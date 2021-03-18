Qinqin Foodstuffs Cayman : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 03/18/2021 | 06:26am EDT Send by mail :

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited ፋ ፋ ࠮ ۜ ණ ྠ€ ක ਟ ٰ ΅ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1583) ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Consolidated Income Statement For the year ended 31 December % of change Revenue 14.8% Operating proﬁt -68.1% Proﬁt attributable to shareholders -78.2% Earnings per share - Basic - Diluted Consolidated Balance Sheet 2020 2019 % of RMB'000 RMB'000 change Cash and bank balances 711,018 732,033 -2.9% Bank borrowing 70,199 NIL 100.00% Net current assets 492,577 661,494 -25.5% Net assets 1,335,958 1,146,760 16.5% KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS 31 December 31 December Change 2020 2019 (% points) Gross proﬁt margin 31.7% 35.4% -3.7 Return on equity 1.3% 7.1% -5.8 Current ratio (times) 2.0 4.1 Finished goods turnover days 25 days 18 days Trade receivables turnover days 4 days 4 days - 1 - 2019 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 792,829 690,852 24,452 76,618 17,660 81,187 RMB0.026 RMB0.125 RMB0.026 RMB0.125 As at 31 December RESULTS The Board of Directors of Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the comparative ﬁgures for the previous year, as follows: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 3 792,829 690,852 Cost of goods sold 4 (541,707) (446,358) Gross proﬁt 251,122 244,494 Distribution and selling expenses 4 (145,182) (118,930) Administrative expenses 4 (101,008) (81,152) Net impairment losses on ﬁnancial assets (1,453) (542) Other income and other gains - net 5 20,973 32,748 Operating proﬁt 24,452 76,618 Finance income 6 17,163 30,065 Finance costs 6 (13,020) (437) Finance income - net 4,143 29,628 Share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method (2,871) (1,891) Proﬁt before income tax 25,724 104,355 Income tax expense 7 (8,064) (23,168) Proﬁt for the year, all attributable to shareholders of the Company 17,660 81,187 Earnings per share for proﬁt attributable to shareholders of the Company 8 - Basic earnings per share (expressed in RMB per share) RMB0.026 RMB0.125 - Diluted earnings per share (expressed in RMB per share) RMB0.026 RMB0.125 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Proﬁt for the year 17,660 81,187 Other comprehensive income Item that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss Fair value gains on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 21,731 - Other comprehensive income for the year 21,731 - Total comprehensive income for the year, all attributable to shareholders of the Company 39,391 81,187 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 402,413 247,600 Construction-in-progress 231,452 112,075 Right-of-use assets 10 85,938 72,601 Intangible assets 2,502 2,179 Prepayments for non-current assets 24,773 3,890 Deferred income tax assets 51,106 28,729 Investments accounted for using the equity method 2,539 3,109 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 11 61,610 23,146 862,333 493,329 Current assets Inventories 150,556 98,161 Trade receivables 12 11,040 5,614 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 51,039 40,437 Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss 13 56,942 - Cash and bank balances 711,018 732,033 980,595 876,245 Total assets 1,842,928 1,369,574 Equity Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company Share capital 6,433 5,758 Other reserves 736,801 553,231 Retained earnings 592,724 587,771 Total equity 1,335,958 1,146,760 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 10 6,654 3,110 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,298 4,953 18,952 8,063 Current liabilities Trade payables 14 86,347 47,884 Other payables and accrued charges 229,375 100,393 Contract liabilities 78,751 53,885 Current income tax liabilities 22,238 10,613 Borrowings 15 70,199 - Lease liabilities 10 1,108 1,976 488,018 214,751 Total liabilities 506,970 222,814 Total equity and liabilities 1,842,928 1,369,574 As at 31 December 2020 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 14 January 2016 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is Maples Corporate Services Limited, PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's principal business place is Unit 2601, 26th Floor, Admiralty Centre, Tower 1, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong. The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are principally engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sale of food and snack products in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Company's shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

Limited since 8 July 2016.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPLE ACCOUNTING POLICIES The consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") issued by the HKICPA and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain ﬁnancial assets and liabilities (including derivative instruments) measured at fair value. (1)New and amended standards adopted by the Group The Group has applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing 1 January 2020: Standards Effective for annual periods beginning on or after Deﬁnition of Material - amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 1 January 2020 Deﬁnition of a Business - amendments to HKFRS 3 1 January 2020 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - amendments to 1 January 2020 HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting 1 January 2020 HKFRS 16 (Amendments) Covid-19-related Rent Concessions 1 June 2020 The amendments listed above did not have any impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to signiﬁcantly affect the current or future periods. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPLE ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (2)New standards and interpretations not yet adopted A number of new standards and amendments to existing standards have been issued but are not yet effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2020, and have not been early adopted by the Group in preparing these consolidated financial statements. The Group intends to adopt them no later than the respective effective dates of these new standards and amendments. The Group has evaluated the impact of these new standards and amendments, no new standards or amendments have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. Standards Effective for annual periods beginning on or after Amendments to HKAS 1 Classiﬁcation of Liabilities 1 January 2023 as Current or Non-current Amendments to HKAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment: 1 January 2022 Proceeds before intended use Amendments to HKFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework 1 January 2022 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or contribution To be determined of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture HKAS 37 (Amendments) Onerous Contracts - 1 January 2022 Cost of Fulﬁlling a Contract HKFRS 17 Insurance contracts 1 January 2023 Annual Improvements to HKFRS Standards 2018-2020 1 January 2022 REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION An analysis of the Group's revenue and contribution to the operating proﬁt by business segments is as follows: Year ended 31 December 2020 Confectionery Jelly Products RMB'000 Revenue - recognised at a point in time Sales to external customers Cost of goods sold Crackers Seasoning and Other and Chips Products Products RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 421,257 (280,644) Group RMB'000 217,704 (136,810) 74,724 (47,161) 79,144 (77,092) 792,829 (541,707) Results of reportable segments 140,613 80,894 27,563 2,052 251,122 A reconciliation of results of reportable segments to proﬁt for the year is as follows: Results of reportable segments 251,122 Distribution and selling expenses (145,182) Administrative expenses (101,008) Net impairment losses on ﬁnancial assets (1,453) Other income and other gains - net 20,973 Finance income 17,163 Finance costs (13,020) Share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method (2,871) Proﬁt before income tax Income tax expense 25,724 (8,064) Proﬁt for the year Other segment information is as follows: Depreciation and amortisation chargesAllocated Unallocated 19,068 17,660 6,582 3,554 1,780 30,984 3,196 34,180 Capital expenditures Allocated Unallocated 79,657 16,880 5,844 34,577 136,958 181,928 318,886 REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Year ended 31 December 2019 Jelly Products RMB'000 Revenue - recognised at a point in time Sales to external customers Cost of goods sold Crackers Seasoning and Chips Products RMB'000 RMB'000 411,466 (270,944) Confectioneryand Other Products RMB'000 183,154 (109,818) Group RMB'000 69,734 (44,784) 26,498 (20,812) 690,852 (446,358) Results of reportable segments 140,522 73,336 24,950 5,686 244,494 A reconciliation of results of reportable segments to proﬁt for the year is as follows: Results of reportable segments 244,494 Distribution and selling expenses (118,930) Administrative expenses (81,152) Net impairment losses on ﬁnancial assets (542) Other income and other gains - net 32,748 Finance income 30,065 Finance costs (437) Share of net loss of investments accounted for using the equity method (1,891) Proﬁt before income tax Income tax expense 104,355 (23,168) Proﬁt for the year Other segment information is as follows: Depreciation and amortisation chargesAllocated UnallocatedCapital expenditures Allocated Unallocated 20,377 7,314 2,473 1,079 55,023 7,237 1,691 - 81,187 31,243 4,884 36,127 63,951 104,624 168,575 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Geographical information Over 90% of the Group's revenue and operating profit were generated from the sales in Mainland China and over 90% of the Group's non-current assets were located in Mainland China, therefore no geographical information is presented in accordance with HKFRS 8 Operating Segments. Major customer None of the Group's sales to a single customer accounting to 10% or more of the Group's total revenue for the year, therefore no major customer information is presented in accordance with HKFRS 8 Operating Segments.

