-operating income 45 618,888.00 4,026,517.43 Less: Non-operating expenses 46 3,886,701.12 453,580.38 Total profit 711,245,216.34 705,097,042.31 Less: Income tax expenses 48 198,029,587.94 186,888,367.23 Net profit 513,215,628.40 518,208,675.08 Classified by business continuity Net profit from continuing operations 513,215,628.40 518,208,675.08 Classified by ownership Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent 575,741,812.29 549,099,796.92 Minority interests (62,526,183.89) (30,891,121.84) The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 56 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Note V (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 40,268,345.10 6,650,436.88 Other comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent, net of tax 32 37,459,047.93 11,332,641.66 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income not to be taken to profit or loss using the equity method 21,329,842.60 - Changes in fair value of Investments in other equity instruments 15,680,419.46 10,555,752.37 Those other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income to be taken to profit or loss using the equity method (444,541.53) 592,349.45 Exchange differences on foreign currency translation 893,327.40 184,539.84 Other comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders, net of tax 32 2,809,297.17 (4,682,204.78) Total comprehensive income 553,483,973.50 524,859,111.96 Including: Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent 613,200,860.22 560,432,438.58 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders (59,716,886.72) (35,573,326.62) Earnings per share 49 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.10 0.10 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 57 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent Other Total comprehensive shareholders' Note V Share capital Capital reserve income Special reserve Surplus reserve Retained profits Sub-total Minority interests equity I. Current period's opening balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,207,544,792.61 181,333,327.86 108,030,468.84 1,334,346,000.28 2,191,776,305.79 14,610,442,895.38 977,838,902.09 15,588,281,797.47 II. Changes during the period (I) Total comprehensive income 1. Net profit - - - - - 575,741,812.29 575,741,812.29 (62,526,183.89) 513,215,628.40 2. Other comprehensive income - - 37,459,047.93 - - - 37,459,047.93 2,809,297.17 40,268,345.10 (II) Profit distribution 1. Distribution to Shareholders 35 - - - - - (502,867,080.00) (502,867,080.00) - (502,867,080.00) (III) Special reserve 1. Accrual - - - 33,526,470.79 - - 33,526,470.79 1,702,046.24 35,228,517.03 2. Usage - - - (10,168,954.81) - - (10,168,954.81) (288,202.21) (10,457,157.02) III. Current period's closing balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,207,544,792.61 218,792,375.79 131,387,984.82 1,334,346,000.28 2,264,651,038.08 14,744,134,191.58 919,535,859.40 15,663,670,050.98 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 58 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent Other Total comprehensive shareholders' Note V Share capital Capital reserve income Special reserve Surplus reserve Retained profits Sub-total Minority interests equity I. Current period's opening balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,202,818,808.47 (1,091,254.83) 80,726,967.97 1,235,538,930.68 1,789,566,768.00 13,894,972,220.29 1,093,485,641.26 14,988,457,861.55 II. Changes during the period (I) Total comprehensive income 1. Net profit - - - - - 549,099,796.92 549,099,796.92 (30,891,121.84) 518,208,675.08 2. Other comprehensive income - - 11,332,641.66 - - - 11,332,641.66 (4,682,204.78) 6,650,436.88 (II) Profit distribution 1. Distribution to Shareholders 35 - - - - - (430,230,724.00) (430,230,724.00) - (430,230,724.00) (III) Special reserve 1. Accrual - - - 34,860,561.19 - - 34,860,561.19 1,509,741.80 36,370,302.99 2. Usage - - - (13,160,232.76) - - (13,160,232.76) (384,380.08) (13,544,612.84) (IV) Others - 4,725,984.14 - - - - 4,725,984.14 (4,725,984.14) - III. Current period's closing balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,207,544,792.61 10,241,386.83 102,427,296.40 1,235,538,930.68 1,908,435,840.92 14,051,600,247.44 1,054,311,692.22 15,105,911,939.66 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 59 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Note V (Unaudited) (Unaudited) I. Cash flows from operating activities Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services 3,094,176,943.23 3,604,948,187.50 Refund of taxes and levies - 18,768,652.40 Cash received relating to other operating activities 50 23,550,181.47 34,973,653.18 Sub-total of cash inflows 3,117,727,124.70 3,658,690,493.08 Cash paid for goods and services 511,324,399.09 638,474,853.44 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 820,670,776.65 878,067,406.30 Cash paid for all taxes 375,486,422.35 536,824,133.40 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 50 138,524,659.25 78,439,776.40 Sub-total of cash outflows 1,846,006,257.34 2,131,806,169.54 Net cash flows from operating activities 50 1,271,720,867.36 1,526,884,323.54 II. Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from return of investment 544,868,314.16 565,376,008.74 Cash received from investment income 16,396,562.42 57,685,342.91 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 1,913,562.86 190,910,153.73 Cash received relating to other investing activities 50 15,523,116.22 14,075,064.86 Sub-total of cash inflows 578,701,555.66 828,046,570.24 Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 215,352,999.58 413,707,642.88 Cash paid for investments 958,068,314.16 577,876,008.74 Cash paid relating to other investing activities 50 - 6,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflows 1,173,421,313.74 997,583,651.62 Net cash flows from investing activities (594,719,758.08) (169,537,081.38) The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 60 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Note V (Unaudited) (Unaudited) III. Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from borrowings 213,014,322.00 411,200,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflows 213,014,322.00 411,200,000.00 Cash paid for repayments of borrowings 257,942,000.00 699,662,000.00 Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits and for interest expenses 585,180,653.08 173,188,081.30 Cash paid relating to other financing activities 50 3,915,353.36 2,095,779.61 Sub-total of cash outflow 847,038,006.44 874,945,860.91 Net cash flows from financing activities (634,023,684.44) (463,745,860.91) IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,793,835.14 401,210.85 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 44,771,259.98 894,002,592.10 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,115,226,869.17 1,984,473,726.56 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 51 2,159,998,129.15 2,878,476,318.66 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 61 BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2020 RMB Assets Note XIII 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and bank balances 2,173,815,128.03 1,939,401,202.52 Bills receivable 91,200,000.00 98,732,091.00 Accounts receivable 1 52,099,714.74 40,947,899.72 Prepayments 4,271,764.88 1,697,546.98 Other receivables 95,672,573.40 607,924.51 Inventories 130,823,253.79 125,905,679.48 Other current assets - 38,411.46 Total current assets 2,547,882,434.84 2,207,330,755.67 Non-current assets Long-term equity investments 2 9,438,307,734.76 9,430,895,512.09 Investments in other equity instruments 3 634,095,207.47 617,086,598.02 Fixed assets 3,871,180,382.59 4,030,558,073.57 Construction in progress 31,985,491.59 24,481,805.29 Right-of-use assets 11,655,550.59 15,540,733.92 Intangible assets 389,257,394.79 390,737,372.27 Deferred tax assets 323,009,306.68 347,613,518.50 Other non-current assets 19,068,464.07 26,591,859.93 Total non-current assets 14,718,559,532.54 14,883,505,473.59 Total assets 17,266,441,967.38 17,090,836,229.26 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 62 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2020 RMB Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 70,069,736.11 80,163,252.78 Accounts payable 145,379,734.94 69,608,872.13 Contract liabilities 375,599,953.33 404,641,998.27 Employee benefits payable 610,130,118.29 611,203,208.77 Taxes payable 139,545,647.89 101,279,397.97 Other payables 134,500,032.30 65,378,838.95 Non-current liabilities due within one year 8,895,472.54 8,619,266.69 Total current liabilities 1,484,120,695.40 1,340,894,835.56 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 3,685,042.35 7,521,511.19 Long-term payable 238,400,000.00 238,400,000.00 Long-term employee benefits payable 399,575,174.92 494,454,519.70 Deferred income 224,749,183.51 242,419,027.05 Deferred tax liabilities 11,835,712.38 7,583,560.02 Total non-current liabilities 878,245,113.16 990,378,617.96 Total liabilities 2,362,365,808.56 2,331,273,453.52 Shareholders' equity Share capital 5,587,412,000.00 5,587,412,000.00 Capital reserve 5,197,336,468.67 5,197,336,468.67 Other comprehensive income 199,252,644.00 165,610,885.84 Special reserve 101,208,301.66 82,639,037.09 Surplus reserve 1,334,207,655.51 1,334,207,655.51 Retained profit 2,484,659,088.98 2,392,356,728.63 Total shareholders' equity 14,904,076,158.82 14,759,562,775.74 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 17,266,441,967.38 17,090,836,229.26 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 63 INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Note XIII (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 4 2,010,896,286.99 2,441,643,158.80 Less: Operating costs 4 1,009,506,924.01 1,129,987,099.22 Business tax and surcharges 102,176,996.58 122,145,342.29 Administrative expenses 250,871,677.05 553,229,918.28 Research and development cost 3,076,399.45 3,871,210.49 Financial costs (12,540,275.45) 3,565,404.42 Including: Interest expense 1,856,127.86 15,967,892.70 Interest income 13,452,482.80 12,295,489.83 Add: Other income 28,420,558.72 20,525,874.72 Investment income 5 88,938,573.16 116,864,841.55 Including: Investment income from associates and joint ventures 88,938,573.16 116,864,841.55 Credit impairment loss 1,351,249.26 7,122,224.09 Operating profits 776,514,946.49 773,357,124.46 Add: Non-operating income 424,697.40 3,926,635.31 Less: Non-operating expenses 3,153,181.51 360,948.53 Total profit 773,786,462.38 776,922,811.24 Less: Income tax expenses 178,617,022.03 177,133,446.99 Net profit 595,169,440.35 599,789,364.25 Including: Net profit from continuing operations 595,169,440.35 599,789,364.25 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 33,641,758.16 16,021,417.00 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of investments in other equity instruments 12,756,457.09 15,429,067.55 Other comprehensive income not to be taken to profit or loss using the equity method 21,329,842.60 - Those other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income to be taken to profit or loss using the equity method (444,541.53) 592,349.45 Total comprehensive income 628,811,198.51 615,810,781.25 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 64 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Other Total Comprehensive shareholders' Share capital Capital reserve income Special reserve Surplus reserve Retained profits equity I. Current period's opening balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,197,336,468.67 165,610,885.84 82,639,037.09 1,334,207,655.51 2,392,356,728.63 14,759,562,775.74 II. Changes during the period (I) Total comprehensive income 1. Net profit - - - - - 595,169,440.35 595,169,440.35 2. Other comprehensive income - - 33,641,758.16 - - - 33,641,758.16 (II) Profit distribution 1. Distribution to shareholders - - - - - (502,867,080.00) (502,867,080.00) (III) Special reserve 1. Accrual - - - 26,269,027.88 - - 26,269,027.88 2. Usage - - - (7,699,763.31) - - (7,699,763.31) III. Current period's closing balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,197,336,468.67 199,252,644.00 101,208,301.66 1,334,207,655.51 2,484,659,088.98 14,904,076,158.82 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Other Total Comprehensive shareholders' Share capital Capital reserve income Special reserve Surplus reserve Retained profits equity I. Current period's opening balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,197,336,468.67 (26,185,253.11) 63,494,074.77 1,235,400,585.91 1,933,323,826.24 13,990,781,702.48 II. Changes during the period (I) Total comprehensive income 1. Net profit - - - - - 599,789,364.25 599,789,364.25 2. Other comprehensive income - - 16,021,417.00 - - - 16,021,417.00 (II) Profit distribution 1. Distribution to shareholders - - - - - (430,230,724.00) (430,230,724.00) (III) Special reserve 1. Accrual - - - 26,888,656.83 - - 26,888,656.83 2. Usage - - - (9,981,403.49) - - (9,981,403.49) III. Current period's closing balance 5,587,412,000.00 5,197,336,468.67 (10,163,836.11) 80,401,328.11 1,235,400,585.91 2,102,882,466.49 14,193,269,013.07 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 65 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services 2,082,388,082.75 2,632,108,413.07 Refund of taxes and levies - 18,768,652.40 Cash received relating to other operating activities 18,305,438.55 17,945,081.81 Sub-total of cash inflows 2,100,693,521.30 2,668,822,147.28 Cash paid for goods and services 287,988,065.71 360,331,142.50 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 704,050,600.40 755,404,329.31 Cash paid for all taxes 288,761,765.94 410,655,700.26 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 96,457,925.77 62,206,594.38 Sub-total of cash outflows 1,377,258,357.82 1,588,597,766.45 Net cash flows from operating activities 723,435,163.48 1,080,224,380.83 II. Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from return of investment 489,568,314.16 200,000,000.00 Cash received from investment income 10,000,000.00 51,337,662.89 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 713,956.03 3,177,339.02 Sub-total of cash inflows 500,282,270.19 254,515,001.91 Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 57,136,422.51 44,211,540.45 Cash paid for investments 739,568,314.16 118,000,000.00 Cash paid relating to other investing activities - 6,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflows 796,704,736.67 168,211,540.45 Net cash flows from investing activities (296,422,466.48) 86,303,461.46 Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from borrowings - 150,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflows - 150,000,000.00 Cash paid for repayments of borrowings 10,000,000.00 550,000,000.00 Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits and for interest expenses 429,774,950.28 16,088,523.34 Cash paid relating to other financing activities 3,915,353.36 2,095,779.61 Sub-total of cash outflow 443,690,303.64 568,184,302.95 Net cash flows from financing activities (443,690,303.64) (418,184,302.95) IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,091,532.15 309,497.31 V. Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (15,586,074.49) 748,653,036.65 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,433,401,202.52 1,251,209,101.92 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,417,815,128.03 1,999,862,138.57 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 66 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB GENERAL INFORMATION Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China on 31 March 2008. The H shares and A shares of the Company were listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 12 December 2013 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 16 August 2017 respectively. The office address and headquarter of the Company is located at 35 Haibin Road, Haigang District, Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province. The main operating activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are: provision of terminal facilities for vessels and provision of port services such as loading and discharging, stacking, warehousing, transportation, container stacking and less than container load services; other port related services such as tugboat service, lease and repair of harbor facilities, equipment and machinery, cargo weighing, freight forwarding, port tallying and provision of power and electrical engineering services; and import and export services of goods. The Group's port services mainly handle coal and metal ores as well as other types of cargo including oil and liquefied chemicals and general cargo and containers. The parent and ultimate parent of the Group is Hebei Port Group Co., Ltd. ("HPG"), which was established in the People's Republic of China. These financial statements have been approved by the board of directors of the Company by resolutions on 28 August 2020. The consolidation scope of these consolidated financial statements is determined on the basis of control, and the consolidation scope for the period is consistent with that in the previous year. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 32 - Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Ministry of Finance. The accounting policies adopted in these interim financial statements are consistent with the accounting policies adopted when the Group prepared the financial statements for the year ended 2019. These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with financial statements of the Group for the year ended 2019. The financial statements have been prepared on a basis that the Group will be able to continue as a going concern. These financial statements (except for certain financial instruments) have been prepared under the historical cost convention. If the assets are impaired, corresponding provisions for impairment shall be made according to relevant rules. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 67 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES The Group adopts specific accounting policies and accounting estimates according to the actual production and management features, which include provision for bad debt of receivables, accounting method for inventories, provision for fixed assets depreciation, intangible assets amortization, long-term equity investment impairment provisions and recognition and measurement of revenue. Statement of Compliance with Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises

These financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and present fairly and fully the financial position of the Company and the Group as at 30 June 2020 and their financial performance and cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Accounting Period

The accounting year for the Group is from 1 January to 31 December of each calendar year, except for that the accounting period of the interim financial statements is from 1 January to 30 June. Functional Currency

The Group's reporting and presentation currency is Renminbi ("RMB"). Unless otherwise stated, the unit of the currency is RMB yuan.

The reporting currencies of the subsidiaries of the Group operating overseas are subject to their respective principal economic environment, and will be denominated in RMB for the preparation of the financial statements. 68 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

4. Business Combinations

Business combinations are classified into business combinations under common control and business combinations not under common control.

Business combinations under common control

A business combination under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities are ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the combination, and that control is not transitory. For a business combination under common control, the party that, on the combination date, obtains control of another entity participating in the combination is the merging party, while that other entity participating in the combination is the merged party. The combination date is the date on which the merging party effectively obtains control of the merged party.

Assets and liabilities (including goodwill arising from the acquisition of the merged party by the ultimate controller) that are obtained by the merging party in a business combination under common control shall be accounted for based on their carrying amounts in the financial statements of the ultimate controller at the combination date. The difference between the carrying amount of the net assets obtained and the carrying amount of the consideration paid for the combination (or the aggregate face value of shares issued) by the merging party shall be adjusted to share premium under capital reserve. If the capital reserve is not sufficient to absorb the difference, any excess shall be adjusted against retained earnings.

Business combinations not under common control

A business combination not under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities are not ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the combination. For a business combination not under common control, the party that, on the acquisition date, obtains control of another entity participating in the combination is the acquirer, while that other entity participating in the combination is the acquiree. Acquisition date is the date on which the acquirer effectively obtains control of the acquiree.

The acquirer shall measure the acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities acquired in the business combination at their fair values on the acquisition date.

Where the aggregate of the fair value of the consideration paid (or the fair value of the equity securities issued) and fair value of equity interest in the acquiree held before the acquisition date exceeds the acquirer's interest in the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets, the difference shall be recognized as goodwill. Goodwill is subsequently measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. Where the aggregate of the fair value of the consideration paid (or the fair value of the equity securities issued) and fair value of equity interest in the acquiree held before the acquisition date is less than the acquirer's interest in the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets, reassessment of the measurement of these items is conducted first, if the sum of the fair value of this consideration and other items mentioned above is still lower than the fair value of the net assets acquired, the difference is recognized in profit or loss for the current period. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 69 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) Consolidated Financial Statements

The consolidation scope of consolidated financial statements is determined on the basis of control, including the financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and all of its subsidiaries. A subsidiary is an entity (including an enterprise, a separable part of an investee, a structural body controlled by the Company, etc.) that is controlled by the Company.

In preparation of consolidated financial statements, the subsidiaries use the same accounting year and accounting policies as those of the Company. All assets, liabilities, interests, income, fees and cash flows resulting from intra-group transactions are eliminated on consolidation in full.

Where the amount of losses for the current period attributed to the minority shareholders of a subsidiary exceeds the minority shareholders' portion of the opening balance of shareholders' equity of the subsidiary, the excess amount is allocated against minority interests.

For subsidiaries acquired through a business combination not under common control, the operating results and cash flows of the acquiree are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date on which the Group obtains control and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. In preparing consolidated financial statements, adjustments shall be made to the subsidiaries' financial statements based on the fair values of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities determined at the acquisition date.

For subsidiaries acquired through a business combination under common control, the operating results and cash flows of the acquiree are included in the consolidated financial statements from the beginning of the combination year. In preparing and comparing consolidated financial statements, adjustments shall be made to related items of prior year's financial statements, as if the reporting entities after the combination had existed from the date when the combining entities first came under control of the ultimate controlling party.

Where change in relevant facts and conditions lead to the change in one or more control elements, the Group will reevaluate its control over the investee.

Change in non-controlling interests that does not result in the loss of control over the subsidiary is accounted for as an equity transaction. Classifications of Joint Arrangement and Joint Operations

Joint arrangement is classified as joint operations and joint ventures. Joint operation refers the joint arrangement where the joint venture parties are entitled to the underlying assets of the relevant arrangement and assume liabilities of the joint arrangements. Joint venture refers the joint arrangement where the joint venture party is only entitled to the right of the net assets of the arrangements.

The joint venture parties recognize in relation to its interest in a joint operation: its assets, including its share of any assets held jointly; its liabilities, including its share of any liabilities incurred jointly; its revenue from the sale of its share of the output arising from the joint operation; its share of the revenue from the sale of the output by the joint operation; its expenses, including its share of any expenses incurred jointly. 70 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash comprises the Group's cash on hand and deposits that can be readily withdrawn on demand for payment purposes. Cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments held by the Group, that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. Foreign Currency Transactions and Translation of the Financial Statements Prepared in Foreign Currencies

The Group translates the amounts of foreign currency transactions occurred into its functional currency.

