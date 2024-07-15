your agreement to notify the Company promptly of any change in the information contained herein, which occurs as a result of any development, including the passage of time, prior to the convening of the AGM.

your confirmation that your answers are true and correct, to the best of your knowledge and belief; and

your consent to the Company's use of the information in this Questionnaire for Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") filings and correspondence, SEC reports and other filings, and NASDAQ documents and correspondence;

The following information is requested from you in connection with the screening for compliance with Regulation 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company of all candidacies to be nominated by the Company's shareholders to be eligible for appointment (re- appointment) at the AGM. The information requested in the Questionnaire is for your protection and that of the Company. Accordingly, great care should be exercised in the completion of this Questionnaire.

Attached is the Directors' and Officers' Questionnaire for a nominee to the Board of Directors of QIWI PLC (the "Company") who has not served as the Director of the Company by the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") and who is nominated for appointment to the office of Director of the Company to be voted at the AGM.

Should you have any questions about the Questionnaire, please contact the Company at the above details.

Unless stated otherwise, answers should be given as of the date you complete this Questionnaire. You should notify the Company immediately if there is any subsequent change in the information provided by you. Each descriptive response must include all of the information sought by the related question. If there is any response or underlying factual matter about which you are uncertain, please state the matter fully and include an additional explanation. If additional space is needed for your response to any question, please provide this information on an attached sheet and so indicate on this Questionnaire.

It is very important that an answer be given for each question; if the answer to any question is "No," "None" or "Not Applicable," please so indicate

DEFINITIONS

The following terms, as used generally throughout this Questionnaire, have the following meanings:

The term "affiliate" means a person or entity that directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries controls, or is controlled by, or is under common control with, another person.

The term "associate", when used to indicate a relationship with any person, means: (1) any corporation or organization (other than the Company or any of its subsidiaries) of which you are an officer, director, member or partner or of which you are, directly or indirectly, the beneficial owner of 10% or more of any class of equity securities, (2) any trust or other estate in which you have a substantial beneficial interest or as to which you serve as trustee or in a similar capacity, and (3) your spouse and any relative of you or your spouse who has the same home as you or who is a director or officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

The term "Company's current fiscal year" means the year ending December 31, 2024.

The term "Company's last fiscal year"means the year ended December 31, 2023.

The term "control" means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of a person or entity, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract or otherwise. A company is presumed to control an entity if the company beneficially owns 10% or more of the outstanding voting equity securities of an entity that is a corporation or beneficially owns a partnership interest in 10% or more of the distributable profits or losses of an entity that is a partnership. A company is presumed to be controlled by a person or an entity if the person or entity, and persons associated with the entity, beneficially owns 10% or more of the outstanding voting securities of a company which is a corporation or beneficially owns a partnership interest in 10% or more of the distributable profits or losses of a company which is a partnership.

The term "interested party" means a shareholder holding five percent or more of the issued share capital of the Company or the voting rights in the Company, a person with authority to appoint one or more directors or the general manager (i.e., C.E.O.), and a person acting as director or general manager of the Company.

The term "officer" when used with reference to a company, means its president, any vice president of the registrant in charge of a principal business unit, division or function (such as sales, administration or finance), any other officer who performs a policy making function or any other person who performs similar policy making functions for the registrant. Executive officers of subsidiaries may be deemed executive officers of the company if they perform such policy making functions for the company.

The term "member" means any broker or dealer admitted to membership in FINRA.

The term "person associated with a member" of FINRA or the term "associated person of a member" of FINRA means every sole proprietor, partner, officer, director, or branch manager of any member, or any natural person occupying a similar status or performing similar functions or any natural person engaged in the investment banking or securities business who is directly or indirectly controlling or controlled by such member (for example, any employee), whether or not any such person is registered or exempt from registration with FINRA. In addition, an organization of any kind is a "person associated with a member" or "associated person of a member" if its sole proprietor or any one of its general limited partners, officers, directors or branch managers is a "member," "person associated with a member" or "associated person of a member."

The term "subsidiary" means a corporation controlled by the Company, directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries.

