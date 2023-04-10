Qisda Announces Consolidated Revenue for March 2023

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, April 10, 2023 - Qisda Corporation today announced consolidated revenue of NT$18.9 billion for the month of March 2023, representing MoM increase of 20.2% and YoY decrease of 15.7%. The accumulated revenue of 2023 was NT$50.4 billion, representing YoY decrease of 17.1%.