QIWI Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
NICOSIA, CYPRUS - November 17, 2023 - QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
3Q 2023 key operating and financial highlights1 2
3Q 2022
3Q 2023
9M 2022
9M 2023
3Q 2023
9M 2023
RUB million
RUB million
YoY
RUB million
RUB million
YoY
USD million(1)
USD million(1)
Revenue
12,955
17,206
32.8%
36,687
53,115
44.8%
176.6
545.2
Total Net Revenue
8,725
8,793
0.8%
25,238
26,539
5.2%
90.3
272.4
Adjusted EBITDA
5,620
3,562
(36.6)%
16,279
13,098
(19.5)%
36.6
134.5
Consolidated Group results
Adjusted EBITDA margin
64.4%
40.5%
(23.9)p.p.
64.5%
49.4%
(15.1)p.p.
40.5%
49.4%
Profit for the period
4,619
2,993
(35.2)%
9,686
12,309
27.1%
30.7
126.4
Adjusted Net profit
4,690
3,564
(24.0)%
9,980
12,978
30.0%
36.6
133.2
Adjusted Net profit margin
53.8%
40.5%
(13.2)p.p.
39.5%
48.9%
9.4p.p.
40.4%
48.9%
Net Revenue
7,574
6,600
(12.9)%
22,541
20,759
(7.9)%
67.8
213.1
Payment Net Revenue
6,029
4,062
(32.6)%
17,728
14,192
(19.9)%
41.7
145.7
Payment Volume, billion
499
473
(5.1)%
1,355
1,447
6.8%
4.9
14.9
Payment Services (PS)
Payment Net Revenue Yield
1.21%
0.86%
(0.3)p.p.
1.31%
0.98%
(0.3)p.p.
0.86%
0.98%
Other Net Revenue
1,545
2,538
64.3%
4,813
6,567
36.5%
26.1
67.4
Adjusted Net profit
4,004
2,563
(36.0)%
12,605
9,025
(28.4)%
26.3
92.6
Adjusted Net profit margin
52.9%
38.8%
(14.0)p.p.
55.9%
43.5%
(12.4)p.p.
38.8%
43.5%
Net Revenue
181
1,166
542.8%
466
2,837
509.2%
12.0
29.1
Digital Marketing (DM)
Adjusted Net (loss) / profit
63
272
331.6%
36
601
1550.2%
2.8
6.2
Adjusted Net profit margin
34.8%
23.3%
(11.4)p.p.
7.8%
21.2%
13.4p.p.
23.3%
21.2%
Corporate and Other (CO)
Net Revenue
970
1,027
5.8%
2,231
2,943
31.9%
10.5
30.2
Adjusted Net (loss) / profit
623
729
17.0%
(2,662)
3,352
(225.9)%
7.5
34.4
- Throughout this release dollar translation is calculated using a rouble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 97.4147 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2023.
- Throughout this release, following the introduction of new Digital Marketing segment, certain amounts related to Flocktory have been reclassified from Corporate and Other to Digital Marketing segment to conform to the current period presentation.
Key events during and after the reported period
- QIWI provided an update on corporate restructuring and received the consent from the NASDAQ Hearing Panel (the "Panel") to sustain listing on NASDAQ until completion of the restructuring by January 31, 20243.
- QIWI released its ESG Report for 20224.
- From July 26, 2023, certain QIWI Bank operations were temporarily restricted by the Central Bank of Russia5.
- Credit rating agency Expert Ra assigned credit rating ruBBB+ with "developing" outlook for JSC QIWI, updated its rating for QIWI Bank (JSC), rating of QIWI PLC expired and its extension was not requested by the Company6.
- Total Net Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted Net profit, and adjusted Net profit margin in this release are "non-IFRS financial measures". Please see the section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information" for more details as well as a reconciliation to IFRS reported numbers at the end of this release.
2 Throughout this release calculations of totals, subtotals and/or percentage change may have small variations due to rounding of decimals.
