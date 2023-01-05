Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Qisda Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2352   TW0002352002

QISDA CORPORATION

(2352)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
27.90 TWD   +0.36%
04:58aQisda : Announces Consolidated Revenue for December 2023
PU
2022Qisda : The First Computer Peripherals Technology Group, BenQ Qisda Group Joins the RE100 Commitment to Use 100% Recycled Energy by 2040 and reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Collaborating With Grand Fleet and Suppliers in Response to the Carbon Emissions Reduction Initiative Cooperate to Demonstrate 10..
PU
2022Qisda : Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qisda : Announces Consolidated Revenue for December 2023

01/05/2023 | 04:58am EST
Monthly Revenues

2023-01-05

Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for December 2023

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, January 5, 2023 - Qisda Corporation today announced consolidated revenue of NT$18 billion for the month of December 2022, representing MoM decrease of 6.3% and YoY decrease of 18.4%. The accumulated revenue of 2022 was NT$240 billion, representing YoY growth of 6.1%.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Qisda Corporation published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 09:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 240 B 7 808 M 7 808 M
Net income 2022 8 398 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2022 3 952 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 7,24%
Capitalization 54 873 M 1 786 M 1 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 14 375
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart QISDA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Qisda Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QISDA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,90 TWD
Average target price 27,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Hung Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chiu Chin Hung Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Han Chow Huang Director & Senior VP-Information Technology
Cheng Chu Fan Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QISDA CORPORATION-0.89%1 786
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.79%29 318
HP INC.-0.45%26 734
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.88%21 047
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-0.23%10 837
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.52%10 385