Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QIWI PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIWI   US74735M1080

QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
5.670 USD   +9.88%
08/08Dalliance Services Company Announces Extension of QIWI PLC Tender Offer
BU
08/05QIWI : Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
08/05QIWI : Annex F to the Notice for the convocation of the Annual General Meeting of QIWI plc. Directors' & Officers' Questionnaire
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalliance Services Company Announces Extension of QIWI PLC Tender Offer

08/26/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dalliance Services Company, a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Marshall Islands (the “Offeror”) and wholly owned by Sergey Solonin, the controlling shareholder and chairman of the board of directors of QIWI PLC, a company formed under the laws of Cyprus (the “Company”) has extended the expiration date of its tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase 10,000,000 of the Company’s Class B ordinary shares having a nominal value EUR 0.0005 per share (each, a “Share,” and collectively, the “Shares”) and the Company’s Shares represented by American Depositary Shares, each representing a Share (each an “ADS” and collectively, the “ADSs”) at a price of $2.50 per Share (including Shares represented by ADSs), less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, until 12:00 Midnight, New York City time, on September 2, 2022, unless further extended in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Offer is being made pursuant to the tender offer materials (including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and certain other offer documents) in the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the “Tender Offer Statement”) filed by Offeror and Sergey Solonin with the SEC on July 19, 2022, as amended or supplemented from time to time. As of 6:00 PM, New York City time, on August 25, 2022, 2,627,385 Shares have been tendered pursuant to the Offer.

Additional Information and Where to Find it.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The tender offer is being made pursuant to a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents) filed by the Offeror and Sergey Solonin with the SEC on July 19, 2022, as amended or supplemented from time to time. Holders of Shares and Shares represented by ADSs are urged to read these documents carefully (as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time) because they contain important information that holders of Shares and Shares represented by ADSs should consider before making any decision regarding tendering their Shares and Shares represented by ADSs. The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, will be made available to all holders of Shares at no expense to them. The tender offer materials will be made available for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QIWI PLC
08/08Dalliance Services Company Announces Extension of QIWI PLC Tender Offer
BU
08/05QIWI : Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
08/05QIWI : Annex F to the Notice for the convocation of the Annual General Meeting of QIWI plc..
PU
07/19QIWI's Controlling Shareholder Revises $25 Million Tender Offer
MT
07/19QIWI Announces Changes in the Offer to Purchase for Cash Arranged by the Controlling Sh..
AQ
07/19Dalliance Services Company cancelled the acquisition of 17.79% of stake in QIWI plc.
CI
07/08QIWI's Largest Shareholder Launches Offer to Purchase Class B Shares for up to $25 Mill..
MT
07/07Dalliance Services Company made an offer to acquire 17.79% of stake in QIWI plc for $25..
CI
05/23QIWI Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05/23QIWI : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QIWI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 471 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 7 026 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net cash 2022 19 717 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,59x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 29 394 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 904
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart QIWI PLC
Duration : Period :
QIWI PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 470,77 RUB
Average target price 1 340,06 RUB
Spread / Average Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Protopopov Head-Product Management
Alexey Mashchenkov Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Aleksandrovich Solonin Director
Maria Shevchenko Chief Operating Officer
Andrey Yuryevich Popkov Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIWI PLC0.00%354
FISERV, INC.3.35%68 608
BLOCK, INC.-53.79%44 046
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.93%35 995
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.07%17 474
NEXI S.P.A-39.07%11 140