QIWI : Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

QIWI Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - June 6, 2023 - QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that all resolutions proposed at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on Monday, June 5, 2023, have been approved.

The matters to be voted upon were notified to the shareholders on record and, through the Depositary, to all registered holders of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") who were holding the ADSs on a record date determined by the Depositary. The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 10,413,522 with a total of 104,135,220 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares was 52,299,453 with a total of 52,299,453 voting rights. Each Class A share carries ten votes and each Class B share carries one vote.

The final voting results of matters put to vote at the AGM of the Company were as follows:

· Adoption of the Company's audited financial statements for the 2022 financial year

Brief description of the matter put to vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained To adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2022 financial year 105,502,688 28,586 23 To adopt the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the 2022 financial year 105,502,689 28,585 23

· Re-appointment of KPMG as the Company's Auditor and authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the Auditors' remuneration at its discretion

Brief description of the matter put to vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained To re-appoint KPMG as the Company's Auditor 105,524,808 6,475 14 To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the Auditors' remuneration at its discretion 105,524,629 6,475 193

· Election of Directors to the Board of Directors of the Company

The Company announced three re-appointments and four new appointments to its Board of Directors:

ü Mr. Alexey Blagirev, Mr. Alexey Ivanov, Mr. Alexey Solovyev, Mr. Lev Kroll were elected and appointed to the office of Independent Directors of the Company.

ü Mr. Andrey Protopopov, Ms. Oxana Sirotinina, and Mr. Sergey Solonin were elected and appointed to the office of Elected Directors of the Company.

Brief description of thematter put to vote Alexey Blagirev Alexey Ivanov Alexey Solovyev Lev Kroll Andrey Protopopov Oxana Sirotinina Sergey Solonin To elect Independent Directors 105,652,512 105,472,460 105,472,460 105,517,308 To elect Elected Directors 105,104,581 105,048,750 104,685,227

· Approval of the Directors' remuneration

Brief description of the matter put to vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained To approve the remuneration of the non-executive Directors of the Company 105,528,973 2,300 24 To approve no remuneration shall be fixed for executive Directors of the Company and the Directors, being direct representatives of the shareholder(-s), having a significant interest in the Company 105,529,387 1,887 23

· Approval of amended and restated Article of Association of the Company.

Brief description of the matter put to vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained To approve the amended and restated Article of Associations of the Company 104,774,936 756,317 44

Copies of certain materials related to the AGM, including Notice for the convocation of the AGM, a marked-up version of the Articles of Association, Final slate of nominations for the position of Directors of the Company, biographies of Board Members and AGM voting results are also available on our website at https://investor.qiwi.com/governance/general-meetings/.

