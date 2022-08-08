Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QIWI PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIWI   US74735M1080

QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
5.670 USD   +9.88%
08/05QIWI : Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
08/05QIWI : Annex F to the Notice for the convocation of the Annual General Meeting of QIWI plc. Directors' & Officers' Questionnaire
PU
07/19QIWI's Controlling Shareholder Revises $25 Million Tender Offer
MT
Dalliance Services Company Announces Extension of QIWI PLC Tender Offer

08/08/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Dalliance Services Company, a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Marshall Islands (the “Offeror”) and wholly owned by Sergey Solonin, the controlling shareholder and chairman of the board of directors of QIWI PLC, a company formed under the laws of Cyprus (the “Company”), has extended the expiration date of its tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase 10,000,000 of the Company’s Class B ordinary shares having a nominal value EUR 0.0005 per share (each, a “Share,” and collectively, the “Shares”) and the Company’s Shares represented by American Depositary Shares, each representing a Share (each an “ADS” and collectively, the “ADSs”) at a price of $2.50 per Share until 12:00 Midnight, New York City time, on August 26, 2022, unless further extended in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC.

As of 6:00 PM, New York City time, on August 5, 2022, no shares of QIWI have been tendered pursuant to the Offer.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to the tender offer materials (including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and certain other offer documents) in the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the “Tender Offer Statement”) filed by Offeror and Sergey Solonin with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on July 19, 2022, as amended or supplemented from time to time.

Additional Information and Where to Find it.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents) filed by Dalliance Services Company and Sergey Solonin with the SEC on July 19, 2022, as amended or supplemented from time to time. The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents will be made available to all holders of Shares at no expense to them. The tender offer materials will be made available for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 471 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 7 026 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net cash 2022 19 717 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,59x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 29 394 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 904
Free-Float 18,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 470,77 RUB
Average target price 1 192,04 RUB
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
