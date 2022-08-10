QleanAir : Interim Report Q2 2022 (PDF)

A word from the CEO

"Q2 was a quarter of turbulent macro conditions. This impacted QleanAir's ability to grow and contributed to a 4% decline in our sales compared with the previous year. At the same time, it was a quarter in which our business model, large customer base, product mix and good underlying profitability meant that we continued to deliver a strong gross margin of 71.8%, despite disruptions in the supply chains. The installed base is growing, and recurring revenue increased by 9%. In the quarter, we increased investments in marketing, business development and our sales organization, while prioritizing investments in product development and innovation, which increased variable operating costs. We increased the volume of clean air delivered," CEO Christina Lindstedt notes.

A strong quarter in Japan, APAC

With a reopened society, we continued to grow in Japan. Sales increased by 11.5% to SEK 53.2m and order intake increased by 21% to SEK 37.9m in the quarter. Japan contributed very positively to QleanAir's profitability and is the largest country. I am very pleased with the development in Japan and continue to see great potential in addressing new segments and introducing new products. We see good opportunities for continued growth and are expanding our sales team in the region.

In EMEA, the uncertain world situation affected our customers' investment decisions

Europe had weak development in the quarter with both a decline in sales of 8% to SEK 50m and in order intake of 6% to SEK 46.7 million. While the uncertain global macro situation meant delayed customer investment decisions in certain projects, we also took a number of significant orders for delivery in the second half of the year. Germany and Sweden continue to account for most of our sales of air cleaners in Europe, but we also see an opportunity in the future to increase sales in other countries in Europe where we already have a presence.

The Americas, which is our smallest market in terms of turnover, had a weak quarter, both in terms of order intake and sales. Towards the end of the quarter we started to see the results of our efforts in the US. Q3 has started off great, with continued order intake and in addition, we have communicated two signed letters of intent for future larger cleanroom projects for a total value of 1.8 MUSD. Our team in the US has a high activity level. The focus in the US is on broadening our customer base and expanding our network of collaborations to generate more business. We look positively at our opportunities to lift our business in the Americas to growth and profitability.

Continued good profitability in the underlying business, investments in business development, innovation, and sales resources

The war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy has resulted in continued high material prices and disruptions in global supply chains. Generally, the market situation involves greater uncertainty. A large percentage of our revenue comes from the existing installed base and is not affected by material price increases to the same extent as new installations. We continued to implement price increases within certain parts of our offering, which contributed to a strong gross margin of 71.8%. Investments in business development, marketing, innovation, and sales resources increased the second quarter's variable operating costs. The sales volume in combination with increased variable costs in the quarter lead to an EBIT level of 10.4%.

During Q2, we launched QleanAir Connect, an IoT platform to measure, control and improve air quality in real time. With QleanAir Connect, we strengthen the content of our service offering further. During the quarter, we also communicated that we now have air cleaning solutions that live up to new, tough requirements from the German VDI for schools and offices, which further strengthens our offering towards these customer segments in Germany, but also outside Germany. Both QleanAir Connect and our VDI-certified products will be important tools for driving growth going forward.

Q2 2022