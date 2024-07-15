ANNEX D
DIRECTORS' AND OFFICERS' QUESTIONNAIRE
QIWI PLC
Date: ________________
1
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I - ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR OR OFFICER
6
PART II - BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
8
PART III - SECURITIES HOLDINGS
9
PART IV - TRANSACTIONS AND EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS WITH THE COMPANY
13
PART V - LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
16
PART VI - AUDIT COMMITTEE QUALIFICATION
19
PART VII - INDEPENDENCE OF DIRECTORS UNDER NASDAQ RULES
22
PART VIII - CORRUPT PRACTICES
24
PART IX - FINRA QUESTIONS
26
PART X - INSURANCE; INDEMNIFICATION
31
PART XI - IRAN THREAT REDUCTION AND SYRIA HUMAN RIGHTS ACT OF 2012
32
2
WHAT IS THIS?
- Attached is the Directors' and Officers' Questionnaire for a nominee to the Board of Directors of QIWI PLC (the "Company") who has not served as the Director of the Company by the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") and who is nominated for appointment to the office of Director of the Company to be voted at the AGM.
WHY IS THIS NECESSARY?
- The following information is requested from you in connection with the screening for compliance with Regulation 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company of all candidacies to be nominated by the Company's shareholders to be eligible for appointment (re- appointment) at the AGM. The information requested in the Questionnaire is for your protection and that of the Company. Accordingly, great care should be exercised in the completion of this Questionnaire.
WHY AM I SIGNING THIS QUESTIONNAIRE?
- Your signature at the end of this Questionnaire will constitute:
- your consent to the Company's use of the information in this Questionnaire for Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") filings and correspondence, SEC reports and other filings, and NASDAQ documents and correspondence;
- your confirmation that your answers are true and correct, to the best of your knowledge and belief; and
- your agreement to notify the Company promptly of any change in the information contained herein, which occurs as a result of any development, including the passage of time, prior to the convening of the AGM.
3
INSTRUCTIONS
- It is very important that an answer be given for each question; if the answer to any question is "No," "None" or "Not Applicable," please so indicate. Where necessary, you may wish to continue your responses on a separate sheet attached hereto. Please type or print your answers.
- Please promptly complete, sign and return this Questionnaire to Mr. Philios Yiangou, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company:
QIWI plc
Tel: +357 22-65-33-90
Kennedy 12
Fax: + 357 22-76-09-18
Kennedy Business Centre, 2nd floor
Email:corporatelawyer@qiwi.com
Nicosia, 1087
Cyprus
Unless stated otherwise, answers should be given as of the date you complete this Questionnaire. You should notify the Company immediately if there is any subsequent change in the information provided by you. Each descriptive response must include all of the information sought by the related question. If there is any response or underlying factual matter about which you are uncertain, please state the matter fully and include an additional explanation. If additional space is needed for your response to any question, please provide this information on an attached sheet and so indicate on this Questionnaire.
Should you have any questions about the Questionnaire, please contact the Company at the above details.
4
DEFINITIONS
The following terms, as used generally throughout this Questionnaire, have the following meanings:
The term "affiliate" means a person or entity that directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries controls, or is controlled by, or is under common control with, another person.
The term "associate", when used to indicate a relationship with any person, means: (1) any corporation or organization (other than the Company or any of its subsidiaries) of which you are an officer, director, member or partner or of which you are, directly or indirectly, the beneficial owner of 10% or more of any class of equity securities, (2) any trust or other estate in which you have a substantial beneficial interest or as to which you serve as trustee or in a similar capacity, and (3) your spouse and any relative of you or your spouse who has the same home as you or who is a director or officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries.
The term "Company's current fiscal year" means the year ending December 31, 2024.
The term "Company's last fiscal year"means the year ended December 31, 2023.
The term "control" means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of a person or entity, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract or otherwise. A company is presumed to control an entity if the company beneficially owns 10% or more of the outstanding voting equity securities of an entity that is a corporation or beneficially owns a partnership interest in 10% or more of the distributable profits or losses of an entity that is a partnership. A company is presumed to be controlled by a person or an entity if the person or entity, and persons associated with the entity, beneficially owns 10% or more of the outstanding voting securities of a company which is a corporation or beneficially owns a partnership interest in 10% or more of the distributable profits or losses of a company which is a partnership.
