  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QIWI PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIWI   US74735M1080

QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2022-02-25 pm EST
5.670 USD   +9.88%
09:02aQiwi : Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
05/26QIWI Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
05/26Qiwi : Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
QIWI : Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 09:02am EDT
QIWI Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - June 6, 2023 - QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that all resolutions proposed at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on Monday, June 5, 2023, have been approved.

The matters to be voted upon were notified to the shareholders on record and, through the Depositary, to all registered holders of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") who were holding the ADSs on a record date determined by the Depositary. The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 10,413,522 with a total of 104,135,220 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares was 52,299,453 with a total of 52,299,453 voting rights. Each Class A share carries ten votes and each Class B share carries one vote.

The final voting results of matters put to vote at the AGM of the Company were as follows:

· Adoption of the Company's audited financial statements for the 2022 financial year
Brief description of the matter put to vote

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Abstained

To adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2022 financial year 105,502,688 28,586 23
To adopt the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the 2022 financial year 105,502,689 28,585 23
· Re-appointment of KPMG as the Company's Auditor and authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the Auditors' remuneration at its discretion
Brief description of the matter put to vote

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Abstained

To re-appoint KPMG as the Company's Auditor 105,524,808 6,475 14
To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the Auditors' remuneration at its discretion 105,524,629 6,475

193

· Election of Directors to the Board of Directors of the Company

The Company announced three re-appointments and four new appointments to its Board of Directors:

ü Mr. Alexey Blagirev, Mr. Alexey Ivanov, Mr. Alexey Solovyev, Mr. Lev Kroll were elected and appointed to the office of Independent Directors of the Company.
ü Mr. Andrey Protopopov, Ms. Oxana Sirotinina, and Mr. Sergey Solonin were elected and appointed to the office of Elected Directors of the Company.

Brief description of

thematter put to

vote

Alexey

Blagirev

Alexey

Ivanov

Alexey

Solovyev

Lev

Kroll

Andrey

Protopopov

Oxana

Sirotinina

Sergey

Solonin

To elect Independent Directors 105,652,512 105,472,460 105,472,460 105,517,308
To elect Elected Directors 105,104,581 105,048,750 104,685,227
· Approval of the Directors' remuneration
Brief description of the matter put to vote

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Abstained

To approve the remuneration of the non-executive Directors of the Company 105,528,973 2,300 24
To approve no remuneration shall be fixed for executive Directors of the Company and the Directors, being direct representatives of the shareholder(-s), having a significant interest in the Company 105,529,387 1,887 23
· Approval of amended and restated Article of Association of the Company.
Brief description of the matter put to vote

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Abstained

To approve the amended and restated Article of Associations of the Company 104,774,936 756,317 44

Copies of certain materials related to the AGM, including Notice for the convocation of the AGM, a marked-up version of the Articles of Association, Final slate of nominations for the position of Directors of the Company, biographies of Board Members and AGM voting results are also available on our website at https://investor.qiwi.com/governance/general-meetings/.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. We stand at the forefront of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure the digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, digital marketing, and several other projects.

For the FY 2022 QIWI had revenue of RUB 51.5 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 19.8 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are listed on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).

For more information, visit investor.qiwi.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

+357.25028091

ir@qiwi.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

QIWI plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:01:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 51 502 M 620 M 620 M
Net income 2022 13 119 M 158 M 158 M
Net cash 2022 55 271 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 523 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 118
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart QIWI PLC
Duration : Period :
QIWI PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrey Protopopov Head-Product Management
Alexey Mashchenkov Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Aleksandrovich Solonin Director
Maria Shevchenko Chief Operating Officer
Andrey Yuryevich Popkov Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIWI PLC0.00%356
FISERV, INC.11.04%69 281
BLOCK, INC.0.99%38 659
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.27%25 698
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.92%17 179
EDENRED SE19.46%16 213
