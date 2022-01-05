Log in
    2352   TW0002352002

QISDA CORPORATION

(2352)
  Report
Qisda : consolidated sales is NT$22.057 billion for the month of December 2021.

01/05/2022 | 05:08am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Qisda Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/05 Time of announcement 17:55:32
Subject 
 Qisda consolidated sales is NT$22.057 billion
for the month of December 2021.
Date of events 2022/01/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/05
2.Company name:Qisda Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:NA
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

  consolidated sales (NT$ million):

    December, 2021       December, 2020          %
  -----------------    ----------------    -----------
      22,057              19,197             +14.90%

Disclaimer

Qisda Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 10:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