4 https://investor.qiwi.com/news-and-events/press-releases/4108576/
5 https://investor.qiwi.com/news-and-events/press-releases/4108571/
6 https://investor.qiwi.com/news-and-events/press-releases/4108572/
3Q 2023 results
Net Revenue breakdown by segments
3Q 2022
3Q 2023
YoY
9M 2022
9M 2023
YoY
3Q 2023
9M 2023
RUB million
RUB million
RUB million
RUB million
USD million
USD million
Total Net Revenue
8,725
8,793
0.8%
25,238
26,539
5.2%
90.3
272.4
Payment Services (PS)
7,574
6,600
(12.9)%
22,541
20,759
(7.9)%
67.8
213.1
PS Payment
6,029
4,062
(32.6)%
17,728
14,192
(19.9)%
41.7
145.7
PS Other
1,545
2,538
64.3%
4,813
6,567
36.5%
26.1
67.4
Digital Marketing (DM)
181
1,166
542.8%
466
2,837
509.2%
12.0
29.1
Corporate and Other (CO)
970
1,027
5.8%
2,231
2,943
31.9%
10.5
30.2
Total Net Revenue slightly increased by 0.8% YoY and amounted to RUB 8,793 million ($90.3 million) despite the high base effect of last year and temporary restrictions of the Central Bank of Russia (the "CBR restrictions") on certain operations for QIWI Wallets7. The decline in the PS segment was offset mainly by the strong results of the Digital Marketing (DM) segment and the contribution from the Corporate and Other (CO) segment.
Payment Services
PS Net Revenue decreased by 12.9% YoY to RUB 6,600 million ($67.8 million) mainly driven by the negative implications of the CBR restrictions and the decreased level of money remittances which were lower than the temporary hikes of the previous year.
PS Payment Net Revenue decline was 32.6% YoY and amounted to RUB 4,062 million ($41.7 million) driven by a combination of lower PS Payment Volume by 5.1% YoY and PS Payment Net Revenue Yield decline by 35 bps YoY to 0.86%.
PS Payment Net Revenue Yield decline was driven by the adverse mix effect resulting from a higher share of operations with lower margins, such for example acquiring.
PS Payment Volume decreased by 5.1% YoY to RUB 473.5 billion due to the negative implications of the CBR restrictions and decreased level of CONTACT money remittances which were partially offset by the onboarding of new merchants and aggregators and the growing payment volume from our product offering for digital entertainment and commerce.
PS Other Net Revenue primarily comprises interest income, revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, income from financing of other business segments and third parties. In 3Q 2023 PS Other Net Revenue increased by 64.3% YoY to RUB 2,538 million ($26.1 million) as a result of further growth of net revenue derived from cash and settlement services and higher interest income resulting from a larger investment portfolio and higher interest rates.
Digital Marketing (DM)
DM Net Revenue increased by 542.8% YoY to RUB 1,166 million ($12.0 million) driven by the RealWeb acquisition in December 20228 and the strong performance of Flocktory underpinned by the increase in the number of clients and traffic-providers as well as overall improved business efficiency.
Corporate and Other (CO)
3Q 2022
3Q 2023
9M 2022
9M 2023
3Q 2023
9M 2023
RUB million
RUB million
YoY
RUB million
RUB million
YoY
USD million
USD million
CO Net Revenue
970
1,027
5.8%
2,231
2,943
31.9%
10.5
30.2
ROWI
696
655
(6.0)%
1,775
1,908
7.5%
6.7
19.6
Tochka
-
-
106
-
(100.0)%
-
-
Corporate and Other projects
273
371
35.8%
351
1,035
194.7%
3.8
10.6
- https://investor.qiwi.com/news-and-events/press-releases/4108571/
8 https://investor.qiwi.com/news-and-events/press-releases/4108557/
CO Net Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY to RUB 1,027 million ($10.5 million) driven by higher interest income accounted for in Corporate and Other projects.
-
ROWI Net Revenue decreased by 6.0% YoY to RUB 655 million ($6.7 million) mainly due to a decline of net portfolio yield compared to 3Q2022. o As of September 30, 2023, the bank guarantees portfolio reached RUB 79.0 billion - an increase of 11.2% YoY.
o As of September 30, 2023, the factoring portfolio was RUB 13.7 billion or 24.0% higher YoY.
o As of September 30, 2023, the portfolio of online loans for government contracts execution doubled compared to the previous year and reached RUB 3.7 billion. o In 3Q 2023, the share of ROWI Net Revenue in Total Net Revenue was 7.4%.
- Corporate and Other projects Net Revenue in 3Q 2023 amounted to RUB 371 million ($3.8 million) compared to RUB 273 million in 3Q 2022 driven by higher interest income from investments in debt securities (high-quality corporate and government bonds) partially offset by lower income from provided loans.