4. EXPENSES BY NATURE Expenses included in cost of goods sold, distribution and selling expenses and administrative expenses were analysed as follows: 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Raw materials and consumables used 445,058 321,477 Changes in inventories of work-in-progress and ﬁnished goods (42,263) 3,880 Employee beneﬁt expense, including directors' emoluments 155,227 140,942 Transportation and packaging expenses 53,904 35,093 Utilities and various ofﬁce expenses 49,122 39,909 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 30,267 31,578 Marketing and advertising expenses 28,304 17,296 Travelling expenses 15,836 18,307 Provision for decline in value of inventories 6,169 902 Rental expenses for leases of properties (note 10) 5,364 2,560 Amortisation of right-of-use assets (note 10) 3,496 3,785 Auditor's remuneration 1,900 1,800 Amortisation of intangible assets 417 764 Research and development expenses 556 1,024 Others 34,540 27,123 Total cost of sales, distribution and selling expenses and administrative expenses 787,897 646,440 5. OTHER INCOME AND OTHER GAINS - NET

6. FINANCE INCOME AND FINANCE COSTS 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Government grants 18,300 8,686 Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment - net 1,194 5,073 Net fair value gains on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss 745 - Gains on modiﬁcation of lease period of land use rights 364 15,825 Gains on write-off of payables 270 3,879 Losses on disposal of software - (2,294) Others 100 1,579 20,973 32,748 Governments grants received during the year primarily comprised ﬁnancial subsidies received from various local government authorities in Mainland China. There are no unfulfilled conditions or contingencies relating to these governments grants. The loss on disposal of software represented the write-off of the accounting system and certain systems for operations after the usage of SAP systems under service contract. 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Finance income: Interest income from bank deposits 17,163 16,952 Exchange gains - 13,113 17,163 30,065 Finance costs: Exchange losses (12,224) - Interest expense for borrowings (156) - Interest expense for lease liabilities (note 10) (174) (213) Other ﬁnance charges (466) (224) (13,020) (437) Finance income - net 4,143 29,628 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current income tax 30,295 22,594 Deferred income tax, net (22,231) 574 Income tax expense 8,064 23,168 Pursuant to the enactment of two-tiered proﬁt tax rates by the Inland Revenue Department from the year of assessment 2019/20 onwards, the Group's first HK$2 million of assessable profits under Hong Kong proﬁts tax during the year ended 31 December 2020 and 2019 is subject to a tax rate of 8.25%. The Group's remaining assessable proﬁts above HK$2 million will continue to be subject to a tax rate of 16.5%. Taxation on Mainland China income has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit for the year at the rates of taxation prevailing in Mainland China in which the Group operates. The Company's subsidiaries incorporated in Mainland China are subject to Corporate Income Tax at the rate of 25% (2019: 25%). Deferred income tax is calculated on temporary differences under the liability method using the prevailing tax rates applicable to the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. The proﬁts of the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group derived since 1 January 2008 are subject to withholding tax at a rate of 5% upon the distribution of such profits to foreign investors in Hong Kong. The Group provides for the deferred income tax liabilities on the unremitted earnings except for those amount expected to be reinvested. Unremitted earnings that deferred income tax liabilities have not been recognised totally RMB101,362,000 at 31 December 2020 (2019: RMB70,392,000). As at 31 December 2020, deferred income tax liabilities of approximately RMB5,068,000 (2019: RMB3,520,000) have not been recognised for the withholding tax that would be payable on such unremitted earnings of certain subsidiaries. EARNINGS PER SHARE (a) Basic Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the proﬁt attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. 2020 2019 Proﬁt attributable to shareholders of the Company (RMB'000) 17,660 81,187 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculating basic earnings per share 675,534,913 648,996,557 Basic earnings per share RMB0.026 RMB0.125

(b) Diluted Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversation of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company's potentially dilutive ordinary shares comprised of share options. 2020 2019 Proﬁt attributable to shareholders of the Company (RMB'000) 17,660 81,187 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculating basic earnings per share 675,534,913 648,996,557 Adjustments for share options 230,829 224,118 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share 675,765,742 649,220,675 Diluted earnings per share RMB0.026 RMB0.125 9. DIVIDENDS At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 18 March 2021, the Board of Directors did not recommend any payment of dividend to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: Nil).

