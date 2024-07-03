Monthly Revenues
2024-07-03
Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for June
TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, July 3, 2024 - Qisda Corporation today announced consolidated revenue of NT$17.4 billion for the month of June 2024, representing MoM increase of 6.2% and YoY decrease of 7.8%. The accumulated revenue of 2024 was NT$96.8 billion, representing YoY decrease of 5.6%.