Foreign currency transactions are recorded on initial recognition, in their functional currencies, by applying to the foreign currency amounts at the spot exchange rates at the transaction dates. At the balance sheet date, foreign currency monetary items are translated using the spot exchange rates at the balance sheet date. All the resulting exchange differences are taken to profit or loss for the current period, except for those relating to foreign currency borrowings specifically for acquisition and construction of qualifying assets, which are capitalized in accordance with the principle of capitalization of borrowing costs. Non-monetary foreign currency items measured at historical cost shall still be translated at the spot exchange rates prevailing on the transaction dates, while the amounts denominated in the functional currencies do not change. Non-monetary foreign currency items measured at fair value are translated at the spot exchange rates prevailing at the date on which the fair values are determined. The exchange differences thus resulted are recognized in profit or loss or as other comprehensive income for the current period, depending on the nature of the non-monetary item.

For foreign operations, the Group translates all amounts of functional currencies into RMB for the preparation of the financial statements. For assets and liabilities in the balance sheet, spot exchange rates at the balance sheet date are used for translation, while, for shareholder's equity, spot exchange rates prevailing on the transaction dates are adopted for items other than "retained profits". For items of income and expenses in the income statement, average exchange rates for the period during which the transactions occur are adopted. Translation differences of functional currencies resulting from the translations mentioned above are recognized as other comprehensive income. For the disposal of foreign operations, other comprehensive incomes relating to foreign operations transfer to profit or loss for the current period for disposal, subject to the ratio of disposal.

Foreign currency cash flows and cash flows of overseas subsidiaries are translated using the average exchange rate for the period during which the cash flows occur. The effect of exchange rate changes on cash is separately presented as an adjustment item in the statement of cash flows. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 71 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

9. Financial instruments

A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity.

Recognition and derecognition of financial instruments

The Group recognizes a financial asset or a financial liability when it becomes a party to the contractual provisions of a financial instrument.

The Group derecognizes and writes off a financial asset (or part of a financial asset, or part of a group of similar financial assets) from its account and balance sheet when the following conditions are met: the rights to receive cash flows from the financial asset have expired; the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from the financial asset, or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full without material delay to a third party under a "pass-through" arrangement; and either (a) the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of the financial asset, or (b) the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the financial asset, but has transferred control of the financial asset. If the underlying obligation of a financial liability has been discharged or cancelled or has expired, the financial liability is derecognized. If an existing financial liability is replaced by the same creditor with a new financial liability that has substantially different terms, or if the terms of an existing financial liability are substantially revised, such replacement or revision is accounted for as the derecognition of the original liability and the recognition of a new liability, and the resulting difference is recognized in profit or loss for the current period. Regular way purchases or sales of financial assets are recognized and derecognized on the transaction date. Regular way purchases or sales of financial assets mean that the financial assets are received or delivered under the terms of a contract within a period as specified by regulations or conventions in the marketplace. Transaction date is the date that the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset. Classification and Measurement of Financial Assets The financial assets of the Group are classified at the initial recognition based on the business model of the Group's corporate management financial assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets: financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), financial assets measured at amortized cost, and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI). Financial assets are measured at fair value at the initial recognition. However, if the accounts receivable or bills receivable arising from the sale of goods or provision of services do not contain significant financing components or do not take into account financing components not exceeding one year, initial measurement shall be made based on the transaction price. In the case of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, relevant transaction costs are directly charged to profit or loss for the current period; transaction costs relating to financial assets of other categories are included in the amount initially recognized. 72 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

9. Financial instruments (Continued)

Classification and Measurement of Financial Assets (Continued)

The subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on its category as follows:

Debt Instrument Investment Measured at Amortized Cost

Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost if they meet the following conditions: the business model for managing the financial assets is targeted at collecting contractual cash flows; the contractual terms of the financial assets stipulate that cash flows in specific dates are solely for the payments of the principals and interests incurred from the outstanding principals. Such financial assets are recognized as interest income using the effective interest rate method. The gains or losses arising from the derecognition, modification or impairment are recognized in profit or loss for the period. Such financial assets mainly include cash and bank balances, bills receivable, accounts receivable and other receivables.

Debt instrument investment at fair value through other comprehensive income

Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income if they meet the following conditions: The Group's business model for managing the financial assets is targeted at both the collection of contractual cash flows and the sale of financial assets; the contractual terms of the financial assets stipulate that cash flows in specific dates are solely for the payments of the principals and interests incurred from the outstanding principals. Such financial assets are recognized as interest income using the effective interest rate method. Except for interest income, impairment losses and exchange differences which are recognized in profit or loss for the period, other changes in fair value are included in other comprehensive income. When the financial assets are derecognized, cumulative gains or losses previously recognized in other comprehensive income are transferred and included in retained earnings. Such financial assets are presented as other debt investments. Other debt investments due within one year from the balance sheet date are presented as non-current assets due within one year, and other debt investments with the original maturity within one year are presented as other current assets.

Equity instrument investment at fair value through other comprehensive income

The Group irrevocably chooses to designate certain non-trading equity instrument investments as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, and only the relevant dividend income (except for dividend income recovered as part of investment cost) is included in the profit or loss for the period. Subsequent changes in fair value are included in other comprehensive income, and no impairment provision is required. When the financial assets are derecognized, cumulative gains or losses previously recognized in other comprehensive income are transferred and included in retained earnings. Such financial assets are presented as investments in other equity instruments.

Financial assets are classified as held-for-trading financial assets if they meet one of the following conditions: the purpose of obtaining the relevant financial asset is mainly for the sale or repurchase in the near future; they are part of a portfolio of identifiable financial instruments that are centrally managed, and there is objective evidence that the company has recently adopted short-termprofit-making mode; they are derivatives, except for derivatives that are designated as effective hedging instruments and derivatives that qualify for financial guarantee contracts.

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial assets other than the above-mentioned financial assets measured at amortized cost and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. For such financial assets, fair value is used for subsequent measurement, and all changes in fair value are recognized in profit or loss for the period. Such financial assets are presented as held-for-trading financial assets, and financial assets that are due more than one year from the balance sheet date and are expected to be held for more than one year are presented as other non-current financial assets.

All affected financial assets are reclassified, if and only if the Group changes its business model for managing financial assets. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 73 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

9. Financial instruments (Continued)

Classification and measurement of financial liabilities

The Group's financial liabilities are, on initial recognition, classified into the following categories: financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, and other financial liabilities. For financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, relevant transaction costs are directly recognized in profit or loss for the current period, and transaction costs relating to other financial liabilities are included in the amount initially recognized.

The subsequent measurement of financial liabilities depends on its category as follows:

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss include financial liabilities held for trading and those designated upon initial recognition at fair value through profit or loss.

Financial liabilities are classified as held-for-trading financial liabilities if they meet one of the following conditions: the purpose of bearing the relevant financial liability is mainly for the sale or repurchase in the near future; they are part of a portfolio of identifiable financial instruments that are centrally managed, and there is objective evidence that the company has recently adopted short-termprofit-making mode; they are derivatives, except for derivatives that are designated as effective hedging instruments and derivatives that qualify for financial guarantee contracts. Held-for-trading financial liabilities (including derivatives that are financial liabilities) are subsequently measured at fair value, except for hedge accounting, all changes in fair value are recognized in profit or loss for the period.

