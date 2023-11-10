Qisda Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

Qisda (TWSE: 2352) today announced financial results for third quarter fiscal 2023. Due to the gradual recovery in demand for information products, expanding the economic scale, and the successful implementation of high-value-added business, the gross margin for the third quarter once again exceeded 16%, reaching 16.6%. It has been rising for four consecutive quarters, setting a new quarterly high in 20 years.

The third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is NTD 0.61, with an accumulated EPS of NTD 1.3 for the first three quarters.

Qisda will hold an investor conference on 13th November to explain the results of the first three quarters and the future outlook.

In the third quarter, Qisda's consolidated revenue reached NTD 50.4 billion, with a gross profit of NTD 8.377 billion, operating income of NTD 1.35 billion, net income of NTD 1.549 billion, net income attributable to Qisda of NTD 1.202 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) of NTD 0.61.

Qisda's consolidated revenue for the first three quarters reached NTD 152.9 billion, with a gross profit of NTD 24.869 billion, operating income of NTD 4.144 billion, net income of NTD 3.841 billion, net income attributable to Qisda of NTD 2.55 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) of NTD 1.3.