The term "interested party" means a shareholder holding five percent or more of the issued share capital of the Company or the voting rights in the Company, a person with authority to appoint one or more directors or the general manager (i.e., C.E.O.), and a person acting as director or general manager of the Company.
The term "officer" when used with reference to a company, means its president, any vice president of the registrant in charge of a principal business unit, division or function (such as sales, administration or finance), any other officer who performs a policy making function or any other person who performs similar policy making functions for the registrant. Executive officers of subsidiaries may be deemed executive officers of the company if they perform such policy making functions for the company.
The term "member" means any broker or dealer admitted to membership in FINRA.
The term "person associated with a member" of FINRA or the term "associated person of a member" of FINRA means every sole proprietor, partner, officer, director, or branch manager of any member, or any natural person occupying a similar status or performing similar functions or any natural person engaged in the investment banking or securities business who is directly or indirectly controlling or controlled by such member (for example, any employee), whether or not any such person is registered or exempt from registration with FINRA. In addition, an organization of any kind is a "person associated with a member" or "associated person of a member" if its sole proprietor or any one of its general limited partners, officers, directors or branch managers is a "member," "person associated with a member" or "associated person of a member."
The term "subsidiary" means a corporation controlled by the Company, directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries.
5
Date completed:
Corporate/individual name:
Address:
Citizenship:
Residency:
Age and date of birth:
Telephone number:
Facsimile number:
E-mail address:
PART I - ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR OR OFFICER
- Did you, or do you currently, have any arrangement or understanding with any person pursuant to which you were or will be selected or appointed as a director or officer of the Company, or as a nominee for election as a director or officer of the Company (other than the understanding that you will fulfill the responsibilities of your position and will be entitled to certain compensation therefor)?
ANSWER: YES
NO
If "YES," please describe the arrangement or understanding, naming the other person or persons with whom the arrangement was made:
-
Are you related (by blood, marriage or adoption, not more remote than first cousin) or otherwise a family member (as defined below) of any interested party, director, officer or person nominated or chosen to become a director or officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries?
For the purposes of this question, the term "family member" refers to a spouse, sibling, parent, mother-in-law,father-in-law,brother-in-law,sister-in-law, grandparent or child, or a child, sibling or parent of a spouse, or a spouse of any of these family members, or anyone (other than domestic employees) residing in such person's home.
ANSWER: YES
If "YES," please explain:
NO
6
-
As a director or officer of the Company or as a person chosen to become a director or officer of the
Company, do you consent to being named in the Company' registration statements to be filed with an applicable authorities (if any)?
ANSWER: YES
NO
- (FOR DIRECTORS ONLY) During the Company's last fiscal year, did you attend all meetings of the board of directors of the Company? If your answer is "NO," please indicate the date(s) of the meeting(s) you missed.
ANSWER: YES
NO
Date(s) of meeting(s) missed:
- (FOR DIRECTORS ONLY) During the Company's last fiscal year, did you attend all meetings of committees of the Company? If you did not attend all meetings during the last fiscal year, please indicate the date(s) of the meeting(s) you missed.
ANSWER:
YES
NO
Date(s) of meeting(s) missed:
NOT A MEMBER
7
PART II - BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Please review the attached biography, Exhibit Aand indicate whether it is currently accurate. Please return any changes with this Questionnaire. If no biography is attached, please provide one. While reviewing Exhibit A, please keep in mind the following:
Directors and Officers: Your biography should include (1) each position or office you have held with the Company; (2) the period (month and year) during which you served as director or officer for the Company and date of expiration of the current term of office, if applicable; (3) your principal occupations, business and experience and employment during the past five years, including the name and principal business of any corporation or other organization in which such occupations and employment were carried on, and whether such business or organization is a parent, subsidiary or other affiliate of the Company; (4) information regarding your membership on the Company's audit, compensation, nominating and corporate governance or other committees, if applicable; and (5) the name of any accredited institution of higher learning from which you have received a degree or professional qualification and the nature of such degree or professional qualification. Do you serve as an officer or director of any company, whether publicly- traded or privately-held, that competes, directly or indirectly, with any of the Company's businesses?
Officers: Your biography should include a brief explanation of the nature of your responsibilities in connection with your prior positions, including information relating to your professional experience, and any current principal business activities you perform outside the Company.