10. LEASES (INCLUDING LAND USE RIGHTS) (i)Amounts recognised in the consolidated balance sheet 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Right-of-use assets Buildings 7,587 4,894 Land use rights 78,351 67,707 85,938 72,601 Lease liabilities Buildings - Current 1,108 1,976 - Non-current 6,654 3,110 7,762 5,086 As at 31 December 2020 (i)Amounts recognised in the consolidated balance sheet (Continued) Movements in right-of-use assets in 2020 and 2019 are analysed as follows: 2020 Buildings Land use rights RMB'000 RMB'000 Total RMB'000 At 1 January 4,894 67,707 72,601 Additions 7,164 12,331 19,495 Modiﬁcation of lease term (2,662) - (2,662) Amortisation charges (note 4) (1,809) (1,687) (3,496) At 31 December 7,587 78,351 85,938 2019 Buildings Land use rights Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 1,657 43,980 45,637 Additions 5,478 26,960 32,438 Modiﬁcation of lease term (note a) - (1,689) (1,689) Amortisation charges (note 4) (2,241) (1,544) (3,785) At 31 December 4,894 67,707 72,601 (i)Amounts recognised in the consolidated balance sheet (Continued) Notes: a. On 29 November 2019, the Group's subsidiary in Xiantao City, Hubei province, Mainland China entered into an agreement with Xiantao Land Reserve Center of the People's Government of Xiantao City, pursuant to the agreement the Group's subsidiary will sell its land use rights and the property and production plants attached thereon to the government for a total compensation consideration of RMB82,300,000, of which RMB17,514,000 is attributable to the land use rights and the remaining RMB64,786,000 is attributable to property and production plants. It is expected that the land use rights will be returned to the government by December 2021, accordingly, the lease terms of the land use rights are considered to be shortened from the previous ending by year 2053 and 2056 to ending around in two years by December 2021. This represented a modification of lease of land use rights with the government upon signing of the agreement pursuant to the application of HKFRS 16 Leases, and a gain on modiﬁcation of RMB15,825,000, being the difference between the consideration of the disposal attributable to the land use rights of RMB17,514,000 and the decrease in the carrying amount of the land use rights by RMB1,689,000 due to shortened remaining lease period, was recognised in "Other income and other gains - net" (note 5) during the year ended 31 December 2019.

b. As at 31 December 2020, certain land use rights of the Group that are situated within the Jinjiang Industrial Zone, Fujian Province, Mainland China, with carrying amount of approximately RMB6,414,000 (2019: RMB6,561,000) were still in the process of applying for the ownership certiﬁcates.

c. As at 31 December 2020, the lessors of the Group's leased properties in Taian City, Shandong Province, Mainland China, with carrying amount of right-of-use assets of approximately RMB710,000 (2019: RMB710,000) were still in the process of obtaining the relevant title documents to the properties. (ii)Amounts recognised in the consolidated income statement 2020 Right-of-use assetsBuildings RMB'000 Land use rights RMB'000 Total RMB'000 Amortisation charges (note 4) Cost of goods sold Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses 947 - 862 - - 947 - 1,687 2,549 1,809 1,687 3,496 Interest expense (included in ﬁnance costs) (note 6) 174 Operating lease expenses in respect of buildings (note 4) 5,364 Total charges to income statement 9,034 2019 Right-of-use assetsBuildings RMB'000 Land use rights RMB'000 Total RMB'000 Amortisation charges (note 4) Cost of goods sold Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses 947 - 947 662 - 662 632 1,544 2,176 2,241 1,544 3,785 Interest expense (included in ﬁnance costs) (note 6) 213 Operating lease expenses in respect of buildings (note 4) 2,560 Total charges to income statement 6,558 The total cash outﬂow for leases in 2020, not considering the receipt of government grant, was RMB66,067,000 (2019: RMB44,361,000). 10. LEASES (INCLUDING LAND USE RIGHTS) (Continued) (iii) The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for The Group leases various ofﬁces and warehouses, and a production property. Rental contracts are typically made for ﬁxed periods from 1 year to 10 years but may have extension options as described in (iv) below. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants. (iv) Extension and termination options Extension options are included in a number of ofﬁce leases across the Group. In determining the lease term, management considers all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option. Extension options are only included in the lease term if the lease is reasonably certain to be extended.

11. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Unlisted equity investments At 1 January 23,146 - Additions 9,800 23,146 Fair value changes 28,664 - At 31 December 61,610 23,146 During the year ended 31 December 2020 and 2019, the Group made equity investments in a number of consumer products companies with anticipated fast-growing potential and synergy with the Group's business. The fair values of these investments were determined mainly based on direct comparison approach by making reference to quoted market price earning ratios and recent transaction prices of similar deals. The fair value measurement is categorised within level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. 12. TRADE RECEIVABLES The credit period ranges from 30 to 90 days (2019: 60 to 90 days). The ageing analysis of trade receivables based on invoice date, before provision for impairment, as at 31 December 2020 was as follows: 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Within 30 days 31 - 180 days 181 - 365 days Over 365 days 9,792 2,299 1,251 1,382 - 1,936 1,453 - 12,496 5,617 Less: provision for impairment (1,456) (3) Trade receivables - net 11,040 5,614

13. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Unlisted units in investment fund At 1 January Additions Fair value changes - 56,197 745 - - - At 31 December 56,942 - During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group made investment in an unlisted units in investment fund. The fair values of the investment was determined mainly based on statement of net value of the fund. The fair value measurement is categorised within level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. 14. 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Within 30 days 83,961 43,338 31 - 180 days 2,386 4,500 181 - 365 days - - Over 365 days - 46 86,347 47,884 15. BORROWINGS 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current Short-term bank loans - unsecured 8,000 - Short-term bank loans - secured 10,000 - Bank overdraft - secured 52,199 - Total borrowings 70,199 - TRADE PAYABLES The ageing analysis of trade payables based on invoice date as at 31 December 2020 was as follows: The borrowings of the Group as at 31 December 2020 were secured by the Group's land use rights, buildings and restricted bank deposits. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the weighted average effective interest rates on borrowings were 2.48% (2019: Nil). The carrying amounts of borrowings are denominated in the following currencies: 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD 52,199 - RMB 18,000 - 70,199 - The fair values of borrowings approximate their carrying amounts as of the balance sheet date. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") is a renowned food and snacks company with strong brand recognition in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Group is principally engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sale of jelly products, crackers and chips, seasoning products, confectionery and other food and snacks products under "Qinqin (ፋፋ)", "Shangerry (࠰ࣸԢ)" and "A Snack Shop (ፋፋيႧ)" brands. In 2020, the Group also developed a new business line for the manufacturing, distribution and sale of rice wine (Ϸৢ) in PRC. In 2020, the Group has made significant progress in a number of strategic development areas to strengthen its business and have established a more solid foundation to support its future development and growth. The key strategic development accomplishments are as follows: • Overall business returned to its upward trajectory with revenue increased by 14.8% in 2020.

• Continuing growth in e-commerce business with revenue growth by 5.8 times in 2020, representing 7.7% of total revenue in 2020.

