04 Introduction to Qisda
06 Letters from the Chairman & President
08 Philosophy of Sustainable Operations
10 Participation in Associations
12 Qisda and Our Sustainable Partners
15 Sustainable Corporate Governance
24 Qisda and the Stakeholders
44 Organization and Operation of Governance
of Governance
- Code of Conduct.
- Legal Compliance
- Operating Performance
- Risk Management
66 Information and Privacy Security
72 Sustainable Supply Chain Management
83 Customer satisfaction score
- Environmental Policy and Management
- Climate Adaptation and Mitigation
108 Energy Consumption and Saving
113 Making Good Use of Water Resources
117 Waste and Pollutant
119 Biodiversity and Conservation
128 Green Product and Circulation
- Talent Sustainability
- Talent Attraction and Development
176 Protection of Human Rights
183 Occupational Safety, Health and Management
194 Social Care and Influence
200 BenQ Foundation
220 2023 Sustainability Performance
222 GRI Standards Index
231 SASB Metrics
- Corporation Rules Governing the Preparation and Filing of Sustainability Reports by TWSE
- TCFD
- Quantitative Indicator for Sustainable Development
242 Qisda's Alignment with Financial Supervisory Commission's Path of Sustainable Development
- Qisda's ESG Activity Video
ISO 26000 Index
251 SDGs Index
256 Qisda Management Systems for SDGs
257 Assurance Statement
About the Report
The information disclosure of this report focuses on the sustainability issues, management strategies, targets, current status and future directions. These are available for all to download or search for at: https://www.qisda.com/tw/esg
Organizational Boundary
Report Boundary
Reporting Period/ Frequency
Data Collection & Calculation
Report Management Unit
Internal
Management
Process
Geographic scope* : This includes the headquarters of Qisda - Taiwan, and the main manufacturing sites - Suzhou (China) and Vietnam. Besides, the report has additionally encompassed the CSR-related matters of the subsidiaries** since 2018; the relevant information has been disclosed in Chapter "Qisda and Sustainable Partners."
The financial data covers the overall operating performance of the parent company.
Time: January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023; publication time of the report
for the next year: August 2025.
Frequency: Once a year
The data of 2023 has been collected based on the aforementioned boundary of report; the calculation formulas of the indicators and data have been detailed in the notes of the chapters.
This Report is managed by the sustainability unit of the Company.
The compilation and preparation of the contents relevant to this report were established, planned and promoted by the Company's sustainability unit. This report was also internally audited by related personnel to make sure of the consistency, completeness and accuracy of data; when any omissions were found, the data was returned for the head of each department to supplement and confirm the information. Finally, this report was approved and disclosed by ESG Committee members.
External
Verification
Process
Feedback &
Contact
Information
Publication Date
For external verification, we commissioned the independent third-party verification company, Bureau Veritas Certification (Taiwan) (BVC), to verify the report so that the GRI Standards (comprehensive) and the standards of AA 1000 AS V3 High Assurance Type II are conformed with. Through the internal and external audit mechanisms, the quality of information disclosure has been ensured. In addition, the disclosure of the report also corresponds to the domestic and international standards such as "Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles for TWSE/TPEx Listed Companies," "Rules Governing the Preparation and Filing of Sustainability Reports by TWSE Listed Companies," "Sustainable Development Action Plans for TWSE/TPEx Listed Companies" (2023)," guidance on social responsibility (ISO 26000), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and SASB framework.
International standards including ISO 9001/27001/14001/45001/14064- 1/50001/14006/62430 and SA8000 have been verified and certified by a third party.
Sustainability unit of Qisda Technology Co., Ltd. Ves Lu/ Vivian YT Liao
No. 157, Shanying Rd., Guishan Dist., Taoyuan City, 333, Taiwan (R.O.C.) TEL: 03-3598800 ext 3820/2622
FAX: 03-3599000
EMAIL: Csr@Qisda.com
June 2024
- Including the companies listed in the financial statements: Qisda Corporation and the subsidiaries listed in the consolidated financial statements, such as Qisda (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (QCSZ), Qisda Electronics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (QCES), Qisda Optronics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (QCOS), Qisda Precision Industry (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (QCPS), and Qisda Vietnam Co. Ltd. (QVH). For the other companies not listed, please refer to the annual report. In light of the materiality and completeness of disclosed information, The data of certain chapters or performance indicators include overall global data. The data that do not completely cover the Taiwan Plant, Suzhou Plant and Vietnam Plant are described in the notes of respective chapter.
- Name of subsidiaries listed in the consolidated financial statements: The Company' s consolidated subsidiaries and listed subsidiaries, BenQ Materials Corp., BenQ Medical Technology Corp., Partner Tech Corp., DFI Inc., Data Image Corp., SYSAGE Technology Co., Ltd., Simula Technology Inc., Alpha Networks Inc. and their consolidated subsidiaries. Please refer to the annual report for all the consolidated subsidiaries. Some of the entities included in the consolidated financial statements are not covered within the scope of the ESG report; in this case, notes will be given in the sections.
This icon means that a link to relevant external information is given.
This icon means that a link to relevant information in the report is given.
QISDA ESG Report 2023
Qisda Corporation
Qisda Corporation
Introduction to Qisda
Qisda Corporation (formerly named BenQ Corp.) was founded in 1984, with the headquarters established in Taoyuan, Taiwan. As a global technology group that has an operational scope covering ICT industry, medical business, smart solutions, and 5G network communication business, Qisda not only provides the customers with quality innovative products and services that meet the market demand, but also looks forward to improving human life through technology and achieving the goal of "Bringing Enjoyment ' N Quality to Life."
Qisda is engaged in the R&D of electronic products, such as consumer electronics and products applicable for commercial and industrial use in professional fields. The products and technology fields include the following: high-end and professional displays, such as the displays for gaming, drawing, radio and television, medical use and security control; precision optics electronic products, such as projector, security monitoring system and on-board products; industrial/commercial computers and peripheral equipment, such as POS printer, and barcode scanner. The product lines and technologies of the Company cover LCD displays, professional displays, and electronic signages; projectors; LCD all-in-one computers; precise scanners; multifunctional business machines; medical electronic products; wireless communication modules; automotive electronics; industrial automations; various mobile electronic consumables; smart LED desk lamps; and hanging lamps. In recent years, Qisda has aggressively expanded the deployment of the medical industry. Related results include ultrasound, hemodialyzer, dialysis machine, and intraoral scanner; the deployment in the medical field has currently covered the businesses of medical services, medical equipment, medical consumables, digital oral operations, dialysis, and hearing-related operations.
Meanwhile, Qisda has also accelerated the development of the six smart solution fields: smart retail, smart manufacturing, smart education, smart health, smart energy, and smart enterprise. Aiming at "high integration of software and hardware, one-stop shopping, and innovative operation," the Company offers 30 smart solutions and 10 main kinds of hardware equipment in the 6 main integration fields. The smart solutions satisfy customer needs, and assist the customers with their digital transformation, empowerment and growth.
As one of the world' s top2 LCD displays and projectors manufacturers* , as well as the first company to be devoted to the R&D of network communication business in Taiwan, Qisda has operating bases, including R&D and manufacturing and service locations, in Taiwan (Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu), China (Suzhou), Vietnam, Singapore, the U.S. and Japan. Qisda currently has approximately 7,703 employees worldwide** .
Current status of Qisda
Capital
NTD $
19.7 billion
Number of
Employees
Around
7,703
employees
** The number of employees was calculated mainly based on the employees (incl. full-time employees and students participating in the cooperative education programs) actually hired by Qisda on December 31, 2023. As the employment contract of dispatched labor belongs to the third-party companies, the calculation of manpower didn' t include the number of dispatched employees unless their actual employer was Qisda. (22 dispatched workers in Taiwan; 3,537 in Suzhou, China; 107 in Vietnam)
United States
Service Center
China (Suzhou)
R&D Center
Manufacturing Site
Vietnam
Japan
Manufacturing Site
Singapore
Service Center
Service Center
Taiwan (Headquarters)
R&D Center
Manufacturing Sites
Business Overview and Organizational Structure
While based in Taiwan, Qisda adopts internationalized division of production and marketing. The bases in Taiwan are responsible for the R&D of products, design of process, purchasing components from upstream suppliers etc., while the overseas subsidiaries of Qisda, namely Suzhou Plant and Vietnam Plant, are responsible for the production. In addition, we have established subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan for repair services and sales, not only expanding our marketing channels in Europe, America and Asia, but also looking forward to providing further services for the customers and making an immediate response to the customer requests with effective manner. The information about Qisda' s share capital, paid-in capital, shareholder structure, and subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements have been disclosed in the specific sections of capital raising and financial highlights of the Company' s annual report.
