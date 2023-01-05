Monthly Revenues
2023-01-05
Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for December 2023
TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, January 5, 2023 - Qisda Corporation today announced consolidated revenue of NT$18 billion for the month of December 2022, representing MoM decrease of 6.3% and YoY decrease of 18.4%. The accumulated revenue of 2022 was NT$240 billion, representing YoY growth of 6.1%.
Disclaimer
Qisda Corporation published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 09:57:04 UTC.