Other financial liabilities

For such financial liabilities, the actual interest rate method is adopted and the subsequent measurement is carried out according to the amortized cost.

Financial instrument impairment

On the basis of expected credit losses, the Group performs the impairment treatment on financial assets and contract assets measured at amortized cost, and confirms the loss provision.

Credit loss refers to the difference between all contractual cash flows receivable from the contract and all cash flows expected to be received by the Group at the original effective interest rate, that is, the present value of all cash shortages. Among them, financial assets that have been credit-depleted by the Group or purchased by the Group shall be discounted according to the actual interest rate adjusted by the financial assets. 74 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

9. Financial instruments (Continued)

Financial instrument impairment (Continued)

For receivables that do not contain significant financing components and contractual assets, the Group uses a simplified measurement method to measure loss provision based on the amount of expected credit losses equivalent to the entire duration of the life.

For receivables with significant financing components and contractual assets, the Group uses a simplified measurement method to measure loss provisions based on the amount of expected credit losses equivalent to the entire duration of the life.

In addition to the financial assets described above using the simplified measurement method, the Group assesses whether its credit risk has increased significantly since the initial recognition on each balance sheet date, if the credit risk has not increased significantly since the initial recognition, it is at the first stage, and the Group measures loss allowance according to the amount of expected credit loss in the next 12 months, and calculates the interest income according to the book balance and the actual interest rate; if the credit risk has increased significantly since the initial recognition, but no credit impairment occurs, it is at the second stage, and the Group measures loss allowance at the full lifetime expected credit loss, and calculates the interest income according to the book balance and the actual interest rate; if the credit impairment occurs after the initial recognition, it is at the third stage, and the Group measures loss allowance at the full lifetime expected credit loss, and calculates the interest income according to the amortized cost and the actual interest rate. For financial instruments with relatively low credit risk only on the balance sheet date, the Group assumes that its credit risk has not increased significantly since the initial recognition.

The Group assesses the expected credit losses of financial instruments based on individual items and portfolios. The Group assesses the expected credit losses of the receivables based on the combination of aging, taking into account the credit risk characteristics of different customers.

In assessing expected credit losses, the Group considers reasonable and evidenced information about past events, current conditions and future economic forecasts.

The Group's criteria for judging the significant increase in credit risk, the definition of assets with credit impairment, and the assumption of expected credit loss measurement are disclosed in Note VII. 3.

When the Group no longer reasonably expects to be able to fully or partially recover the contractual cash flows of financial assets, the Group directly writes down the carrying amount of the financial assets.

Offsetting of financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount is presented in the balance sheet when both of the following conditions are satisfied: the Group has a legal right to set off the recognized amounts and the legal right is currently enforceable; the Group intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realize the financial assets and settle the financial liabilities simultaneously.

Transfers of financial assets

If the Group transfers substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, the Group derecognizes the financial asset; if the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, the Group does not derecognize the financial asset.

If the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, it accounts for the transactions as follows: if the Group has not retained control, it derecognizes the financial asset and recognizes any resulting assets or liabilities; if the Group has retained control, it continues to recognize the financial asset to the extent of its continuing involvement in the transferred financial asset and recognizes an associated liability.

When the entity's continuing involvement takes the form of guaranteeing the transferred asset, the extent of the entity's continuing involvement is the lower of the carrying amount of the asset and finance guarantee amount. The finance guarantee amount refers to the maximum amount of the consideration received that the entity could be required to repay. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 75 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) Inventories

Inventories include raw materials, fuels, spare parts, low-cost consumables, finished goods.

Inventories are initially carried at the actual cost. Cost of inventories comprises all costs of purchase, costs of conversion and other costs. The actual cost of inventories transferred out is determined by using the weighted average method. Low-cost consumables and spare parts are amortized by using one-off amortization method.

The Group adopts perpetual inventory system.

At the balance sheet date, inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. If the cost of inventories is higher than the net realizable value, a provision for decline in value of inventories is recognized in profit or loss for the current period. If factors that previously resulted in the provision for decline in value of inventories no longer exist and result in the net realizable value higher than their carrying amount, the amount of the write-down is reversed to the extent of the amount of the provision for the inventories and is recognized in profit or loss for the current period.

Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business deducted by the estimated costs to completion, the estimated selling expenses and the related taxes. Provision is considered on a category basis for inventories in large quantity and with relatively low unit prices and on an individual basis for all other inventories. Long-term Equity Investments

Long-term equity investments include equity investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

Long-term equity investments were initially recorded at initial investment cost on acquisition. For long-term equity investments acquired through the business combination of entities under common control, the initial investment cost shall be the share of carrying value of the owners' equity of the merged party at the date of combination as stated in the consolidated financial statements of the ultimate controlling party. Any difference between the initial investment cost and the carrying value of the consideration for the combination shall be dealt with by adjusting the capital reserve (if the capital reserve is insufficient for setting off the difference, such difference shall be further set off against retained profits). Upon disposal of the investment, other comprehensive income prior to the date of combination shall be dealt with on the same basis as if the relevant assets or liabilities were disposed of directly by the investee. Shareholders' equity recognized as a result of changes in shareholders' equity other than the net profits or losses, other comprehensive income and profit allocation of the investee shall be transferred to current profit and loss upon disposal of the investment. Items which remain long-term equity investments after the disposal shall be accounted for on a pro-rata basis, while items reclassified as financial instruments following the disposal shall be accounted for in full. For long-term equity investments acquired through the business combination of entities not under common control, the initial investment cost shall be the cost of combination (for business combinations of entities not under common control achieved in stages through multiple transactions, the initial investment cost shall be the sum of the carrying value of the equity investment in the acquired party held prior to the date of acquisition and new investment cost incurred as at the date of acquisition). The cost of combination shall be the sum of assets contributed by the acquiring party, liabilities incurred or assumed by the acquiring party and the fair value of equity securities issued. Upon disposal of the investment, other comprehensive income recognized under the equity method held prior to the date of acquisition shall be dealt with on the same basis as if the relevant assets or liabilities were disposed of directly by the investee. Shareholders' equity recognized as a result of changes in shareholders' equity other than the net profits or losses, other comprehensive income and profit allocation of the investee shall be transferred to retained profits upon disposal of the investment. Items which remain long-term equity investments after the disposal shall be accounted for on a pro-rata basis, while items reclassified as financial instruments following the disposal shall be accounted for in full. The accumulated fair value change of equity investments held prior to the date of acquisition and included in the other comprehensive income as investments in other equity instruments shall be transferred in full to retained profits upon the change to cost accounting. The initial investment cost of long-term equity investments other than those acquired through business combination shall be recognized in accordance with the following: for those acquired by way of cash payments, the initial investment cost shall be the consideration actually paid plus expenses, tax amounts and other necessary outgoings directly related to the acquisition of the long-term equity investments; for those acquired by way of issuance of equity securities, the initial investment cost shall be the fair value of the equity securities issued. 76 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

11. Long-term Equity Investments (Continued)

For a long-term equity investment where the Company can exercise control over the investee, the Company uses the cost accounting method in the Company's financial statements. Control refers to having the power over the investee, the entitlement to variable returns through the participation in the relevant activities of the investee, and the ability to affect the amount of returns by using its power over the investee.

