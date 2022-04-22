Log in
    QIWI   US74735M1080

QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02/25 04:00:01 pm EST
5.670 USD   +9.88%
QIWI : Announces Changes to The Board of Directors - Form 6-K

04/22/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
QIWI Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - April 22, 2022 - QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that Elena Titova has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from 20 April, 2022.

Ms. Elena Titova has served as our independent director since June 2019 and acted as a Chairperson of the Compensation Committee, Member of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee.

Following the resignation of Ms. Elena Titova the committees of QIWI including the Audit committee currently consist of two (2) members, both of whom are independent. The Company intends to appoint a new independent director to the Audit Committee and the other committees of QIWI. The Board of Directors is considering appropriate nominations. We will announce the new appointment in due course.

About QIWI plc.

For over 20 years we stood at the fore point of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple.

QIWI is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, Flocktory services in marketing automation and advertising technologies, and several other startups.

QIWI has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels and provides access to financial services for retail customers and B2B partners. Our network allows over 27 million of customers and partners to accept and transfer RUB 148 billion of cash and electronic payments monthly. Company's money remittance payment platform connects businesses and people from over 185 countries via over 670 thousand service points. Our customers and partners can use cash, stored value, prepaid cards and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably, as well as employ QIWI's open API infrastructure and highly customizable, sophisticated payment solutions to serve their business or personal needs. Our ROWI brand serves businesses with digital factoring, bank guarantees and other financial solutions for SMEs.

For the FY 2020 QIWI had revenue of RUB 40.6 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 13.8 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).

For more information, visit investor.qiwi.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

+357.25028091

ir@qiwi.com

Disclaimer

QIWI plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 856 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2021 7 759 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
Net cash 2021 15 248 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,23x
Yield 2021 13,8%
Capitalization 29 390 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 865
Free-Float 18,9%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 470,77 RUB
Average target price 1 192,04 RUB
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Protopopov Head-Product Management
Alexey Mashchenkov Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Aleksandrovich Solonin Executive Chairman
Kirill Ermakov Chief Information Security Officer
Maria Shevchenko Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIWI PLC0.00%354
FISERV, INC.-2.26%65 811
BLOCK, INC.-33.31%62 418
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.5.05%39 999
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.57%20 007
NEXI S.P.A-34.41%13 051