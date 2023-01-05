Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for December 2023

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, January 5, 2023 - Qisda Corporation today announced consolidated revenue of NT$18 billion for the month of December 2022, representing MoM decrease of 6.3% and YoY decrease of 18.4%. The accumulated revenue of 2022 was NT$240 billion, representing YoY growth of 6.1%.