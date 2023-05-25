Advanced search
    QIWI   US74735M1080

QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2022-02-25 pm EST
5.670 USD   +9.88%
Qiwi : to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 26, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Qiwi : Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
Qiwi : Issued 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements in Accordance with ISA - Form 6-K
PU
QIWI : to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 26, 2023 - Form 6-K

05/25/2023 | 10:55am EDT
QIWI to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 26, 2023

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - May 25, 2023 - QIWI plc (NASDAQ and MOEX: QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that the press release with first quarter 2023 financial results will be published on May 26, 2023.

The conference call and webcast to discuss the results will not be held. We welcome all our stakeholders to send any questions related to our business using the contact details available on our investor's website. We remain available for individual incoming call requests.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. We stand at the forefront of fintech innovations to facilitate and secure the digitalization of payments. Our mission is to connect our clients providing unique financial and technological solutions to make the impossible accessible and simple. We offer a wide range of products under several directions: QIWI payment and financial services ecosystem for merchants and B2C clients across digital use-cases, ROWI digital structured financial products for SME, and several other projects.

For the FY 2022 QIWI had revenue of RUB 51.5 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 19.8 billion. QIWI's American depositary shares are listed on the NASDAQ and Moscow Exchange (ticker: QIWI).

For more information, visit investor.qiwi.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

+357.25028091

ir@qiwi.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

QIWI plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 14:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
