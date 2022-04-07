Qisda : consolidated sales is NT$22.450 billion for the month of March 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07 2.Company name:Qisda Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:NA 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: consolidated sales (NT$ million): March, 2022 March, 2021 % ----------------- ---------------- ----------- 22,450 18,760 +19.67%