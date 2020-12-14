Log in
QIWI PLC

QIWI PLC

(QIWI)
  
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Qiwi Plc (QIWI) on Behalf of Investors

12/14/2020 | 11:31am EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Qiwi Plc (“Qiwi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QIWI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 10, 2020, the Company issued a press release entitled "QIWI (QIWI) Fined by Bank of Russia, Restricts Operations." Therein, Qiwi stated that "[f]rom July to December 2020, the Central Bank of Russia ('CBR'), acting in its supervisory capacity, performed a routine scheduled audit of Qiwi Bank JSC ('Qiwi Bank') for the period of July 2018 to September 2020 and, in the course of this audit, has identified certain violations and deficiencies relating primarily to reporting and record-keeping requirements.” The Company was fined RUB 11 million, or approximately USD 150,000. The release also stated that "the CBR introduced certain restrictions with respect to Qiwi Bank's operations, including, effective from December 7, 2020, the suspension or limitation of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts."

On this news, the Company’s ADR price fell $2.80 per share, or 20%, to close at $10.79 per share on December 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Qiwi securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
