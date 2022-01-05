Qisda : consolidated sales is NT$22.057 billion for the month of December 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/05 2.Company name:Qisda Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:NA 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: consolidated sales (NT$ million): December, 2021 December, 2020 % ----------------- ---------------- ----------- 22,057 19,197 +14.90%