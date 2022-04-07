Qisda : consolidated sales is NT$22.450 billion for the month of March 2022.
04/07/2022
Qisda Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/04/07
Qisda consolidated sales is NT$22.450 billion
for the month of March 2022.
2022/04/07
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:Qisda Corporation
consolidated sales (NT$ million):
March, 2022 March, 2021 %
----------------- ---------------- -----------
22,450 18,760 +19.67%