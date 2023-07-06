Monthly Revenues
Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for June
TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, July 5, 2023 - Qisda Corporation today announced consolidated revenue of NT$18.9 billion for the month of June 2023, representing MoM increase of 10.2% and YoY decrease of 20.3%. The accumulated revenue of 2023 was NT$102.6 billion, representing YoY decrease of 17.1%.