Aside from targeting the customer brands of consumer electronics around the world, Qisda has also aggressively developed the markets of commercial and industrial use in recent years. With a view to meeting the operational needs, our operational structure has been divided into five business groups: Information Technology Products Group, Commercial and Industrial Products Group, Business Solutions Group, Medical Devices Products Group, and Networking and Communication Business Group.
In June 2017, Qisda was succeeded by Mr. Peter Chen as the Chairman and President. With 33 years of working for the company, Mr. Peter Chen possesses extensive experience in different field such as product development, global marketing and client relationship management. Qisda relentlessly strives for exceptional growth under his leadership.
Organizational structure of Qisda
Manufacturing headquarters
Peter Chen
Product strategies
Supply chain management
Chairman and CEO
R&D and management of
front-end technologies
Financial &
Quality management
Joe Huang
administrative management
Finance/HR/legal affairs/Patent Engineering
President
Information technologies
Letter from the Chairman & President
Letter from the Chairman & President
Letter from the Chairman
March Toward the Net-Zero Goal and Collaborating to
Build a Sustainable Future for the Group
On a consolidated basis, revenue for 2023 was approximately NT$203.6 billion, a decrease
of 15% from the same period in 2022. It has been undoubtedly a tough year for all of us.
Despite the persistent external uncertainty in 2024, including unpredictable negative factors
such as war and inflation, we must be cautious and never stop taking an optimistic outlook
on future. We must seize the opportunity of economic recovery this year to raise revenue
and maximize profit.
To accomplish the vision of "Achieving Over 50% of Profit from High Value-Added Business
by 2027," we need to enhance profitability by adhering to the principle of "All rivers flow to
the sea, but the sea is never full" . Through merger and acquisition, we invite talented
person to join our grand fleet, utilizing group resources, power and strength to build bright
future together. We must accelerate the pace of optimizing existing business at the same time,
advancing both initiatives to drive business growth in the group with operational efficiency
in 2024.
Since the advent of generative AI at the end of 2022, an increasing number of companies
and individuals have handed over repetitive and fixed tasks to AI, and the trend of a paradigm
shift has become very obvious. When external circumstances changes, we should be
open-minded to learning and applying new things proactively instead of insisting on working
with an old pattern.
Both AI and ESG are currently the most important trends. Last year, the Group collaborated
with the alliance and attained a lot of recognitions in the aspect of ESG, winning a total of
29 sustainability-related awards throughout the year. We have set goals to cut carbon
emissions from the supply chain by 30% by 2030, switch to 100% renewable energy by 2040,
and reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to actively implement sustainable operations. We
hope that all employees can work together to improve operational performance and
achieve value transformation and sustainable growth!
Letter from the Chairman & President
Letter from the President
Corporate sustainable development is one of Qisda' s core values. We are aware that only through SDGs can we protect the Earth' s environment, continuously improve employee benefits, and create economic value for the Company.
ESG strategies have been integrated in our business model, aligning with SDGs to ensure corporate sustainability, in the hopes of making positive impacts on the society and environment.
As for research and development of green products, we continue reducing the carbon footprint of products. Green operations emphasize environmental protection measures, promotion of energy conservation and carbon reduction, and driving low-carbon manufacturing and materials.
We take the initiative to use Renewable Energy Certificates to promote clean energy use and minimize environmental impact.
The advent of Generative AI in November 2022 has accelerated our progress as it can automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks. Consequently, Generative AI enable us to boost productivity at work and augment our creativity.
AI will not replace humans, but people who can use AI will replace people who cannot use it. To be up for the challenge of the new era, we can work together and follow the path to excellence together. We are determined to lead the Grand Fleet and face challenges head-on to continue standing at forefront of the industry. Through the three principles of specialize, optimize and pioneer, the Company is required to simplify operations and make good use of resources. There is no best, there is always a better. We should spur ourselves with the highest standards and form an excellent team jointly to provide the best products and services and become a global leader in the industry.
