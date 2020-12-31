Log in
QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 9, 2021

12/31/2020 | 05:01pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Qiwi plc (“Qiwi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QIWI) securities during the period from March 28, 2019 through December 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 9, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qiwi’s internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company’s ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On December 9, 2020, after the market closed, Qiwi filed a Form 6-K with the SEC, announcing that the Central Bank of Russia had imposed a fine of approximately $150,000 for deficient record-keeping and reporting, and suspended the Company’s conduct most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts. On this news, Qiwi’s ADS price fell $2.80 per share, or approximately 20.6%, to close at $10.79 per share on December 10, 2020.

If you acquired Qiwi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 26 159 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2020 9 501 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2020 9 236 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,06x
Yield 2020 11,0%
Capitalization 47 564 M 640 M 641 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 630
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart QIWI PLC
Duration : Period :
QIWI PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIWI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 013,08 RUB
Last Close Price 765,03 RUB
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boris Borisovich Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Aleksandrovich Solonin Executive Chairman
Maria Shevchenko Chief Operating Officer
Pavel Korzh Chief Financial Officer
Kirill Ermakov Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIWI PLC-46.85%640
SQUARE, INC.253.32%99 675
FISERV, INC.-2.38%75 679
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.15.11%62 903
AFTERPAY LIMITED303.01%25 770
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.15%22 521
