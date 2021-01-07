Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QIWI PLC    QIWI

QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qiwi plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/07/2021 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Qiwi plc ("Qiwi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: QIWI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 28, 2019 and December 9, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 9, 2021.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Qiwi failed to maintain effective internal controls over reporting and record-keeping. As a result, the Central Bank of Russia imposed restrictions on the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and to transfer money to pre-paid cards, among other penalties. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Qiwi, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-qiwi-plc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301202930.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about QIWI PLC
12:29pSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
PR
01/04QIWI : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi pl..
PR
01/01QIWI : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Reminds Qiwi plc Investors of ..
PR
2020INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit H..
BU
2020QIWI : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Qiwi plc Investors of Important F..
BU
2020QIWI INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Qiwi plc Share..
BU
2020DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
2020QIWI : S&P Revises QIWI Outlook To Negative From Stable On Emerging Regulatory R..
MT
2020QIWI : View Presentation
PU
2020GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