Operating expenses and other non-operating income and expenses
3Q 2022
3Q 2023
YoY
9M 2022
9M 2023
YoY
3Q 2023
9M 2023
RUB million
RUB million
RUB million
RUB million
USD million
USD million
Operating expenses
(3,363)
(5,583)
66.0%
(9,876)
(14,417)
46.0%
(57.3)
(148.0)
% of Net Revenue
(38.5)%
(63.5)%
(24.9)p.p.
(39.1)%
(54.3)%
(15.2)p.p.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(959)
(1,542)
60.8%
(2,503)
(3,685)
47.2%
(15.8)
(37.8)
% of Net Revenue
(11.0)%
(17.5)%
(6.5)p.p.
(9.9)%
(13.9)%
(4.0)p.p.
Personnel expenses
(1,987)
(3,084)
55.2%
(5,662)
(8,869)
56.6%
(31.7)
(91.0)
% of Net Revenue
(22.8)%
(35.1)%
(12.3)p.p.
(22.4)%
(33.4)%
(11.0)p.p.
Depreciation, amortization & impairment
(258)
(352)
36.4%
(858)
(976)
13.8%
(3.6)
(10.0)
% of Net Revenue
(3.0)%
(4.0)%
(1.0)p.p.
(3.4)%
(3.7)%
(0.3)p.p.
Credit loss (expense) / income
(159)
(605)
280.5%
(853)
(887)
4.0%
(6.2)
(9.1)
% of Net Revenue
(1.8)%
(6.9)%
(5.1)p.p.
(3.4)%
(3.3)%
0.04p.p.
Other non-operating income and expenses
582
983
68.9%
(2,117)
3,232
(252.7)%
10.1
33.2
% of Net Revenue
6.7%
11.2%
4.5p.p.
(8.4)%
12.2%
20.6p.p.
Share of loss of an associate
-
(68)
-
(112)
(0.7)
(1.1)
% of Net Revenue
0.0%
(0.8)%
(0.8)p.p.
0.0%
(0.4)%
(0.4)p.p.
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
555
1,055
90.1%
(2,255)
3,170
(240.6)%
10.8
32.5
% of Net Revenue
6.4%
12.0%
5.6p.p.
(8.9)%
11.9%
20.9p.p.
Other income and expenses, net
27
13
(51.9)%
138
(233)
(268.8)%
0.1
(2.4)
% of Net Revenue
0.3%
0.1%
(0.2)p.p.
0.5%
(0.9)%
(1.4)p.p.
Gain/(loss) from disposal of subsidiaries
-
(17)
-
407
(0.2)
4.2
% of Net Revenue
0.0%
(0.2)%
(0.2)p.p.
0.0%
1.5%
1.5p.p.
Operating expenses increased by 66.0% YoY to RUB 5,583 million ($57.3 million) primarily due to investments in personnel and operational improvements to secure future growth of the business and the consolidation of RealWeb results starting from the beginning of the year. As a result, operating expenses as a percentage of Total Net Revenue deteriorated by 24.9 ppts and amounted to 63.5%.
Personnel expenses surged by 55.2% YoY to RUB 3,084 million ($31.7 million) driven by the hiring of new staff for the development of new and existing products, salary reviews and higher bonuses to employees in PS segment as well as the consolidation of the new RealWeb business. Personnel expenses as a percentage of Total Net Revenue increased by 12.3 ppts to 35.1% driven by the factors described above.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 60.8% YoY to RUB 1,542 million ($15.8 million) and as a percentage of Total Net Revenue by 6.5 ppt YoY to 17.5% as a result of a combination of (i) higher expenses as a result of further growth of net revenue derived from cash and settlement services, (ii) consolidation of RealWeb results starting from 2023, (iii) and higher expenses on advisory and audit services, IT-related services, business travel and other.
Depreciation, amortization and impairment increased by 36.4% YoY to RUB 352 million ($3.6 million) or 4.0% as percent of Total Net Revenue due to the consolidation of RealWeb and expenditures on automation of payment systems.
Credit loss amounted to RUB 605 million ($6.2 million) compared to RUB 159 million in 3Q 2022 due to the increase of provisions for the bank guarantees portfolio.
Other non-operating income increased by 68.9% YoY to RUB 983 million ($10.1 million) due to the higher amount of foreign exchange gain.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense decreased by 9.4% YoY to RUB 1,200 million ($12.3 million) driven by lower profit before tax on higher expenses described above.