• Our success in strategic investments in a number of fast-growing consumer goods companies with their fair value increased by RMB28.7 million in 2020.

• Successful launching of new products, new snack food series under "A Snack Shop (ፋፋي Ⴇ)" brand and a new business line for the manufacturing, distribution and sale of rice wine.

• Completion on the establishment of a new production base in Xiaogan City, the PRC and the continuing construction and development of four other new production bases in different areas of the PRC and the transformation of existing production base to enhance production capacity, quality and efﬁciency. INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has brought upon unprecedented challenges and uncertainty on China's economic development. Under the impact of the pandemic, the food and snacks industry was facing new challenges and opportunities with the gradual changes in working and consumption habits of people in PRC. While the overall economy remained challenging during the year, the Group believes that the food and snacks industry in PRC is still with great appeal and development potential. With the increase in consumers' health awareness and income level, new market opportunities are also developing. As consumers pursue healthier and personalised products and favour high quality and innovative products, product development in this industry is becoming more diversiﬁed. Under such changes, enterprises have to constantly focus on product innovation and product quality improvement and introduce new products timely to adapt to changes in consumers' demand and preferences. In addition, sales and distribution channels are undergoing structural adjustments, in particular with the impact of the pandemic and new online and offline channels, resulting in the need for improvement in corporate sales and marketing strategies. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Under the impact of the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the Group continued to focus its efforts on increasing revenue growth with the aim to drive its long-term corporate development and future proﬁt growth. The Group has regained the growing momentum as the revenue increased by RMB101.9 million or 14.8% from RMB690.9 million in 2019 to RMB792.8 million in 2020. The overall sales volume has also increased mainly attributable to the Group's continuous adjustments on product mix and sales strategies, its focus on new products development to enrich the product portfolio, and the continuing growth of e-commerce business. As the online purchase penetration continued to rise, the Group captured this opportunity to increasing the intensity of internet marketing and product promotional activities for its e-commerce business in 2020 with the aim to achieve sales volume growth and increase market share. Revenue from e-commerce business increased by 5.8 times in 2020, representing 7.7% of total revenue in 2020, which contributed to the increase in total revenue of the Group. In accordance with the Group's strategic plan, the Group strategically invested additional efforts and resources into e-commerce channels to achieve sales volume growth and increased the percentage of new retail channels to facilitate further long-term growth of the Group's business. Based on its strategic decision, the products sold by the Group through e-commerce channels in 2020 carry a lower net selling price due to higher intensity of product promotional activities and channel expenses. As a result, whilst gross profit increased by RMB6.6 million or 2.7% from RMB244.5 million in 2019 to RMB251.1 million attributable to increase in overall sales volume, the gross proﬁt margin decreased from 35.4% in 2019 to 31.7% in 2020. Despite the fact that there was an increase in revenue and gross profit in 2020, the consolidated net profit decreased from RMB81.2 million in 2019 to RMB17.7 million in 2020. The decrease in consolidated net profit was mainly due to (i) the one-off gain on disposal of certain land use rights and property of the Group in 2019 of approximately RMB23.8 million, whereas there was no such disposal gain in 2020; (ii) as the Hong Kong dollar ("HKD") and the United States dollar ("USD") depreciated against Renminbi ("RMB") in 2020, the Group recorded foreign exchange loss in relation to its cash and cash equivalent denominated in HKD and USD totaling approximately RMB12.2 million, whereas a foreign exchange gain of RMB13.1 million was recorded in 2019 when HKD and USD appreciated against RMB; and (iii) the Group strategically invested additional efforts and resources into e-commerce channels to achieve sales volume growth and increased the percentage of new retail channels to facilitate further long-term growth of the Group's business. Based on its strategic decision, the products sold by the Group through e-commerce channels in 2020 carry a lower net selling price due to higher intensity of product promotional activities and channel expenses, resulting in a net loss recorded on e-commerce business for the year, and also offsetting the increase in gross profit and net profit driven by the increase in overall sales volume. In 2020, there was an increase in fair value of the Group's investments in a number of consumer goods companies with fast-growing potential and synergy with the Group's business. As a result, the Group recorded a net fair value gain through other comprehensive income (after deduction of related tax provision) of RMB21.7 million in 2020. With the combined effect of the consolidated net proﬁt and the fair value gain on investments, the total comprehensive income decreased from RMB81.2 million in 2019 to RMB39.4 million in 2020. Jelly products Sales of jelly products for 2020 were approximately RMB421.3 million (2019: RMB411.5 million), representing an increase of 2.4% as compared with last year and accounting for 53.1% (2019: 59.6%) of total revenue of the Group. Gross profit margin was 33.4% (2019: 34.2%), representing a decrease of approximately 0.8 percentage points as compared with last year. In 2020, the Group continued to adjust its product mix by, on the basis of its existing products, developing and launching new products, including products such as˜➩➺؈ࡖ™˜, ಏಏΏ™and ˜ߕ͒͒™. The addition of new products has further enriched the three existing major product lines including the traditional-flavor jelly product line, functional jelly product line and pudding jelly product line. During the year, with the goal of increasing product sales volume, the Group continued to optimise the strategies on product promotion and other sales expenditures, resulting in an increase in both the sales volume and sales revenue of new and existing products. Since the overall sales volume increased, the sharing of the Group's production fixed costs reduced correspondingly, and the revenue, gross profit also increased during the year. There was a slight decrease in gross profit margin as the Group launched certain lower profit margin new products this year with the target on volume increase. Crackers and Chips Sales of crackers and chips for 2020 were approximately RMB217.7 million (2019: RMB183.2 million), representing an increase of 18.9% as compared with last year and accounting for 27.5% (2019: 26.5%) of the total revenue of the Group. The gross profit margin was 37.2% (2019: 40.0%), representing a decrease of approximately 2.8 percentage points as compared with last year. During the year, with the continuous launching and distribution of new products, including˜ᕒ բ෯™˜, ፋፋਸ਼™and˜ݱᇼਸ਼™, consumers' acceptance of the Group's products increased. The Group focused on enhancing the expansion and management of its sales channels, while continuing to optimise its strategies on product promotion and other sales expenditures. As a result, the sales volume and sales revenue of both new products and existing products increased during the year. Since the overall sales volume increased, the sharing of the Group's production ﬁxed costs reduced correspondingly, and the revenue, gross proﬁt also increased during the year. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly due to the increased in intensity of promotional activities on certain products of the Group. Seasoning Products Sales of seasoning products for 2020 were approximately RMB74.7 million (2019: RMB69.7 million), representing an increase of 7.2% as compared with last year and accounting for 9.4% (2019: 10.1%) of the total revenue of the Group. The gross profit margin was 36.9% (2019: 35.8%), representing an increase of approximately 1.1 percentage points as compared with last year. Owing to a significant increase in the prices of certain raw materials in last year, the Group had made price adjustments to some products since last year. As there was a decrease in the price of certain raw materials this year and the gross profit of some of the new products was higher than that of the existing products, both revenue, gross profit and gross profit margin increased accordingly in 2020. Confectionery and Other Products Sales of confectionery and other products for 2020 were approximately RMB79.1 million (2019: RMB26.5 million), representing an increase of 2.0 times as compared with last year and accounting for 10.0% (2019: 3.8%) of the total revenue of the Group. During the year, the Group has started two new businesses under the confectionery and other products segment, namely A Snack Shop (ፋፋيႧ) business and rice wine and sesame candy business. The significant growth in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in sales from A Snack Shop (ፋፋي Ⴇ) business, other new snack food products such as seafood type snack food, bakery products and rice wine products, and OEM business. As the new products under this segment were mainly sold through e-commerce channels and carry a lower net selling price due to higher intensity of product promotional