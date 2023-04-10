Advanced search
    2352   TW0002352002

QISDA CORPORATION

(2352)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
32.35 TWD   +0.15%
07:16aQisda : Announces Consolidated Revenue for March 2023
PU
03/10Qisda Warns of Weak Q1 as Inflation Remains Hot
MT
03/08Transcript : Qisda Corporation, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2023
CI
Qisda : Announces Consolidated Revenue for March 2023

04/10/2023 | 07:16am EDT
Monthly Revenues

2023-04-10

Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for March 2023

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, April 10, 2023 - Qisda Corporation today announced consolidated revenue of NT$18.9 billion for the month of March 2023, representing MoM increase of 20.2% and YoY decrease of 15.7%. The accumulated revenue of 2023 was NT$50.4 billion, representing YoY decrease of 17.1%.

Disclaimer

Qisda Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 11:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
