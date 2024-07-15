ANNEX G

SAMPLE OF PROXY TO VOTE UNDER INSTRUCTIONS

(To be printed out on the Company's letterhead)

PROXY / POWER OF ATTORNEY

I, (Insert Full Name of Shareholder) ____________________________________________________,

shareholder of QIWI PLC, Registration Number HE 193010 (the "Company"), after having received due notice (the "Notice") for the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is to be held on August 27, 2024, at 10:00 am (Cyprus time) at QIWI's office at 12 Kennedy Avenue, Kennedy Business Centre, 2nd floor, 1087, Nicosia, Cyprus (the "AGM") and whilst acknowledging the matters stated in and disclosed by the Notice, hereby appoint Mr. Philios Yiangou (passport ____________, issued by _______ on ___________, residing

at ___________) (the "Proxy"), as our proxy to choose the chairman of the AGM, to demand a poll and to vote

in our name and on our behalf at the AGM or any adjournment thereof.

This instrument empowers and shall be used by the Proxy to vote for the below listed resolution as stated below.

PART A

THAT audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2023 financial year be and are hereby approved and adopted as being in the best interests of and to the advantage and further commercial benefit of and within the powers of the Company. THAT audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the 2023 financial year be and are hereby approved and adopted as being in the best interests of and to the advantage and further commercial benefit of and within the powers of the Company.

PART B

THAT PAPAKYRIACOU & PARTNERS LIMITED be and are hereby re-appointed as the

Company's Auditors to hold office from the conclusion of that annual general meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company. THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to fix the Auditors' remuneration at its discretion.

PART C

1. TO cast the votes for Independent Directors as follows:

NAME OF NOMINEE AMOUNT OF VOTES

2. TO cast the votes for Elected Directors as follows: