QleanAir : delivered cleaned indoor air corresponding to the volume of 8.65 (7.73) Ericsson Globes per hour at the end of Q3 2020

QleanAir Holding AB (publ), the niche premium provider of clean indoor environments, increased its delivery of cleaned air to a volume that corresponds to 8.65 (7.73) Ericsson Globe Arenas per hour or billions 3.77 (3.37) m3 cleaned air per month at the end of Q3 2020 compared with Q3 2019.
QleanAir's innovative approach and technology provides businesses and organizations with solutions that promote health for their employees and customers by controlling their indoor environments and air quality. QleanAir measures performance in volume of cleaned indoor air, since air quality plays a critical role in the quality and safety of indoor environments.
For more information, please contact:
Christina Lindstedt, CEO
E-mail christina.lindstedt@qleanair.com
Cell +46 70 677 28 77
About QleanAir
QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on lease contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company has approximately 8,100 installed units at more than 2,500 customers on the markets for EMEA, APAC and the Americas. For full year 2019, net sales amounted to SEKm 457 and adjusted operating margin was 18 percent. QleanAir's head office is in Solna in Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Adviser +46 8 528 00 399. For more information go to qleanair.com.
Disclaimer
QleanAir Holding AB published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 12:39:07 UTC