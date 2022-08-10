QleanAir : Interim Report Q2 2022 (PDF)

QleanAir signs two Letters of Intent with two major US health systems for large Cleanroom projects
QleanAir increased the delivery of cleaned indoor air to 5.88 billion cubic meters per month at the end of the second quarter, an increase with 23% compared to Q2 2021
A word from the CEO
"Q2 was a quarter of turbulent macro conditions. This impacted QleanAir's ability to grow and contributed to a 4% decline in our sales compared with the previous year. At the same time, it was a quarter in which our business model, large customer base, product mix and good underlying profitability meant that we continued to deliver a strong gross margin of 71.8%, despite disruptions in the supply chains. The installed base is growing, and recurring revenue increased by 9%. In the quarter, we increased investments in marketing, business development and our sales organization, while prioritizing investments in product development and innovation, which increased variable operating costs. We increased the volume of clean air delivered," CEO Christina Lindstedt notes.
A strong quarter in Japan, APAC
With a reopened society, we continued to grow in Japan. Sales increased by 11.5% to SEK 53.2m and order intake increased by 21% to SEK 37.9m in the quarter. Japan contributed very positively to QleanAir's profitability and is the largest country. I am very pleased with the development in Japan and continue to see great potential in addressing new segments and introducing new products. We see good opportunities for continued growth and are expanding our sales team in the region.
In EMEA, the uncertain world situation affected our customers' investment decisions
Europe had weak development in the quarter with both a decline in sales of 8% to SEK 50m and in order intake of 6% to SEK 46.7 million. While the uncertain global macro situation meant delayed customer investment decisions in certain projects, we also took a number of significant orders for delivery in the second half of the year. Germany and Sweden continue to account for most of our sales of air cleaners in Europe, but we also see an opportunity in the future to increase sales in other countries in Europe where we already have a presence.
The Americas, which is our smallest market in terms of turnover, had a weak quarter, both in terms of order intake and sales. Towards the end of the quarter we started to see the results of our efforts in the US. Q3 has started off great, with continued order intake and in addition, we have communicated two signed letters of intent for future larger cleanroom projects for a total value of 1.8 MUSD. Our team in the US has a high activity level. The focus in the US is on broadening our customer base and expanding our network of collaborations to generate more business. We look positively at our opportunities to lift our business in the Americas to growth and profitability.
Continued good profitability in the underlying business, investments in business development, innovation, and sales resources
The war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy has resulted in continued high material prices and disruptions in global supply chains. Generally, the market situation involves greater uncertainty. A large percentage of our revenue comes from the existing installed base and is not affected by material price increases to the same extent as new installations. We continued to implement price increases within certain parts of our offering, which contributed to a strong gross margin of 71.8%. Investments in business development, marketing, innovation, and sales resources increased the second quarter's variable operating costs. The sales volume in combination with increased variable costs in the quarter lead to an EBIT level of 10.4%.
During Q2, we launched QleanAir Connect, an IoT platform to measure, control and improve air quality in real time. With QleanAir Connect, we strengthen the content of our service offering further. During the quarter, we also communicated that we now have air cleaning solutions that live up to new, tough requirements from the German VDI for schools and offices, which further strengthens our offering towards these customer segments in Germany, but also outside Germany. Both QleanAir Connect and our VDI-certified products will be important tools for driving growth going forward.
Growth of 8% in the installed base increased the volume of cleaned air
We continue to grow the installed base, which increased by 8 percent in the quarter. The amount of clean air delivered increased by 23% compared to last year. The majority of growth in the installed base was in Air Cleaners, where we have a lower average price than in Cabin Solutions, which explains that the growth in sales does not match the growth in the installed base. Sustainability has always been a central part of QleanAir's offering and business model. We are proud to contribute to a healthier, safer, and more productive workplace for more and more customers every quarter. In total, we have approximately 3,000 customers globally.
Outlook
QleanAir has a strong focus on profitable growth. We are currently affected by uncertainties in the global economy, which to some extent leads to longer and sometimes postponed investment decisions by our customers. This affects our ability to grow in the short term. The air cleaning problems we solve are global problems, and our solutions are global. In the medium term, we continue to see good opportunities for growth in all our geographies and product areas.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team at QleanAir for their good work, and our customers and partners for a good cooperation. Together, we are contributing to a healthier and safer society.
Christina Lindstedt, CEO, QleanAir
Solna August 10, 2022
FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT
QleanAir's geographic home markets are EMEA (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, France, Poland, and the Nordic countries), APAC (Japan) and Americas (USA).
RECURRING REVENUE AND TYPES OF REVENUE
The group's revenue consists of rental revenue (recurring revenue), sales of goods to finance companies and to end customers, service revenue and other. When selling directly to customers, QleanAir always signs separate service agreements that run for three years.
Recurring revenues increased by 9% during the second quarter and amounted to SEK 69.8m (64.0). The recurring revenue comes from the rental of units on own balance sheet, service and other and amounted to 64% (57) of the total revenue in the second quarter of 2022. January-June, recurring revenues increased by 8% and amounted to SEK 138.8m (128.9).
Number of terminations of installed units, often referred to as churn, relative to the total number of installed units amounted to approximately 8% for the period July 2021-June 2022.
