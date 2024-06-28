QIWI Confirms the Receipt of Delisting Notification From the Nasdaq Hearings Panel

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - June 28, 2024 - QIWI plc (MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of cutting-edge fintech services, today announced that on June 26, 2024, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") indicating that the Panel has determined to delist the Company's American Depositary Shares, each representing one Class B ordinary share of the Company ("ADSs") from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq" or the "Exchange").

In the Notice the Panel refers to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101 that allows Nasdaq to determine the delisting of Company's securities based on any event, condition, or circumstance that exists or occurs that makes initial or continued listing of the securities on Nasdaq inadvisable or unwarranted in the opinion of Nasdaq, even though the securities meet all enumerated criteria for initial or continued listing on Nasdaq.

Within fifteen days of the date of the Notice, the Company has the right to request that the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council review this decision. The Company is currently considering the option to appeal. Having secondary listing at MOEX, the Company is also evaluating the impact of the NASDAQ delisting on its MOEX listing, considering next steps and will properly announce decisions made in due course.