activities and channel expenses, the overall gross profit margin decreased accordingly. Details of the new businesses are further set out below: • A Snack Shop ( ፋፋيႧ ) Business In 2020, the Group has established a new snack food division for the development of a new snack food series under "A Snack Shop (ፋፋيႧ)" brand. During the year, the Group has developed over 200 new products units mainly for sale in the e-commerce channels under "A Snack Shop (ፋፋيႧ)" brand. These products categories mainly included dried fruits, nuts, biscuits, bakery and dried meat and vegetarian snacks, which are developed with the target to provide a variety of popular snacks for the new generation consumers. With the continuing growth of the Group's e-commerce business, there was a significant growth in revenue from this division, resulting in the increase in revenue of the confectionery and other products segment. • Rice Wine and Sesame Candy Business To capture the opportunity on the development of certain traditional food and beverage industry in the PRC, the Group entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the People's Government of Xiaogan City, the PRC in late 2018 to jointly promote the revitalisation and development of the traditional manufacturing industries of sesame candy (௦ጟ) and rice wine (Ϸৢ) (both being local specialities of Xiaogan City). The Group successfully won the bid for two parcels of land with a total area of approximately 121,000 square meters located at Xiaogan City and obtained the land use rights certificates of the respective land in 2019 and the construction of the first phase of Qinqin Healthy Rice Wine Industrial Park (ፋፋ਄ੰϷৢʈุ෤) and the installation of equipment were completed in the first half of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's original plan to launch and distribute new rice wine products in the first half of 2020 was slightly delayed to the last quarter of 2020 and therefore revenue contribution to the Group in 2020 was not signiﬁcant. In addition, the Group has engaged an overseas design company to design a conceptual layout for a tourism factory facilities in Xiaogan City and will develop a new project that combines the production of sesame candy and rice wine with tourism elements. The Group believes the aforementioned new businesses expanded the Group's product lines, facilitated the diversified development of the Group's food and snack products business, and further advanced the Group's long-term development and growth. Strategic Development Investment Projects As part of the strategic development plans and business expansion strategies of the Group, the Group has invested in a number of consumer goods companies with fast-growing potential and synergy with the Group's business. These companies mainly engage in the production or sale of food, beverage and alcohol products in the PRC and abroad. During the year, the Group cooperated with some of these companies to jointly promote the Group's products on e-commerce channels and in food fairs and exhibition. In 2020, the Group recorded a net fair value gain through other comprehensive income (after deduction of related tax provision) of RMB21.7 million due to the increase in fair value of these investments. The Group believes that the strategic investments in these companies will be beneﬁcial to the long-term development and industrial layout of the Group. Product Development and Upgrade The Group is committed to developing popular, natural and healthy products with high nutritious value and quality. The Group's product management center, leveraging its outstanding professional technical talents as well as research and development capabilities for innovative products, has enhanced its creativity in areas such as product development, packaging design and brand marketing. The Group has increased its investment in product innovation, production facilities and quality inspection equipment, thereby ensuring the speed and efficiency of the development and launching of new products. For jelly products, the Group has set the product development objective in the direction of functional and nutritional products with low sugar, low calories, zero preservatives and zero artificial pigments. In 2020, the Group has successful developed and launched new products including˜➩➺؈ࡖ™˜, ಏಏΏ™and˜ߕ͒͒™. The Group developed different products to cater to the needs of different people, its product line expanded from jelly products with only single fruit ﬂavor to pudding and functional jelly products, offering a variety of options for consumers. While strengthening research and development and being committed to improving the contents of its products, the Group continued to work with different kinds of domestic and overseas enterprises to produce innovative jelly products. For crackers and chips, while maintaining its leading position in seafood crackers and chips, the Group continued to expand its product lines. In 2020, the Group has successful developed and launched new products including˜ᕒբ෯™˜, ፋፋਸ਼™and˜ݱᇼਸ਼™. The Group also sought to enhance its brand inﬂuence and market share through a series of upgrades in terms of production processes, packaging, product and ﬂavour. The Group upgraded its product quality by improving tastes and expanding ﬂavours to cater to the preferences of young consumers and regional features. For seasoning products, the Group has set a clear objective of becoming a "small- and medium-sized restaurant solution provider". The Group aimed to increase the proportion of products with mid-to-high gross proﬁt in the product structure, and strived to strengthen its brand inﬂuence and market share through a series of upgrading such as package upgrading and continued to enhance the investment in and establishment of food and beverage channels. While consolidating its business with small restaurants, it also actively expanded its market share among chain restaurant brands and agricultural trade and wholesale market. For A Snack Shop (ፋፋيႧ) business, the Group has launched over 200 new products units during the year and for rice wine products, the Group has also developed and launched its new products˜ፋፋ酿™and˜ͣ⪋Ϸৢ™in 2020. Promotion and Marketing The Group continued to make adjustments to its promotion and marketing strategies and extended its promotion and marketing activities into different promotion and advertising channels. In 2020, the Group appointed famous young actor Wei Daxun (ᕧɽኔ) as spokesperson for its new strategic products˜ᘾঐ̙іࡖ™and up-and-coming actor Jin Haochen (ږ⥃ԕ) as its brand ambassador to appear in commercials for its˜➩➺؈ࡖ™and Qinqin prawn cracker. The Group also made full use of new social media including WeChat, Weibo, TikTok, Xiaohongshu and bilibili, by taking advantage of fan economy to establish effective interaction with young consumers and to increase its brand awareness. In order to increase public exposure for its products, the Group also increased its advertising expenditure on offline advertising channels including bus bodies, outdoor billboards, digital frames on buildings, and elevator posters. In addition, the Group cooperated with certain of its strategic investment partners to jointly promote the Group's and their products on both e-commerce channels and food fairs and exhibition to attract new customers. Channel Expansion Along with product upgrades, the Group continued to broaden its existing distributors network by expanding to new channels such as snack food branded stores, convenience stores, campus snack stores, gas stations. As the online purchase penetration continued to rise, the Group captured this opportunity to increase the intensity of internet marketing and product promotional activities for its e-commerce business in 2020, with the aim to achieve sales volume growth and increase market share. In 2020, the Group's e-commerce division in Shanghai continued to develop products catering to the characteristics of the e-commerce channels to differentiate from its offline products and increase unit price per customer. As a result, the Group achieved a continuing growth in e-commerce business with revenue growth by 5.8 times in 2020, representing 7.7% of total revenue in 2020. Based on the Group's strategic decision, products sold by the Group through e-commerce channels carry a lower net selling price due to higher intensity of product promotional activities and channel expenses. In addition, due to the higher distribution and selling expenses incurred on e-commerce business, the e-commerce business still operated at a net loss position in 2020. However, the Group will continue its strategic plan to expand its e-commerce channels to achieve sales volume growth and increase market share in order to gradually increase the percentage of new retail channels to facilitate further long-term growth of the Group's business. The Group will continue to actively work with new retailers including Alibaba and JD to develop new retail channels, which the Group believes it can build on this foundation to achieve a further growth in this business and bring additional proﬁts to the Group in the future. Production Facilities Improvement The Group has established a bold development plan for its production facilities and equipment. In 2020, the Group continued to optimise its resources through the establishment of new production base, transforming existing production base, and upgrading its equipment, so as to improve its production facilities, production process and product quality, and to enhance production capacity and efﬁciency that will meet the long-term development of the Group. The progress of the Group's main development projects in PRC is as follows: • the Group completed the construction and equipment installation for the ﬁrst phase of Qinqin Healthy Rice Wine Industrial Park (ፋፋ਄ੰϷৢʈุ෤) in Xiaogan City, the PRC within a year and production commenced in 2020;

