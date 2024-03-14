Qisda Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Approves BenQ Medical Center (BBHC) Hong Kong IPO Plan, Accelerating Future Growth Momentum

Qisda (TWSE: 2352) Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved BenQ Medical Center Hong Kong IPO Plan today. To expand the group's medical services business, increase revenue, and achieve profit growth, the meeting has approved that the subsidiary BenQ BM Holding Cayman Corp. (referred to as "BBHC", aka BenQ Medical Center) applies for listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (referred to as "SEHK"). This move is expected to accelerate future growth momentum.

BBHC is the largest entity within the Qisda healthcare business field. It currently owns two large comprehensive teaching hospitals, Nanjing BenQ Medical Center, and Suzhou BenQ Medical Center. It also invests in Donghui Hospital in Guigang, Guangxi. Due to its proximity to frontline medical, nursing, and patient needs, it serves as the flagship institution guiding the group's healthcare strategic direction.

Nanjing BenQ Medical Center

Nanjing BenQ Medical Center and Suzhou BenQ Medical Center continue to develop human-centered, service-oriented smart hospitals. In February 2024, they respectively passed the audit, becoming the second privately-owned hospital in Nanjing and the first in Suzhou to achieve 4A interconnection of hospital information systems, symbolizing a high level of maturity in integrated smart hospital information systems and the standard of hospital-wide information sharing.



Suzhou BenQ Medical Center

Nanjing BenQ Medical Center is also the only privately-owned Grade III Class A hospital in Nanjing. In 2023, it ranked 8th in the Top 100 privately-owned Hospitals by Ailibi. Suzhou BenQ Medical Center has passed both international JCI accreditation and Grade III hospital evaluation. The annual service volume of the two hospitals has exceeded 2 million visits, earning the trust of the local population.

Qisda pointed out that after the BBHC listing, BBHC will be able to raise funds through various financing channels, which will enhance its working capital and optimize the financial structure. This enables further expansion of hospital facilities, such as increasing the number of beds and introducing specialized medical teams and equipment. BBHC's public offering in the listing will enhance its visibility in the industry and attract outstanding talents. It will be favorable for the Group's increase in revenue and profits, so as to pursue the best interests of shareholders.