Moreover, we continue fulfilling our social responsibilities, including actively participating in community activities, supporting local education and public welfare organizations, and ensuring that our supply chain and partners are following high standards of social responsibility. We have established a clear and transparent communication mechanism to work with stakeholders in promoting the sustainable development of the society.
Simultaneously, we have established a transparent and fair management system for corporate governance to ensure that our decision-making and operation comply with the highest ethical standards. As for risk management and regulatory compliance, the operations of the Company have always complied with the highest standard, and adhered to the principle of integrity in terms of shareholder equity and corporate value.
Finally, I believe that Qisda will continue to create value for society by collaborating with upstream and downstream partners. The glorious vision of 'Together, Make The World Better' will be fulfilled.
Philosophy of Sustainable Operations
Philosophy of Sustainable Operations
Core Values
"Bringing Enjoyment ' N Quality to Life" is the shared vision of Qisda, and efforts are made to achieve the vision based on the four core values: "Integrity and Introspection," "Passion and Professionalism," "Execution and Excellence," and "Caring and Contribution."
Core values
Integrity &
Execution &
Introspection
Excellence
Committed to "integrity and s e l f -
In order to "pursue excellence,"
discipline," we take no opportunistic
we open our mind to innovations
or dishonest behaviors, follow the
and changes, thereby continuously
Company's disciplinary regulations as
learning, growing and looking for
a model, and keep our promises.
better performance.
Bringing
Enjoyment ' N
Quality
to Life
With "passion and focus on
"Caring for and contributing to" the
fundamentals," we complete our
entire society, we fulfill our commitments
missions in an active manner, show
on environmental protection and
love to our work and partners, and
sustainable development, and make
contributions to the interests of the
stick to our commitments.
customers, society and environment.
Caring &
Passion &
Contribution
Professionalism
Advantages and Accomplishments of Qisda
Qisda has the R&D and manufacturing capacities for displays, optics, wireless communication, image, medical use, automotive application, automation, and LED illumination. Such capabilities enable the Company to develop and create diversified product lines, which is an advantage that only few electronic manufacturing companies in the world have. Moreover, we not only grasp the technologies of LCD, LED, electronic paper, touch screen, and IC design by leveraging the synergy of the vertical integration of the Group' s upstream and downstream partners, but also independently own the vertical integration capabilities of surface-mount technology (SMT), metal stamping, plastic injection and LCD module assembling. The ten main categories of products provided for the customers are displays, projectors, smart IoT, on-board products, industrial automation, medical care electronics, medical equipment and consumables, smart solutions, private 5G network, and network communication. In 2023, Qisda demonstrated solid operation of major product lines. With the display products ranked second in the world, we continued to developing toward advanced and professional displays and medical displays with a high unit price. The manufacture and sale of projectors remained in the global leading position. In addition to completing the product portfolio from portable to high-end laser models, we entered the new Blue Ocean of 3D machine vision with this precise optical technology. As for development of the medical business, our two medical centers in Suzhou and Nanjing operated well. We have been devoted to the construction of the IoT hospital and smart hospital, boosted the electronic medical care product lines and deployed them in the global market. Another focus of our strategy is the development of six smart solutions We also enhance the integration relationship with software and hardware service providers, and invest in the 5G network communication business to meet the requirements of the industries for digital transformation under the threat of the pandemic.
Furthermore, Qisda is internationally known for its competence in industrial design. The Company has continually received recognition since 2008 and a total of 157 international awards to date. We possess advantages in R&D and manufacturing. Our unique product design has allowed us to develop high-value added products, giving us a competitive edge over other companies in industry
Philosophy of Sustainable Operations
Qisda's products
ICT
Products
Displays
Projectors
Smart
On-board
solutions
products
Industrial
automation
Smart
Solutions
Medical care
electronics
Medical care
electronics
Medical
equipment and
consumables
Smart IoT
Network
Communication
Business
Digital light processing
(DLP)projector
shipment volume
Ranking NO.2
in the world
LCD display
shipment volume
Ranking NO.2
in the world
To Find out More: https://www.qisda.com/tw/products.