Under the cost method, the long-term equity investment is measured at its initial investment cost. For addition or reduction of investments, the cost of long-term equity investments is adjusted. Cash dividends or profits declared to be distributed by the investee should be recognized as investment income in the current period.

The equity method is adopted in accounting for long-term equity investments when the Group holds joint control, or exercises significant influence on the investee. Joint control is the relevant agreed sharing of control over an arrangement, and relevant activities of such arrangement shall be decided upon the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. Significant influence is the power to participate in decision making in the financial and operating policies of the investee but is not the power to control or joint control with other parties over those policies.

Under the equity method, where the initial investment cost of a long-term equity investment exceeds the investing enterprise's interest in the fair values of the investee's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date, such excess is included in the initial investment cost of the long-term equity investment. Where the initial investment cost is less than the investing enterprise's interest in the fair values of the investee's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date, the difference is charged to profit or loss for the current period, and the cost of the long-term equity investment is adjusted accordingly.

Under the equity method, the Group recognizes, upon acquisition of the long-term equity investment, its share of the net profits or losses and other comprehensive income made by the investee as investment income or losses and other comprehensive income, and adjusts the carrying amount of the investment accordingly. The Group recognizes its share of the investee's net profits or losses, except that the assets invested or disposed of constitute a business, after making appropriate adjustments to the investee's net profits based on the fair value of the investee's identifiable assets at the acquisition date, using the Group's accounting policies and periods, and eliminating the portion of the profits or losses arising from internal transactions with its associates and joint ventures, attributable to the investor according to its share ratio (but impairment losses for assets arising from internal transactions shall be recognized in full). The carrying amount of the long-term equity investment is reduced based on the Group's share of any profit distributions or cash dividends declared by the investee. The Group shall discontinue recognizing its share of the losses of the investee after the carrying amount of the long-term equity investment together with any long-term interests that in substance forms part of the Group's net investment in the investee are reduced to zero, except to the extent that the Group has incurred obligations to assume additional losses. The Group also adjusts the carrying amount of long-term equity investments for other changes in shareholders' equity of the investees (other than the net profits or losses, other comprehensive income and profit allocation of the investee), and includes the corresponding adjustment in equity.

On disposal of the long-term equity investments, the difference between book value and actual proceeds received is recognized in profit or loss for the current period. For long-term equity investments under equity method, when the use of the equity method is discontinued for disposal, other comprehensive income previously accounted for under the equity method shall be dealt with on the same basis as if the relevant assets or liabilities were disposed of directly by the investee. Shareholders' equity recognized as a result of changes in shareholders' equity other than the net profits or losses, other comprehensive income and profit allocation of the investee shall be transferred in full to current profit and loss. If the equity method remains in use, other comprehensive income previously accounted for under the equity method shall be dealt with on the same basis as if the relevant assets or liabilities were disposed of directly by the investee and transferred to current profit and loss on a pro-rata basis. Shareholders' equity recognized as a result of changes in shareholders' equity other than the net profits or losses, other comprehensive income and profit allocation of the investee shall be transferred to current profit and loss on a pro-rata basis. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 77 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

12. Fixed Assets

A fixed asset is recognized only when the economic benefits associated with the asset will probably flow to the Group and the cost of the asset can be measured reliably. Subsequent expenditures incurred for a fixed asset that meets the recognition criteria shall be included in its cost, and the carrying amount of the component of the fixed asset that is replaced shall be derecognized. Otherwise, such expenditures shall be recognized in profit or loss for the period during which they are incurred.

Fixed assets are initially measured at cost and the effect of any expected costs of abandoning the assets is considered. The cost of a purchased fixed asset comprises the purchase price, relevant taxes and any other directly attributable expenditure for bringing the asset to working condition for its intended use.

Depreciation of fixed assets is calculated using the straight-line method. The useful lives, estimated net residual value ratio and annual depreciation rate of fixed assets are as follows: Estimated net Annual Useful life residual value ratio depreciation rate Buildings 20 - 35 years 3% 2.77 - 4.85% Terminal facilities 20 - 30 years 3% 3.23 - 4.85% Machinery and equipment 6 - 20 years 3% 4.85 -16.17% Vessels and transportation equipment 6 - 10 years 3% 9.70 -16.17% Office and other equipment 6 years 3% 16.17% Where individual component parts of an item of fixed assets have different useful lives or provide benefits to the enterprise in different patterns, different depreciation rates are applied. The Group reviews the useful life and estimated net residual value of a fixed asset and the depreciation method applied at least at each financial year-end, and makes adjustments if necessary. 13. Construction in Progress Construction in progress is recognized based on the actual construction expenditures incurred. It consists of all types of expenditures necessarily to be incurred, capitalized borrowing costs on related borrowed funds before the asset is ready for its intended use, and other related expenditures during the period of construction. Construction in progress is transferred to fixed assets or intangible assets when the asset is ready for its intended use. 78 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

14. Borrowing Costs

Borrowing costs are interest and other costs incurred by the Group in connection with the borrowings. Borrowing costs include interest, amortization of discounts or premiums related to borrowings, ancillary costs, and exchange differences arising from foreign currency borrowings.

The borrowing costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or construction of a qualifying asset are capitalized. Other borrowing costs are recognized in profit or loss for the current period. Assets qualifying for capitalization refer to fixed assets necessarily taking a substantial period of time for acquisition or construction to get ready for their intended use.