The effective tax rate increased from 22.3% in 3Q 2022 to 28.6% in 3Q 2023 due to the windfall tax9 accrued in 3Q 2023 in the amount of RUB 450 million.
Profitability results
3Q 2022
3Q 2023
9M 2022
9M 2023
3Q 2023
9M 2023
RUB million
RUB million
YoY
RUB million
RUB million
YoY
USD million
USD million
Adjusted EBITDA
5,620
3,562
(36.6)%
16,279
13,098
(19.5)%
36.6
134.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
64.4%
40.5%
(23.9)p.p.
64.5%
49.4%
(15.1)p.p.
40.5%
49.4%
Adjusted Net Profit
4,690
3,564
(24.0)%
9,980
12,978
30.0%
36.6
133.2
Adjusted Net Profit margin, %
53.8%
40.5%
(13.2)p.p.
39.5%
48.9%
9.4p.p.
40.5%
48.9%
Payment Services
4,004
2,563
(36.0)%
12,605
9,025
(28.4)%
26.3
92.6
PS Adjusted Net Profit margin, %
52.9%
38.8%
(14.0)p.p.
55.9%
43.5%
(12.4)p.p.
38.8%
43.5%
Digital Marketing (DM)
63
272
331.6%
36
601
1550.2%
2.8
6.2
DM Adjusted Net Profit margin, %
34.8%
23.3%
(11.4)p.p.
7.8%
21.2%
13.4p.p.
23.3%
21.2%
Corporate and Other (CO)
623
729
17.0%
(2,662)
3,352
(225.9)%
7.5
34.4
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 36.6% YoY to RUB 3,562 million ($36.6 million) mainly due to investments in personnel and operational improvements to secure future growth of the business and the consolidation of RealWeb starting from the beginning of the year. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 23.9 ppts YoY to 40.5%.
Adjusted Net Profit decreased by 24.0% YoY to RUB 3,564 million ($36.6 million). Adjusted Net Profit margin decreased by 13.2 ppts YoY to 40.5% driven by EBITDA dynamics partially offset by higher forex exchange gain and excluded the one-off impact of the windfall tax provision.
PS Adjusted Net Profit decreased by 36.0% YoY to RUB 2,563 million ($26.3 million) mainly due to (i) the decline of PS Net Revenue by 12.9% YoY described earlier, and (ii) investments made in personnel and operational improvements to secure future growth of the business. As a result, PS Adjusted Net Profit margin deteriorated by 14.0 ppts to 38.8%.
Digital Marketing (DM) Adjusted Net Profit for 3Q 2023 increased to RUB 272 million ($2.8 million) due to the Flocktory Net Revenue growth and the consolidation of new RealWeb business. DM Adjusted Net Profit margin was 23.3%.
CO Adjusted Net Profit increased by 17.0% YoY to RUB 729 million ($7.5 million) resulting from a combination of CO Net Revenue YoY growth by 5.8% mentioned previously and the foreign exchange gain.
- Windfall tax is a one-off special tax enacted in Federal Law 414-FZ and set to take effect on January 1, 2024. The Group anticipates using the "early payment" option to reduce the effective rate by up to 50%.
Dividends
Due to the lingering stock market infrastructure issues, the Company does not see the opportunity to arrange the distribution of dividends or repurchase shares with the equal treatment of all existing shareholders. Therefore, the Board decided to keep the distribution of dividends under review until changes of the sanction regime or other developments enable the Company to distribute dividends to all of its shareholders.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Given the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, there will be no conference call or webcast to discuss the results. We welcome all our stakeholders to send any questions related to our business using the contact details available on our investor's website. We remain available for individual incoming call requests.
About QIWI plc.
QIWI is an innovative provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services. We stand at the forefront of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure the digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, digital marketing, and several other projects.
For the FY 2022 QIWI had revenue of RUB 51.5 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 19.8 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are listed on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).
For more information, visit investor.qiwi.com.