Value-Up Solutions with Forward Thinking Creating Outcomes beyond Expectations
With the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment 'N Quality to Life," the overall business has been continuously extended to the important fields of people' s life, such as the new businesses of medical services, medical devices, software services, integrated service platform, and solutions for enterprises. Meanwhile, the organizational change has been covered in the operating strategies. This includes the integration of global manufacturing and supply chain management, enhancement of in-plant vertical integration capabilities, and setup of the production mode featuring low volume, great diversity and customization, which all help improve the Company' s capabilities of serving customers. Furthermore, by combining the integration and application of software, we continue to maximize the value of the Company, achieve high customer satisfaction, and facilitate the operating strategies of a solution provider.
Participation in associations
chain by 30% by 2030, switching to 100% renewable energy by 2040, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, in the hopes of keeping up with international trends and realizing the goal of sustainable operation.
In 2023, Qisda formulated Climate Change Declaration in 2023 and disclosed the goals, policies and strategies in response to climate change on the Qisda ESG website. We also conducted climate change position assessments and complete the climate lobbying report for the domestic and foreign associations that we have joined.
In 2023, Qisda participated in 30 international and domestic associations, with the expense totaling NT$6.52 million. From 2020 to 2023, the accumulated expense was NT$12.81 million in total.
Associations and organizations in the industry that Qisda joined in 2023 include
Category
Participated associations or organizations
Member
Director/
supervisor
Qisda has voluntarily participated in cross-industry and cross-sector associations, groups or organizations. By building good collaborative relationships or becoming a member, we drive the communication between and development of industries and continue to focus on important issues, such as corporate mergers and acquisitions, industrial development, technological innovation, corporate governance and environmental sustainability* .
The Chairman of Qisda, Peter Chen, was the Chairman of the Taiwan Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Council (MAPECT) for the year 2022 to 2023. He not only aims to keep on building a complete environment for mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments in Taiwan, but also strive to enhance relevant laws and systems, provide the competent authority with suggestions on policies, and widely communicate and cooperate with relevant international organizations.
In response to the significant international initiatives and the impact of climate change, Qisda has actively joined climate action organizations in Taiwan and abroad, such as joining the RE100 and the Technology Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2022, and filing submissions for SBTi target review in 2023. We commit ourselves to cutting carbon emissions from the supply
* Qisda has paid attention to material issues and participated in associations and organizations to influence public policies. However, we maintain political neutrality and do not contribute to political activities. During the past 4 years (2020-2023), the Company did not make any political contribution, and had no election or referendum related expense.
Corporate
merger and acquisition Industrial development
As a corporation that operates in various industries, including the ICT industry, medical business, smart solutions, etc., Qisda has actively transformed and grown through investments, mergers and acquisitions. The industrial development related associations that we joined in 2023 include:
Taiwan Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity
Council (MAPECT)
Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers'
Association
Taipei Computer Association
Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry
Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association
Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics
Association
Photonics Industry & Technology Development
Association (PIDA)
Taiwan Space Industry Development Association
Participated associations or organizations
Member
Director/
supervisor
Qisda has obtained leading positions in the global display and projector
industries. Thus, we participated in relevant associations to promote
technological innovation and international standards, including:
VESA
Technological
HDMI LA
MHL
innovation
HDBaseT Alliance
GMDN Agency
Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association
TPSA
Smart Display Industrial Alliance (SDIA)
Attaching importance to shareholder rights and transparent governance,
Qisda joined the following corporate governance related associations:
Corporate
Taiwan Association of TWSE/TPEX Listed
Companies
governance
Taiwan Industry Holding Association
Institute of Internal Auditors, R.O.C
Taiwan Stock Affairs Association
Taiwan Independent Director Association
Qisda has actively taken climate actions in the hope of leading the
partners in the supply chain and of the Group to implement green
operation. The environmental sustainability related associations that
we joined include:
RE100
Environmental
Taiwan Climate Partnership
sustainability
CommonWealth Magazine Sustainability Council
ESG Technology Innovation Promotion Alliance
SBTi
TCSA Center for Corporate Sustainability
Business Council for Sustainable Development
Taiwan
Qisda has valued human capital, industrial design and other issues. Hence,
we participated in relevant activities or held a post as a director in groups
and organizations, such as:
Others
Management Intelligence Sharing Association
Artificial Intelligence Foundation
Taiwan Design Research Institute
Taiwan Renaissance Platform