The capitalization of borrowing costs commences only when all of the following conditions are satisfied: expenditures for the asset are being incurred; borrowing costs are being incurred; activities relating to the acquisition or construction of the asset that are necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use have commenced. Capitalization of borrowing costs ceases when the qualifying asset being acquired or constructed becomes ready for its intended use. Any borrowing costs subsequently incurred are recognized in profit or loss for the current period. During the capitalization period, the amount of interest to be capitalized for each accounting period shall be determined as follows: where funds are borrowed for a specific purpose, the amount of interest to be capitalized is the actual interest expense incurred on that borrowing for the period less any temporary interest earned from deposits or investment income. where funds are borrowed for a general purpose, the amount of interest to be capitalized is determined by multiplying the weighted average of the excess amounts of accumulated expenditure on asset over the expenditure of specific-purpose borrowings by the weighted average interest rate. Capitalization of borrowing costs is suspended when the acquisition or construction of a qualifying asset is interrupted by activities other than those necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use, while the interruption lasts for more than three consecutive months. Borrowing costs incurred during these periods are recognized as expenses in profit or loss for the current period until the acquisition or construction is resumed. 15. Right-of-use Assets Right-of-use assets of the Group mainly comprise properties and buildings, terminal facilities and machinery and equipment. On the commencement date of the lease term, the Group recognizes its right to use the leased asset over the lease term as the right-of-use asset, including: the initial measurement amount of the lease liability; the payment on or before the commencement date of the lease term The amount of the lease payment, if there is a lease incentive, deducting the relevant amount of the lease incentives already enjoyed; the initial direct expenses incurred by the lessee; the cost expected to be incurred by the lessee to dismantle and remove the leased assets, restore the site where the leased assets are located at or recover the leased assets to the status as agreed in the lease terms. The Group's subsequent years of averaging method is used to depreciate the right-of-use assets. If it is reasonable to determine the ownership of the leased asset at the expiration of the lease term, the Group will depreciate the remaining useful life of the leased asset. If it is not reasonable to determine that the leasehold asset can be acquired at the expiration of the lease term, the Group depreciates during the shorter period between the lease term and the remaining useful life of the leased asset. When the Group re-measures the lease liability based on the present value of the changed lease payments and adjusts the book value of the right-of-use asset accordingly. If the book value of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero, the lease liability still needs to be further reduced. The Group accounts for the remaining amount in the current profit or loss. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 79 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

16. Intangible Assets

An intangible asset shall be recognized only when its related economic benefits will probably flow to the Group and its costs can be measured reliably. Intangible assets are measured initially at cost. However, intangible assets acquired in a business combination not under common control with a fair value that can be measured reliably are recognized separately as intangible assets and measured at fair value.

The useful life of an intangible asset is determined according to the period over which it is estimated to generate economic benefits for the Group. An intangible asset is regarded as having an indefinite useful life when the period over which the asset is estimated to generate economic benefits for the Group is uncertain.

The useful lives of the intangible assets are as follows: Useful lives Land use rights 40-50 years Sea area use rights 50 years Software 5-10 years The Group accounts for its land use rights and sea area use rights as intangible assets. For buildings such as plants that are developed and constructed by the Group, the relevant land use rights and buildings are accounted for as intangible assets and fixed assets, respectively. Payments for the land and buildings purchased are allocated between the land use rights and the buildings; if they cannot be reasonably allocated, all of the land use rights and buildings are accounted for as fixed assets. Intangible assets with finite useful lives are amortized over the useful lives on the straight-line basis. The Group reviews the useful lives and the amortization method of intangible assets with finite useful lives, and adjusts if appropriate, at least at the end of each year. The Group classifies the expenditure on an internal research and development project into expenditure on the research phase and expenditure on the development phase. Expenditure on the research phase of an internal research and development project is recognized in profit or loss for the period in which it is incurred. Expenditure on the development phase is capitalized when the Group can demonstrate all of the following: the technical feasibility of completing the intangible asset so that it will be available for use or sale; the intention to complete the intangible asset and use or sell it; how the intangible asset will generate probable future economic benefits, including that the Group can demonstrate the existence of a market for the output of the intangible asset or the intangible asset itself or, that if it is to be used internally, the usefulness of the intangible asset; the availability of adequate technical, financial and other resources to complete the development and the ability to use or sell the intangible asset; and its ability to measure reliably the expenditure attributable to the intangible asset during its development phase. Expenditure on the development phase that does not meet the above criteria is recognized in profit or loss for the current period in which it is incurred. 17. Asset Impairment The impairment of an asset other than inventories, deferred income tax and financial assets is determined as follows: The Group assesses at the balance sheet date whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired. If any indication exists that an asset may be impaired, the Group will estimate the recoverable amount of the asset and perform test for impairment. Goodwill arising from a business combination is tested for impairment at least at the end of each year, irrespective of whether there is any indication that the asset may be impaired. Intangible assets that have not been ready for intended use are tested for impairment each year. The recoverable amount of an asset is the higher of its fair value less disposal costs and the present value of the future cash flows estimated to be derived from the asset. The Group estimates the recoverable amount on individual basis. If it is not possible to estimate the recoverable amount of the individual asset, the Group determines the recoverable amount of the asset group to which the asset belongs. Identification of an asset group is based on whether major cash inflows generated by the asset group are largely independent from cash inflows of other assets or asset groups. When the recoverable amount of an asset or an asset group is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to the recoverable amount. The reduction in carrying amount is recognized in profit or loss for the current period and a provision for impairment loss of the asset is recognized accordingly. Once the above asset impairment loss is recognized, it cannot be reversed in the subsequent accounting periods. 80 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

18. Long-term Prepaid Expenses

Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized on a straight-line basis over the beneficial period and the amortization period is as follow: Amortization Period Afforestation costs 3 years Dredging costs 3-5 years 19. Employee Benefits Employee benefits are all forms of considerations given by the Group in exchange for services rendered by its employees or for the termination of employment. Employee benefits include short-term employee benefits, post-employment benefits, termination benefits and other long-term employee benefits. The benefits provided by the Group to employees' spouse, children, dependents, families of deceased employees and other beneficiaries also belong to employee benefits. Short-term employee benefits In the accounting period which services are rendered by the employees, short-term employee benefits are actually recognized as liabilities and charged to profit or loss or related costs of assets for the current period. Post-employment benefits (defined contribution plans) Employees of the Group participate in the endowment insurance and unemployment insurance plans managed by local governments as well as enterprise annuity, and the relevant expenditure is recognized, when incurred, in the cost of relevant asset or profit or loss for the current period. Termination benefits Where the Group provides termination benefits to its employees, the employee remuneration liabilities arising from termination benefits are recognized in profit or loss for the current period upon the occurrence of the earlier of the following: termination benefits provided as a result of termination of employment plan or downsizing proposal cannot be unilaterally withdrawn by an entity; or reorganization-related costs or expenses involving payment of termination benefits are recognized by an entity. Other long-term employee benefits Other long-term benefits provided to the employees are net debt liabilities or net assets of other long-term employee benefits recognized or measured according to the requirements applicable to post-employment benefits. Changes arising from the measurement will be recognized in profit or loss or cost of relevant assets for the current period. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 81 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) Lease Liabilities

On the commencement date of the lease term, the Group recognizes the present value of the lease payments that have not been paid as lease liabilities, except for short-term leases and low-value asset leases. In calculating the present value of the lease payments, the Group uses the leased interest rate as the discount rate; if the interest rate of the lease cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used as the discount rate. The Group calculates the interest expense of the lease liability for each period of the lease term based on the fixed periodic interest rate and recognizes it in profit or loss for the current period, unless otherwise specified in the cost of relevant asset. The variable lease payments that are not included in the measurement of the lease liabilities are recognized in profit or loss when incurred, unless otherwise specified in the cost of relevant asset.

