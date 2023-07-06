Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for June

Qisda Corporation is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of liquid crystal displays (LCDs) products. The Company operates through three main segments. The Displays segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of household and commercial LCD monitors, professional advanced LCD monitors, medical monitors, smart monitors, and public displays. The Projectors segment is primarily involved in the manufacture and sales of commercial, engineering, educational, household and personal mobile projectors. The Medical Services segment is mainly engaged in the provision of general medical diagnosis and treatment services, high-end health examination services, medical cosmetology services and post-natal care services. The Company distributes its products both in domestic markets and to overseas markets.

Sector Computer Hardware