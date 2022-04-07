Log in
    2352   TW0002352002

QISDA CORPORATION

(2352)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-05
34.20 TWD   +2.86%
QISDA : consolidated sales is NT$22.450 billion for the month of March 2022.
PU
QISDA : subsidiary, To announce the approval of BenQ Corporation's Board of Directors selling the shareholdings of BenQ (Hong Kong) Limited.
PU
QISDA : Announcement for the share exchange on behalf of subsidiary BenQ Guru Holding Limited and BenQ Guru Corp.
PU
Qisda : consolidated sales is NT$22.450 billion for the month of March 2022.

04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Qisda Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 17:13:47
Subject 
 Qisda consolidated sales is NT$22.450 billion
for the month of March 2022.
Date of events 2022/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:Qisda Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:NA
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

  consolidated sales (NT$ million):

      March, 2022       March, 2021            %
  -----------------    ----------------    -----------
       22,450              18,760            +19.67%

Disclaimer

Qisda Corporation published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 8 402 M 8 402 M
Net income 2022 7 857 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2022 42 468 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 67 264 M 2 339 M 2 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 14 375
Free-Float 73,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Chi Hung Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chiu Chin Hung Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Han Chow Huang Director & Senior VP-Information Technology
Cheng Chu Fan Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QISDA CORPORATION12.32%2 339
HP INC.-7.33%37 921
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.37%37 001
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.27%20 542
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-23.79%19 296
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.89%13 893