Contact
Investor Relations +357.25028091 ir@qiwi.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected total net revenue, adjusted net profit and net revenue yield, dividend payments, payment volume growth, growth of physical and virtual distribution channels, trends in each of our market verticals and statements regarding the development of our ROWI, RealWeb, Flocktory and other projects, the impact of recent sanctions targeting Russia, the impact of such sanctions on our results of operations, potential further changes in the regulatory regime, the effect of the CBR restrictions on results of operations, any other restriction the CBR may impose based on our past and future operations, our ability to eliminate partially or completely the CBR restrictions, and others. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of QIWI to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to, the macroeconomic conditions of the Russian Federation and in each of the international markets in which we operate, growth in each of our markets, competition, the introduction of new products and services and their acceptance by consumers, QIWI's ability to estimate the market risk and capital risk associated with new projects, a decline in net revenue yield, regulation, QIWI's ability to grow physical and virtual distribution channels, cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in QIWI's products and services, QIWI's ability to expand geographically, the risk that new projects will not perform in accordance with its expectations and other risks identified under the Caption "Risk Factors" in QIWI's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIWI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements or to report future events that may affect such forward-looking statements unless QIWI is required to do so by law.
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in millions)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
As of September 30,
2022
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RUB
RUB
USD
Assets
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
1,163
1,658
17.0
Goodwill and other intangible assets
13,126
12,968
133.1
Investments in associates
303
512
5.3
Long-term debt securities
2,946
4,993
51.3
Long-term loans issued
843
3,479
35.7
Other non-current assets
257
200
2.1
Deferred tax assets
208
288
3.0
Total non-current assets
18,846
24,098
247.4
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
15,194
14,948
153.4
Short-term loans issued
14,200
18,556
190.5
Short-term debt securities
14,029
29,899
306.9
Other current assets
2,195
1,877
19.3
Cash and cash equivalents
47,462
29,463
302.4
Total current assets
93,080
94,743
972.6
Total assets
111,926
118,841
1,219.9
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
1
1
0.01
Additional paid-in capital
1,876
1,876
19.3
Share premium
12,068
12,068
123.9
Other reserves
2,696
1,141
11.7
Retained earnings
39,941
51,799
531.7
Translation reserve
401
268
2.8
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
56,983
67,153
689.4
Non-controlling interests
912
1,068
11.0
Total equity
57,895
68,221
700.3
Non-current liabilities
Long-term deferred income
1,154
849
8.7
Long-term lease liabilities
133
319
3.3
Other non-current liabilities
156
113
1.2
Deferred tax liabilities
1,847
1,440
14.8
Total non-current liabilities
3,290
2,721
27.9
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
33,048
29,382
301.6
Customer accounts and amounts due to banks
11,203
12,374
127.0
Short-term debt
3,922
3,855
39.6
Short-term lease liabilities
300
228
2.3
Other current liabilities
2,268
2,060
21.1
Total current liabilities
50,741
47,899
491.7
Total equity and liabilities
111,926
118,841
1,219.9
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
USD
Revenue:
12,955
17,206
176.6
Revenue from contracts with customers
10,871
14,587
149.7
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate
1,697
2,215
22.7
Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments
387
404
4.1
Operating costs and expenses:
(7,593)
(13,996)
(143.7)
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)
(4,230)
(8,413)
(86.4)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(959)
(1,542)
(15.8)
Personnel expenses
(1,987)
(3,084)
(31.7)
Depreciation and amortization
(258)
(352)
(3.6)
Credit loss (expense)/income
(159)
(605)
(6.2)
Profit from operations
5,362
3,210
33.0
Loss from disposal of subsidiaries
-
(17)
(0.2)
Share of loss of an associate
-
(68)
(0.7)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
555
1,055
10.8
Other income and expenses, net
27
13
0.1
Profit before tax
5,944
4,193
43.0
Income tax expense
(1,325
)
(1,200
)
(12.3
)
Net profit for the period
4,619
2,993
30.7
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
4,463
2,864
29.4
Non-controlling interests
156
129
1.3
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(177)
136
1.4
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal
-
(23)
(0.2)
Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):
Net gain/(loss) arising during the period, net of tax
(121)
(1,206)
(12.4)
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal
-
(7)
(0.1)
Share of other comprehensive Income of an associate
-
2
0.0
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
(298)
(1,098)
(11.3)
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
4,321
1,895
19.5
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
4,160
1,752
18.0
Non-controlling interests
161
143
1.5
Earnings per share:
Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
71.17
45.67
0.47
Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
71.17
45.67
0.47
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in millions, except per share data)
Nine months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
USD
Revenue:
36,687
53,115
545.2
Revenue from contracts with customers
30,331
45,960
471.8
Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate
5,078
5,923
60.8
Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments
1,278
1,232
12.6
Operating costs and expenses:
(21,325)
(40,993)
(420.8)