• the Group signed an agreement with the People's Government of Xiantao City, the PRC in November 2019, in respect of the disposal of related land use rights and property of the Group's existing production base in Xiantao City, the PRC, in which the Group planned to construct a new production base to replace its existing production base in that city. In 2020, the Group completed the land auction and obtained the land use rights certiﬁcate in respect of the new production base. The construction of the new production base is currently in progress and expected to be completed and put into operation in 2021;

• the Group signed a cooperative agreement with the People's Government of Sishui County, Jining City, Shandong Province, the PRC in December 2019, as the Group planned to construct a new production base in Sishui County, Jining City, Shandong Province, the PRC to replace the Group's existing production base (as leased properties) in Taian City, Shandong Province, the PRC. The construction of the ﬁrst phase of the new production base was completed in January 2021 and production has been commenced; • the Group continued the gradual upgrade and transformation project for the head office's production base, ofﬁce and other supporting facilities in Jinjiang City, Fujian Province, the PRC, so as to increase production and ofﬁce efﬁciency;

• the Group signed an agreement with the People's Government of Dongbo County, Meishan City, Sichuan Province, the PRC in July 2020, as the Group planned to construct a new production base in Meishan City, Sichuan Province, the PRC, so as to facilitate the Group's further expansion in the Southwest China market. In 2020, the Group completed the land auction and obtained the land use rights certificate in respect of the new production base. The construction of the new production base is currently in progress and expected to be completed and put into operation in 2021; and

• the Group signed an agreement with the People's Government of Xiji County, Ningxia City, Gansu Province, the PRC in November 2020 for construction of a new production base on a lease property in Ningxia City, Gansu Province, the PRC, so as to facilitate the Group's further expansion in the Northwest China market. The construction of the new production base is currently in progress and expected to be completed and put into operation in 2021. The Group aimed to reduce the impact of increasing labour costs by increasing the level of our production facilities automation. The Group continued to conduct "equipment transformation, production process enhancement, quality improvement" for its production facilities and cooperated with various foreign equipment enterprises for bringing in world advanced standards production lines. The Group believes that a highly automated production process with technologically-more-advanced equipment will allow the Group to reduce its reliance on labour, improve production efﬁciency and accelerate the time-to market for our products. In addition, the Group continued to adopt measures to save energy and lower consumption and products defective rate. The Group strived to provide consumers with healthy and safe products, and it has always strictly complied with the stringent international production standards. Hence, the Group has been awarded the HALAL, SC, KOSHER and ISO9001 certiﬁcations in respect of its production facilities, quality control and management system. FUTURE PROSPECTS AND STRATEGIES The Group's strategic initiatives in recent years, particularly to stay focus on investing in new products, e-commerce business, information management system and new production facilities and equipment, has laid a ﬁrm foundation for the next chapter in the Group's business development. Although the market is full of challenges, we are looking forward to 2021 as the Group will continue to focus our efforts in the following areas, to drive further growth of the Group's business and thereby creating greater value for its shareholders. • Capture the opportunities of consumer upgrades through continuous product innovations, thereby adhering to its diversified product strategies, focusing on enhancement of product quality, optimisation of product portfolio and strengthening market position of our key products.

• Expand our distribution channels, strengthen our traditional distribution network and further develop other new market access such as e-commerce channels, snack food branded stores and restaurants channels in order to increase market penetration.

• Establish and transform our production bases and upgrade equipment to improve production facilities, production processes and product quality and to enhance production capacity and efﬁciency that will meet the long-term development of the Group.

• Refine internal management process, invest in talent development and information management system to raise corporate management standards, improve the Group's operating efficiency and core competitiveness, and to enhance sustainable development of the Group.