After the commencement date of the lease period, when the actual fixed payment amount changes, the expected amount of the guarantee residual value changes, the index or ratio used to determine the lease payment amount changes, or the evaluation results or actual exercise of rights of the purchase option, the renewal option or the termination option change, the Group re-measures the lease liability based on the present value of the changed lease payments. Provisions

Except for contingent consideration and contingent liability assumed in a business combination not under common control, the Group recognizes an obligation related to a contingency as a provision when all of the following conditions are satisfied: the obligation is a present obligation of the Group; it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits from the Group will be required to settle the obligation; the amount of the obligation can be measured reliably. A provision is initially measured at the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the related present obligation, with comprehensive consideration of factors such as the risks, uncertainty and time value of money relating to a contingency. The carrying amount of a provision is reviewed at each balance sheet date. If there is clear evidence that the carrying amount does not reflect the current best estimate, the carrying amount is adjusted to the best estimate. 22. Revenue from Contracts with Customers The revenue is recognized when the Group has fulfilled its performance obligations in the contract, that is, the customer obtains control of the relevant goods or services. Obtaining control of the relevant goods or services means being able to dominate the use of the good or the provision of the service and obtains substantially all of its economic benefits. Contracts for the sales of goods The contract for the sale of goods between the Group and the customers usually includes performance obligations of transferring the goods. The Group generally recognizes revenue at a point of time when the customer obtains the control of the relevant goods based on the following factors. This includes obtaining the current collection rights of the goods, the transfer of the main risks and rewards of the ownership of the goods, the transfer of the legal ownership of the goods, the transfer of the physical assets of the goods, and the acceptance of the goods by the customer. Contracts for the provision of service The service contract between the Group and the customers usually includes performance obligations such as port operations services. The Group conducts an analysis based on the terms of the contract and the substance of the transaction. The comprehensive judgment service is performed within a certain period of time or at a certain point of time. For the performance obligations to be fulfilled within a certain period of time, the Group recognizes the revenue based on the progress of the performance, except for the progress of the performance that cannot be reasonably determined. The Group determines the progress of the performance of the services provided in accordance with the input method. For the progress of the performance that cannot be reasonably determined, when the costs incurred by the Group are expected to be compensated, the revenue is recognized based on the amount of costs incurred until the progress of the performance can be reasonably determined. For performance obligations performed at a certain point of time, the Group recognizes the revenue when the customer obtains relative control right of the service. 82 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) Contract Liabilities

The Group presents contract assets or contract liabilities in the balance sheet based on the relationship between the fulfillment of performance obligations and customer payments.

Contract liabilities

The Group's obligation to transfer goods to customers for consideration received or receivable from customers is presented as contract liabilities, such as payments received by the enterprise prior to the transfer of the promised goods.

The Group will offset the contract assets and contract liabilities under the same contract and present them on a net basis. Government Grants

Government grants are recognized when all respective conditions will be complied with and the grant will be received. The government grant is measured as the amount received or receivable where it takes the form of a cash asset, or at fair value where it is not a cash asset. Where the fair value cannot be reliably determined, it should be measured at nominal value.

In accordance with the stipulations of the government documents, government grants applied towards acquisition or construction or the formation of long-term assets in other manners are asset-related government grants. Those unspecified in the documents refer to the exercise of judgement based on the basic conditions for receiving the asset related grant applied towards acquisition or construction or the formation of long-term assets in other manners. All other grants are recognized as income-related government grants.

Government grants relating to income which are used to compensate relevant cost expenses or losses in subsequent periods are recognized as deferred income and are accounted in profit and loss in the current period where relevant cost expenses or losses are recognized; those used to compensate relevant cost expenses or losses in the current period are directly accounted in profit and loss in the current period.

Government grants relating to assets are recognized in deferred income and accounted in profit or loss in stages in a reasonable and systematic method during the service lives of the relevant assets (however, those measured in nominal values shall be recorded in profit and loss in the current period). Where the relevant assets are sold, transferred, scrapped or damaged before the end of their service lives, the unallocated balance of related deferred income shall be transferred to the profit or loss of the period where the relevant assets are disposed. Income Tax

Income tax comprises current and deferred income tax. Income tax is recognized as an expense or income in profit or loss for the current period, or otherwise recognized directly in shareholders' equity if it arises from goodwill on a business combination or relates to a transaction or event which is recognized directly in shareholders' equity.

The Group measures a current tax liability or asset arising from the current and prior periods based on the amount of income tax estimated to be paid or returned and calculated in accordance with the requirements of relevant tax laws.

The Group recognizes deferred tax based on temporary differences using balance sheet liability method. Temporary differences are differences between the carrying amount of assets or liabilities in the balance sheet and their tax base on the balance sheet date. Temporary differences also include the differences between the carrying amounts and tax bases of items not recognized as assets or liabilities where the tax base can be calculated according to the relevant tax regulations. QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 83 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

25. Income Tax (Continued)

Deferred income tax liabilities are recognized for all taxable temporary differences, except: where the taxable temporary differences arise from the initial recognition of goodwill, or the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither accounting profit nor taxable profit or deductible tax loss. in respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, where the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not be reversed in the foreseeable future. A deferred income tax asset is recognized for deductible temporary differences, and unused deductible tax losses and tax credits that can be carried forward, to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, deductible tax losses and tax credits can be utilized, except: where the deductible temporary difference arises from a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither accounting profit nor taxable profit or deductible tax loss. in respect of the deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, a deferred income tax asset is only recognized to the extent that it is probable that the temporary differences will be reversed in the foreseeable future and taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences can be utilized in the future. At the balance sheet date, deferred income tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are estimated to apply to the period when the asset is recovered or the liability is settled, according to the requirements of tax laws. The measurement of deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which the Group expects, at the balance sheet date, to recover the assets or settle the liabilities. The carrying amount of deferred income tax assets is reviewed at the balance sheet date and reduced to the extent that taxable profit is no longer sufficient in future periods to allow the deferred income tax assets to be utilized. Unrecognized deferred income tax assets are reassessed at the balance sheet date and are recognized to the extent that it has become probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred income tax asset to be recovered. When all of the following conditions are satisfied simultaneously, the deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities are listed as the net amount after offsetting: the Group have a legal right to settle current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis; the deferred taxes are related to the same tax payer within the Group and the same taxation authority, or related to different tax payers but during the period when each of the significant deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities are reversed and the tax payer involved intends to settle the current income tax asset and current income tax liability on a net basis, or simultaneously obtain assets and pay off the debts. 84 QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB MAJOR ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES (CONTINUED)

26. Leases

Identification of leases

On the contract start date, the Group assesses whether the contract is a lease or includes a lease. If one of the parties transfers the right to control the use of one or more identified assets for a certain period of time in exchange for consideration, the contract is leased or included lease. In order to determine