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)
(11,449)
(26,576)
(272.8)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,503)
(3,685)
(37.8)
Personnel expenses
(5,662)
(8,869)
(91.0)
Depreciation and amortization
(822)
(976)
(10.0)
Credit loss (expense)/income
(853)
(887)
(9.1)
Impairment of non-current assets
(36)
-
-
Profit from operations
15,362
12,122
124.4
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries
-
407
4.2
Share of loss of an associate
-
(112)
(1.1)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
(2,255)
3,170
32.5
Other income and expenses, net
138
(233)
(2.4)
Profit before tax
13,245
15,354
157.6
Income tax expense
(3,559)
(3,045)
(31.3)
Net profit for the period
9,686
12,309
126.4
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
9,262
11,858
121.7
Non-controlling interests
424
451
4.6
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(101)
349
3.6
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal
-
(447)
(4.6)
Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):
Net gain/(loss) arising during the period, net of tax
(11)
(1,270)
(13.0)
Net gain recycled to profit or loss upon disposal
-
(25)
(0.3)
Share of other comprehensive Income of an associate
-
5
0.1
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
(112)
(1,388)
(14.2)
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
9,574
10,921
112.1
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
9,166
10,435
107.1
Non-controlling interests
408
486
5.0
Earnings per share:
Basic, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
147.98
189.08
1.94
Diluted, earnings attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
147.98
189.08
1.94
QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in millions)
Nine months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
USD(1)
Operating activities
Profit before tax
13,245
15,354
157.6
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows generated from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
822
976
10.0
Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net
2,255
(3,170)
(32.5)
Interest income, net
(4,787)
(5,668)
(58.2)
Credit loss expense
853
887
9.1
Share of loss of an associate
-
112
1.1
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries
-
(407)
(4.2)
Impairment of non-current assets
36
-
-
Other
83
269
2.8
Net cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital
12,507
8,353
85.7
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables
(3,592)
(431)
(4.4)
Decrease in other assets
103
648
6.7
Increase in customer accounts and amounts due to banks
4,832
328
3.4
Decrease in accounts payable and accruals
(5,354)
(5,140)
(52.8)
(Decrease)/Increase in other liabilities
409
(457)
(4.7)
Increase in loans issued as operating activity
(2,561)
(4,169)
(42.8)
Cash generated from operations
6,344
(868)
(8.9)
Interest received
5,480
6,949
71.3
Interest paid
(399)
(295)
(3.0)
Income tax paid
(2,840)
(3,149)
(32.3)
Net cash flow generated from operating activities
8,585
2,637
27.1
Investing activities
Cash used in business combinations
(304)
(47)
(0.5)
Cash disposal upon sale of subsidiaries
-
(186)
(1.9)
Cash paid for investments in associates
(660)
(315)
(3.2)
Proceeds from sale of an associate
4,855
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(173)
(536)
(5.5)
Purchase of intangible assets
(147)
(209)
(2.1)
Proceeds from sale of fixed and intangible assets
9
28
0.3
Loans issued
(7)
(3,179)
(32.6)
Repayment of loans issued
34
61
0.6
Purchase of debt securities
(4,509)
(22,455)
(230.5)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of debt securities
2,391
3,394
34.8
Net cash flow generated from investing activities
1,489
(23,444
)
(240.7
)
Financing activities
Repayment of debt
(717)
(310)
(3.2)
Proceeds from borrowings
-
249
2.6
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(216)
(268)
(2.8)
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
(124)
(260)
(2.7)
Transactions with non-controlling interest
-
(304)
(3.1)
Net cash flow used in financing activities
(1,057)
(893)
(9.2)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,611)
3,710
38.1
Effect of change in ECL on cash and cash equivalents
-
(9)
(0.1)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
7,406
(17,999)
(184.8)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
33,033
47,462
487.2
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
40,439
29,463
302.4
Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information
This release presents Total Net Revenue, Payment Services (PS) Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, Digital Marketing (DM) Net Revenue, Corporate and Other (CO) Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit, PS Adjusted Net Profit, DM Adjusted Net Profit, CO Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted Net Profit per share, which are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider these non-IFRS financial measures as substitutes for or superior to revenue, in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, DM Net Revenue, CO Net Revenue; Net Profit, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Profit, PS Adjusted Net Profit, DM Adjusted Net Profit, CO Adjusted Net Profit, and earnings per share, in the case of Adjusted Net Profit per share, each prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Furthermore, because these non-IFRS financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. QIWI encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information regarding Total Net Revenue, PS Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue, PS Other Net Revenue, DM Net Revenue, CO Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit per share, including a quantitative reconciliation of Total Net Revenue and its breakdown by segments, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measures, which is revenue in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue, and Net Profit in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, see Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results in this earnings release.