• Explore investment opportunities in consumer goods companies with fast-growing potential and synergy with the Group's business, alliances with strategic investment partners to facilitate long-term development and business growth of the Group. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The Group maintained a solid ﬁnancial position and was in a net cash position as at 31 December 2020. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had cash and bank balances of RMB711.0 million (2019: RMB732.0 million) and bank borrowings of RMB70.2 million (2019: Nil). As at 31 December 2020, the Group's working capital or net current assets were RMB492.6 million (2019: RMB661.5 million). The current ratio, represented by current assets divided by current liabilities, was 2.0 (2019: 4.1). The Group's total equity was RMB1,336.0 million (2019: RMB1,146.8 million), representing an increase of 16.5%. Cash and bank balances were mainly denominated in HKD, USD and RMB. As at 31 December 2020, pledged bank deposits of RMB66.0 million (2019: Nil) were being used as the security for a banking facility of USD8.0 million (equivalent to RMB52.2 million) granted by a bank for certain short term credit facility arrangement. As part of treasury management activities with respect to the Group's surplus cash assets, the Group has invested, at fair value, of RMB56.9 million as at 31 December 2020 (2019: Nil) in units in investment funds measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss. During the year, there was a net gain of RMB0.7 million (2019: Nil) recorded in proﬁt or loss due to the fair value change of these investments. As at 31 December 2020, the Group's bank borrowings denominated in RMB bore fixed interest rates ranged from 3% to 3.35% per annum. In addition, the effective interest rate of the Group's bank overdraft denominated in USD was 1.6% per annum as at 31 December 2020. As the Group was in net cash position as at 31 December 2020 and in 31 December 2019, no gearing ratio was presented. In 2020, the Group invested RMB318.9 million on capital expenditure (2019: RMB168.6 million). The capital expenditure for 2020 was mainly incurred for land acquisition, construction of new production bases and production equipment upgrades in PRC. The Group will continue to invest in capital expenditure projects to facilitate the Group's business expansion plan and it is expected that the upcoming capital expenditure requirements will be funded by both internal and external resources of the Group. Overall, the Group's financial position remains sound for continued business expansion. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES As at 31 December 2020, the Group had total capital commitments (contracted but not provided for) of RMB378.6 million (2019: RMB88.2 million). As at 31 December 2020, the Group had future aggregate minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases of RMB1.1 million (2019: RMB2.9 million). As at 31 December 2020, the lessors of our leased properties in Taian city, Shandong province were still in the process of obtaining the relevant title documents to the properties. The Group had no material contingent liabilities as at 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD AND MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES Save for those disclosed in this announcement, there were no other significant investments held, nor were there any material acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures during the year. CHARGE ON ASSETS As at 31 December 2020, certain land use rights and buildings of the Group with net book value of RMB15.0 million (2019: Nil) were pledged for bank borrowings of RMB10.0 million (2019: Nil). In addition, the Group had a banking facility of USD8.0 million (equivalent to RMB52.2 million) (2019: Nil) granted by a bank for certain short term credit facility arrangement which was pledged by the bank deposits of the Group in the amount of RMB66.0 million as at 31 December 2020. HUMAN RESOURCES AND MANAGEMENT As at 31 December 2020, the Group had approximately 2,600 (2019: 2,200) employees. For the year ended 31 December 2020, total employee beneﬁt expenses, including directors' emoluments, was approximately RMB155.2 million (2019: RMB140.9 million). The increase in total employee beneﬁt expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in number of employees during the year to facilitate the business expansion of the Group. The Group aims to create a strong sense of community and a motivating environment for its employees to excel. The Group recruit employees based on a number of factors, including their educational background, work experience and vacancies within the Group. The Group determines employees' compensation based on their qualiﬁcations, work experience, position and performance. In addition to salaries, the Group provides a comprehensive range of staff benefits to its employees, including performance or contribution-based bonuses and allowances for meals and free dormitories. Besides, share options may be granted to eligible employees of the Group in accordance with the terms of the share option scheme adopted by the Company. The Group also committed to continuing education and development of its employees, and the Group provides various education and training programs both internally and externally to cultivate its employees in improving their skills and developing their potential. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK The Group operates its businesses primarily in the PRC and its functional currency is RMB. Foreign exchange risk arises mainly from future commercial transactions of sales and purchases with overseas customers and suppliers by the Group and recognised assets or liabilities, such as cash and cash equivalent, term deposits, restricted bank deposits, trade and other receivables and payables, and bank borrowings of the Group, which are denominated in HKD, USD and other currencies. During the year, HKD and USD devalued against RMB. The Group recorded foreign exchange loss in relation to its cash and cash equivalent in HKD and USD totaling RMB12.2 million (2019: net foreign exchange gain totaling RMB13.1 million). In order to limit this exchange rate risk, the Group closely monitors HKD and USD exposure to an acceptable level by buying or selling foreign currencies at spot rates where necessary. Save as disclosed above, the Group is exposed to minimal foreign exchange risk exposure as the Group focus its sales and purchase within the PRC market. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board did not recommend the payment of ﬁnal dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: Nil). OTHER INFORMATION ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The annual general meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 17 May 2021 (the "2021 AGM"), notice of which will be published on the website of the Company (www.fjqinqin. com) and the designated website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (www.hkexnews.hk), and despatched to shareholders of the Company accordingly. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members of the Company (the "Shareholders") will be closed from Wednesday, 12 May 2021 to Monday, 17 May 2021 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the 2021 AGM, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the 2021 AGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. RAISING OF FUNDS AND USE OF PROCEEDS (a)Pursuant to the subscription agreements dated 22 March 2019 entered into between the Company and the subscribers, an aggregate of 104,400,000 ordinary shares of the Company of HKD0.01 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") were issued at HKD2.2 per Share (the "2019 Subscription Price") to the subscribers on 1 April 2019 (the "2019 Subscription"). The aggregate nominal value of the Shares under the 2019 Subscription is HKD1,044,000. The 2019 Subscription Price represented (i) a premium of approximately 1.38% to the closing price of HKD2.17 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 21 March 2019, the date on which the terms of the subscription agreement were ﬁxed; and (ii) a discount of approximately 1.43% to the average closing price of approximately HKD2.232 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ﬁve (5) consecutive trading days prior to and including 21 March 2019. The subscribers are independent professional or individual investors. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the subscribers (and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, if applicable) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. Details of the 2019 Subscription were disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 22 March 2019 and 1 April 2019. The gross and net proceeds of the 2019 Subscription were approximately HKD229.68 million (equivalent to approximately RMB197.0 million) and approximately HKD229.48 million (equivalent to approximately RMB196.8 million), respectively. The net subscription price, after deducting such fees, costs and expenses, is therefore approximately HKD2.198 per Share under the 2019 Subscription. Sets out below is a summary of the intended and actual use of proceeds from the 2019 Subscription: Amount Amount Intended use of of proceeds of proceeds proceeds as announced utilised up to unutilised up to and actual use of proceeds Net proceeds 31 December 2020 31 December 2020 (Approximate) (Approximate) (Approximate) (RMB in million) (RMB in million) (RMB in million) Upgrade of enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of the Group 15.4 7.2 8.2 Purchase of machinery and equipment 29.2 29.2 - Promotion and marketing campaigns 25.7 25.7 - Provide funding for land acquisition and development costs of sesame candy and rice wine production facilities in Xiaogan City, Hubei Province, PRC. 126.5 126.5 - Total 196.8 188.6 8.2 As at the date of this announcement, the Company expects that the unutilised proceeds will be used according to the intended use of proceeds as previously announced. As the Company is in the process of upgrading its ERP system by phases, it is expected that the unutilised proceeds as at 31 December 2020 will be fully utilised in the ﬁnancial year 2021. (b)Pursuant to the subscription agreements dated 22 December 2020 entered into between the Company and the subscribers, an aggregate of 80,000,000 Shares were issued at HKD2.2 per Share (the "2020 Subscription Price") to the subscribers on 29 December 2020 (the "2020 Subscription"). The aggregate nominal value of the Shares under the 2020 Subscription is HKD800,000. The 2020 Subscription Price (i) equaled the closing price of HKD2.2 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 21 December 2020, the date on which the terms of the subscription agreement were fixed; and (ii) represented a discount of approximately 4.51% to the average closing price of approximately HKD2.304 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five (5) consecutive trading days prior to and including 21 December 2020. The subscribers are independent professional corporate and/or individual investors. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the subscribers (and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, if applicable) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. Details of the 2020 Subscription were disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 22 December 2020 and 29 December 2020. The gross and net proceeds of the 2020 Subscription were approximately HKD176.0 million (equivalent to approximately RMB148.6 million) and approximately HKD175.8 million (equivalent to approximately RMB148.4 million), respectively. The net subscription price, after deducting such fees, costs and expenses, is therefore approximately HKD2.198 per Share under the 2020 Subscription. Sets out below is a summary of the intended and actual use of proceeds from the 2020 Subscription: Amount Amount Intended use of of proceeds of proceeds proceeds as announced utilised up to unutilised up to and actual use of proceeds Net proceeds 31 December 2020 31 December 2020 (Approximate) (Approximate) (Approximate) (RMB in million) (RMB in million) (RMB in million) Purchase of machinery and equipment 30.2 - 30.2 Promotion and marketing campaigns 16.9 - 16.9 Provide funding for land acquisition and development costs of new production facilities 101.3 - 101.3 Total 148.4 - 148.4 As at the date of this announcement, the Company expects that the unutilised proceeds will be used according to the intended use of proceeds as previously announced. The Company expected that the unutilised proceeds as at 31 December 2020 will be fully utilised in the ﬁnancial year 2021. Save as disclosed herein, the Company did not have any other fund raising activity during the year ended 31 December 2020 and up to the date of this announcement. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Group recognises the importance of achieving the highest standard of corporate governance consistent with the needs and requirements of its businesses and the best interest of all of its stakeholders, and the Board is fully committed to doing so. The Board believes that high standards of corporate governance provide a framework and solid foundation for the Group to manage business risks, enhance transparency, achieve high standard of accountability and protect stakeholders' interests. The Group has adopted a corporate governance statement of policy which provides guidance on the application of the corporate governance principles on the Group, with reference to the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange. In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has complied with all code provisions as set out in the CG Code throughout the year ended 31 December 2020 and, where appropriate, the applicable recommended best practices of the CG Code, except for a deviation from code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code in respect of the roles of chairman and chief executive ofﬁcer of the Company. Following the resignation of Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") on 23 August 2019, the Company is still in the process of identifying a suitable candidate to assume the role as CEO. The responsibilities of the CEO are overseen by Mr. Hui Ching Lau, Chairman and executive director of the Company, with the support of the senior management team of the Group. Under the code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, the roles of the Chairman and the CEO should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. In view of Mr. Hui Ching Lau is the Chairman and executive director of the Company and he has accumulated over 16 years of experience in the food and snacks business since he became a director of some of the subsidiaries of the Group in April 2003, the Board believes that it is in the best interest of the Group to have Mr. Hui Ching Lau to oversee the responsibilities of the CEO with the support of the senior management team of the Group whilst the Company is still in the process of identifying a suitable candidate to assume the role as CEO. Therefore, the Directors consider that the deviation from the code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code is appropriate in such circumstance. COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules on the Stock Exchange as the code of conduct for dealing in securities of the Company by the directors of the Company (the "Directors"). All Directors have confirmed, upon specific enquiries made by the Company, that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code throughout the year ended 31 December 2020. To ensure Directors' dealings in the securities of the Company (the "Securities") are conducted in accordance with the Model Code and securities code of the Company, a Director is required to notify the Chairman in writing and obtain a written acknowledgement from the Chairman prior to any dealings in the Securities. INDEPENDENCE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS The Company has complied with the requirements under Rules 3.10(1), 3.10(2) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules. The Company has received conﬁrmation of independence from all four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Cai Meng, Mr. Chan Yiu Fai Youdey, Mr. Ng Swee Leng and Mr. Paul Marin Theil in accordance with Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Board, through the Nomination Committee, has reviewed the independence of all Independent Non-executive Directors and concluded that all of them are independent within the definition of the Listing Rules. Furthermore, the Board is not aware of the occurrence of any events which would cause it to believe that the independence of any of the Independent Non-executive Directors has been impaired up to the date of this announcement. PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the year ended 31 December 2020. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REVIEW OF ANNUAL RESULTS The audit committee, which comprises all four Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, has reviewed with the management in conjunction with the auditor, the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed the internal control, risk management and ﬁnancial reporting matters including the review of the draft consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020. The ﬁgures in respect of the preliminary announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been agreed by the Company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"), to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year. The work performed by PwC in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by PwC on the preliminary announcement. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my gratitude to all our staff for their hard work and dedication. By Order of the Board of Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited Hui Ching Lau Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 18 March 2021 As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 12 Directors, of which three are executive Directors, namely Mr. Hui Ching Lau (Chairman), Mr. Wong Wai Leung (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer and Company Secretary) and Mr. Wu Wenxu; five are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hui Lin Chit, Mr. Sze Man Bok, Mr. Wu Huolu, Mr. Wu Sichuan and Mr. Wu Yinhang; and four are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Cai Meng, Mr. Chan Yiu Fai Youdey, Mr. Ng Swee Leng and Mr. Paul Marin Theil. Attachments Original document

