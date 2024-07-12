QIWI Appoints a New Depositary

and Requests the Extension from Nasdaq Hearings Panel to Submit an Appeal

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - July 12, 2024 - QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of cutting-edge fintech services, today announced that it has reached an agreement to appoint RCS Stock Transfer Inc., along with a registered broker-dealer or licensed trust company located in the United States to be engaged by RCS Stock Transfer Inc., to replace The Bank of New York Mellon and administer of the ADS program. RCS Trust and Corporate Services Ltd. will be appointed to provide custodial services for the ADS program. The appointment will become effective after the AGM which will be processed by the current depositary, the Bank of New York Mellon.

Holders of the Company's ADSs are not required to take any additional actions in connection with the abovementioned changes.

QIWI plc also announces that it has requested a 14-day extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") to decide on filing an appeal regarding the previously received decision from the Panel to delist the Company's American Depositary Shares, each representing one Class B ordinary share of the Company ("ADSs"), from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq" or the "Exchange").

On June 26, 2024, the Company received a notice from the Panel indicating that the Panel has determined to delist the Company's ADSs. In the Notice, the Panel refers to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101, which allows Nasdaq to determine the delisting of the Company's securities, even though the securities meet all enumerated criteria for initial or continued listing on Nasdaq. The Company was granted the right to request that the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council review this decision within fifteen days of the date of the Notice.

The decision to request an extension is related to the fact that QIWI continues to perform a comprehensive analysis of the situation in the interests of ADS holders. The Company will properly announce further decisions made in due course.

