New Issue Of Securities (Chapter 6 Of Listing Requirements) : Bonus Issues

We refer to the announcements dated 29 June 2020, 7 August 2020, 12 August 2020, 26 August 2020, 27 August 2020, 29 September 2020 and 15 October 2020 ('Announcements').

(Unless otherwise defined, the abbreviations used throughout this announcement are the same as those previously defined in the Announcements.)

On behalf of the Board, Affin Hwang IB wishes to announce that the Bonus Issue has been completed following the listing of and quotation for 811,218,880 Bonus Shares issued pursuant to the Bonus Issue on the Main Market of Bursa Securities today.

This announcement is dated 16 October 2020.

Announcement Info