Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  QL Resources    QL   MYL7084OO006

QL RESOURCES

(QL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Issue Of Securities (Chapter 6 Of Listing Requirements) : Bonus Issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

We refer to the announcements dated 29 June 2020, 7 August 2020, 12 August 2020, 26 August 2020, 27 August 2020, 29 September 2020 and 15 October 2020 ('Announcements').

(Unless otherwise defined, the abbreviations used throughout this announcement are the same as those previously defined in the Announcements.)

On behalf of the Board, Affin Hwang IB wishes to announce that the Bonus Issue has been completed following the listing of and quotation for 811,218,880 Bonus Shares issued pursuant to the Bonus Issue on the Main Market of Bursa Securities today.

This announcement is dated 16 October 2020.


Announcement Info

Company Name QL RESOURCES BERHAD
Stock Name QL
Date Announced 16 Oct 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-15102020-00078

Disclaimer

QL Resources Bhd published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 02:54:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QL RESOURCES
10/18NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Bonus Issues
PU
10/15QL RESOURCES : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees..
PU
10/15NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Bonus Issues
PU
10/14QL RESOURCES : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees..
PU
10/14QL RESOURCES : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 2 existing shares
FA
10/13QL RESOURCES : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees..
PU
10/12QL RESOURCES : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees..
PU
10/11QL RESOURCES : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees..
PU
10/07QL RESOURCES : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees..
PU
10/05QL RESOURCES : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 538 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2021 272 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 028 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,0x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 15 819 M 3 813 M 3 815 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart QL RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
QL Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,87 MYR
Last Close Price 6,50 MYR
Spread / Highest target 9,74%
Spread / Average Target -9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Song Kooi Chia Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Song Kun Chia Executive Chairman
Aini Binti Ideris Independent Non-Executive Director
Poh Gek Kow Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Lee Toh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QL RESOURCES19.93%3 813
CORTEVA, INC.15.29%25 511
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-28.86%18 957
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.95.59%5 057
GENTING PLANTATIONS-7.84%2 109
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED1.51%1 377
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group