Directors: Your biography should list any other directorships that you hold, or have held during the past five years, with any other company, including companies organized outside of the United States, naming such company. For any publicly held companies (i.e., corporations with debt or equity securities registered under, or subject to, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and/or a company whose shares are listed for trading on a stock exchange, or have been offered to the public outside of the U.S., and are held by the public shareholders) or any registered investment companies of which you are a director, your biography should also indicate whether during the Company's last fiscal year you served as a member of such other entity's compensation committee or committee of the board performing similar functions. In addition to the information set forth in Appendix A, please describe any specific experience, qualifications, attributes or skills that you have that may be helpful to the board, in light of the Company's business and structure, in concluding that you should serve as a director of the Company.
- Is Exhibit Acorrect and complete?
ANSWER: COMPLETE/CORRECT
INCOMPLETE/INCORRECT
If "INCOMPLETE/INCORRECT," please indicate any additions or corrections in Exhibit Aor attach a separate sheet to this Questionnaire.
8
PART III - SECURITIES HOLDINGS
Beneficial Ownership: You are the "beneficial owner" of a share of the Company if, directly or indirectly, through any contract, arrangement, understanding, relationship or otherwise you have orshare the underlying benefits of ownership, or have the right to acquire such beneficial ownership within 60 days from the date set forth on the cover of this Questionnaire, including:
- voting power, which includes the power to vote, or to direct the voting of, such share; and/or
- investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition, of such share.
Generally, the definition of beneficial owner will require you to list all shares of the Company that are:
- registered in your name, including shares registered in your name as trustee, executor, custodian, pledgee, agent or nominee, either alone or with others;
- registered in the name of a nominee or in street name, including any such shares held for the account of any of the above, if you have sole or shared voting or investment power of such shares;
- held by an estate or trust in which you have an interest as legatee or beneficiary;
- held by a corporation or other organization of which you are a director, officer, member or partner or of which you are, directly or indirectly, the beneficial owner of 5% or more of any class of equity securities; or
- held in the name of your spouse, minor children and any relative of you or your spouse sharing the same home as you.
General Instructions: If you share ownership or voting or investment power for any shares with another person or entity, please list such shares separately from shares over which you do not share such ownership or power. Please indicate:
- the type of ownership or power that is shared (i.e., sole voting power, shared voting power, sole investment power, shared investment power); and
- the relationship giving you such ownership or power, the person or entity with whom ownership or power is shared, and any other relevant information, such as a general indication of your capacity as fiduciary, if any, and/or the name and nature of any party in whose name any shares are registered.
9
- Shares Owned:In the table below, please identify the issued and outstanding shares of the Company or of any of the Company's parents or subsidiaries that you beneficially own as of the date of this
Questionnaire.
Name and Address of
Registered Holder
Type of Security
Number of Shares
Type of Ownership (trust, partnership, direct, personal, etc.)
- Options and Rights to Acquire Shares:In the table below, please identify shares of the Company or of any of the Company's parents or subsidiaries that you have the right to acquire within 60 days from the date set forth on the cover page of this Questionnaire. Such acquisition of beneficial ownership could be (i) through the exercise of any option, warrant or right, (ii) through the conversion of a security or (iii) pursuant to the power to revoke a trust, discretionary account or similar arrangement or through the automatic termination of such arrangements.
Name and
Address of
Registered
Holder
Type of Security
Number of
Shares
(issued or issuable)
Exercise
Price (also,
Purchase
Price, if any)
Vesting
Schedule
(include grant and expiration dates)
Type of
Ownership
(trust,
partnership,
direct,
personal, etc.)
- Pledges:Are any of the shares of common stock of the Company beneficially owned by you pledged as security for indebtedness or used as collateral in any transaction, arrangement or agreement, including a "negative pledge" (i.e., a covenant granted by a borrower to a lender in which a promise is made not to convey the shares to a third party or to otherwise encumber them)?
ANSWER: YES
If "YES," please describe:
NO
- Disclaimer of Beneficial Ownership:Do you wish to disclaim beneficial ownership of any of the shares reported above for purposes of the Company' registration statements to be filed with an applicable authorities (if any)?
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
QIWI plc published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 12:31:00 UTC.