We define non-IFRS financial measures as follows:
- "Total Net Revenue" is calculated by subtracting cost of revenue from revenue.
- "Adjusted EBITDA" as Net profit plus/(less): (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) other expenses/(income), (3) foreign exchange loss/(gain), (4) share of loss/(gain) of associates and joint ventures, (5) interest expenses/ (income), (6) income tax expenses, (7) share-based payment expenses, (8) impairment of non-current assets, (9) loss/(gain) from disposal of subsidiary.
- "Adjusted Net profit" as Net profit plus/(less): (1) fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization, (2) impairment of non-current assets, (3) share-based payment expenses, (4) loss/(gain) from disposal of subsidiary, (5) windfall tax, and (6) effect of taxation of the above items.
- "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Net Revenue.
- "Adjusted Net profit Margin" as Adjusted Net profit divided by Total Net Revenue.
Total Net Revenue is a key measure used by management to observe our operational profitability since it reflects our portion of the revenue net of fees that we pass through, primarily to our agents and other reload channels providers. In addition, under IFRS, most types of fees are presented on a gross basis whereas certain types of fees are presented on a net basis. Therefore, in order to analyze our two sources of payment processing fees on a comparative basis, management reviews Total Net Revenue.
We provide a breakdown of Total Net Revenue by segments - PS Net Revenue, including PS Payment Net Revenue and PS Other Net Revenue, DM Net Revenue, CO Net Revenue. We define the above measures as follows:
- PS Payment Net Revenue is the Net Revenue comprising the merchant and consumer fees collected for the payment transactions.
- PS Other Net Revenue primarily comprises revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, income from financing of other business segments and third parties.
- DM Net Revenue includes revenue generated with services provided for context and media advertising management services, including platform services under subscription, social network presence, programmatic, CPA and mobile marketing type of services. The segment includes results of full-cycle digital marketing service provider RealWeb and Flocktory services in marketing automation and advertising technologies.
- CO Net Revenue comprises from results of ROWI business, Tochka project (before 2Q2022) and Corporate and Other projects, including interest income.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management as a supplemental performance measure that facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses, net), changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than our functional currency (affecting foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), non-cash charges (affecting share-based payments expenses and impairment of non-current assets), and certain one-time income and expenses (affecting other income, offering and related expenses, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA also excludes other expenses, share in losses of associates and impairment of investment in associates because we believe it is helpful to view the performance of our business excluding the impact of entities that we do not control, and because our share of the net income (loss) of associates and other expenses includes items that have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (such as finance expenses, net, income tax, and depreciation and amortization). Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of operating performance on a more consistent basis, we also use Adjusted EBITDA in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.
Adjusted Net Profit is a key measure used by management to observe the operational profitability of the company. We believe Adjusted Net Profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it measures a company's operating performance without the effect of non-recurring items or items that are not core to our operations. For example, loss on disposals of subsidiaries, windfall tax and the effects of deferred taxation on excluded items do not represent the core operations of the business, and fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization, impairment of non-current assets and share-based payments expenses do not have a substantial cash effect. Nevertheless, such gains and losses can affect our financial performance.
In order to reflect the operational profitability of each segment, we provide a following breakdown of Adjusted Net Profit: Payment Services Adjusted Net Profit, Digital Marketing Adjusted Net Profit, Corporate and Other Adjusted Net Profit.
Payment Services segment payment volume provides a measure of the overall size and growth of the business, and increasing our payment volumes is essential to growing our profitability.
Payment Services segment net revenue yield. We calculate Payment Services segment net revenue yield by dividing Payment Services segment net revenue by Payment Services segment payment volume. Payment Services segment net revenue yield provides a measure of our ability to generate net revenue per unit of volume we process.
QIWI plc.
Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results
(in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended (unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
RUB
RUB
USD
Revenue
12,955
17,206
176.6
Minus: Cost of revenue
4,230
8,413
86.4
Total Net Revenue
8,725
8,793
90.3
Segment Net Revenue
Payment Services Segment Revenue
11,435
10,537
108.2
PS Payment Revenue(1)
9,663
7,749
79.5
Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (2)
3,634
3,687
37.8
PS Payment Net Revenue
6,029
4,062
41.7
PS Other Revenue(3)
1,772
2,788
28.6
Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (4)
227
250
2.6
PS Other Net Revenue
1,545
2,538
26.1
Payment Services Segment Net Revenue
7,574
6,600
67.8
Digital Marketing Revenue
252
5,358
55.0
Minus: Cost of DM revenue
71
4,193
43.0
Digital Marketing Net Revenue
181
1,166
12.0
Corporate and Other Category Revenue
1,268
1,311
13.5
Minus: Cost of CO Revenue
298
284
2.9
Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue
970
1,027
10.5
Total Segment Net Revenue
8,725
8,793
90.3
Net profit
4,619
2,993
30.7
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
258
352
3.6
Other income and expenses, net
(27)
(13)
(0.1)
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net
(555)
(1,055)
(10.8)
Loss from disposal of subsidiaries
-
17
0.2
Share of gain/(loss) of an associate
-
68
0.7
Income tax expenses
1,325
1,200
12.3
Adjusted EBITDA
5,620
3,562
36.6
Adjusted EBITDA margin
64.4%
40.5%
40.5%
Net profit
4,619
2,993
30.7
Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5)
85
124
1.3
Loss from disposal of subsidiaries
-
17
0.2
Windfall tax and effect from taxation of the above items
(14)
430
4.4
Adjusted Net Profit
4,690
3,564
36.6
Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
74.79
56.83
0.58
Diluted
74.79
56.83
0.58
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
62,713
62,713
62,713
Diluted
62,713
62,713
62,713
- PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.
- Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.
- PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
- Cost of PS Other Revenue primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.
- Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT, Rapida and RealWeb.
QIWI plc.
Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results
(in millions, except per share data)
Nine months ended (unaudited)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
RUB
RUB
USD
Revenue
36,687
53,115
545.2
Minus: Cost of revenue
11,449
26,576
272.8
Total Net Revenue
25,238
26,539
272.4
Segment Net Revenue
Payment Services Segment Revenue
33,019
32,426
332.9
PS Payment Revenue(1)
27,450
25,184
258.5
Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (2)
9,722
10,992
112.8
PS Payment Net Revenue
17,728
14,192
145.7
PS Other Revenue(3)
5,569
7,242
74.3
Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (4)
756
674
6.9
PS Other Net Revenue
4,813
6,567
67.4
Payment Services Segment Net Revenue
22,541
20,759
213.1
Digital Marketing Revenue
640
16,880
173.3
Minus: Cost of DM revenue
175
14,044
144.2
Digital Marketing Net Revenue
466
2,837
29.1
Corporate and Other Category Revenue
3,028
3,808
39.1
Minus: Cost of CO Revenue
796
865
8.9
Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue
2,231
2,943
30.2
Total Segment Net Revenue
25,238
26,539
272.4
Profit for the period
9,686
12,309
126.4
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
822
976
10.0
Other income and expenses, net
(138)
233
2.4
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net
2,255
(3,170)
(32.5)
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries
-
(407)
(4.2)
Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture
-
112
1.1
Income tax expenses
3,559
3,045
31.3
Share-based payment expenses
59
-
-
Impairment of non-current assets
36
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
16,279
13,098
134.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
64.5%
49.4%
49.4%
Profit for the period
9,686
12,309
126.4
Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(5)
266
687
7.1
Impairment of non-current assets
36
-
-
Share-based payment expenses
59
-
-
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries
-
(407)
(4.2)
Windfall tax and effect from taxation of the above items
(67)
389
4.0
Adjusted Net Profit
9,980
12,978
133.2
Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
159.45
206.94
2.12
Diluted
159.45
206.94
2.12
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share:
Basic
62,588
62,713
62,713
Diluted
62,588
62,713
62,713
- PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.
- Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.
- PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, cash and settlement services and related conversion income, fees for intercompany and third-party funding, and advertising fees.
- Cost of PS Other Revenue primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: interest expenses related to issued bonds, costs of sms notification, advertising commissions.
- Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in CONTACT, Rapida and RealWeb.
