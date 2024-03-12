QIWI Announces Results of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - March 12, 2024 - QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), innovative provider of cutting-edge fintech services, today announced that resolution proposed at QIWI's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM") held on March 11, 2024, has not been approved.

The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the EGM was 10,413,522 with a total of 104,135,220 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares was 52,299,453 with a total of 52,299,453 voting rights. Each Class A share carries ten votes and each Class B share carries one vote.

The following is a brief description of the matters voted upon at the EGM of the Company held on March 11, 2024:

· To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to launch a buy-back program and acquire class B ordinary shares of the Company, including the Company's shares represented by the American Depositary Shares (the ADSs) listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and/or on the Moscow Exchange in such manner as the Board of Directors of the Company may from time to time determine, subject to the provisions of the Companies Law, Cap. 113 (as amended)

The final voting results on the item described above were as follows:

Brief description of the matter put to vote Votes For Votes Against Abstained To authorize the Board to buyback ordinary shares of the Company represented by the ADSs 3,876,798 111,848,953 108,001

