Qisda : consolidated sales is NT$22.057 billion for the month of December 2021.
01/05/2022 | 05:08am EST
Provided by: Qisda Corporation
2022/01/05
17:55:32
Qisda consolidated sales is NT$22.057 billion
for the month of December 2021.
2022/01/05
paragraph 51
consolidated sales (NT$ million):
December, 2021 December, 2020 %
22,057 19,197 +14.90%
Qisda Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 10:07:06 UTC.