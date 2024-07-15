For Directors Only:

Director name:

Year of birth:

No. of shares in the Company:

No. of options on shares in the Company:

I, [Director Name], hereby declare that:

I have previously completed and returned to the Company the Initial Questionnaire together with any updates thereto and information provided to the Company therein is accurate and complete.

I have not maintained a relationship with, been a director or executive officer of, or been employed by, the Company or its subsidiaries other than as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company during the past three years.

I do not own shares or options on shares of the Company, other than mentioned above.

I do not have a Family Member (i.e. spouse, child, parent, grandparent, sibling, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone (other than domestic employees) residing in my home) of an individual who is or, at any time during the past three years was, employed by the Company or its subsidiaries as an executive officer.

I have not (and I do not have a Family Member who has) received any payments or personal benefits from the Company or its subsidiaries (including any consulting, compensatory or advisory fee) during the past three years, other than the cash compensation I have received as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

I am not (and I do not have a Family Member who is) a partner, controlling shareholder or executive officer of, any organization to which the Company or its subsidiaries made, or from which the Company or its subsidiaries received, payments for property or services in the current or any of the past three fiscal years exceeding the greater of (i) 5% of the recipient's consolidated gross revenues and (ii) $200,000.

I am not (and I do not have a Family Member who is) employed as an executive officer of another entity where at any time during the past three years any of the executive officers of the Company or its subsidiaries served on the compensation committee of such other entity.