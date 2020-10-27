QleanAir : delivered cleaned indoor air corresponding to the volume of 8.65 (7.73) Ericsson Globes per hour at the end of Q3 2020

QleanAir Holding AB (publ), the niche premium provider of clean indoor environments, increased its delivery of cleaned air to a volume that corresponds to 8.65 (7.73) Ericsson Globe Arenas per hour or billions 3.77 (3.37) m3 cleaned air per month at the end of Q3 2020 compared with Q3 2019.

QleanAir's innovative approach and technology provides businesses and organizations with solutions that promote health for their employees and customers by controlling their indoor environments and air quality. QleanAir measures performance in volume of cleaned indoor air, since air quality plays a critical role in the quality and safety of indoor environments.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Lindstedt, CEO

E-mail christina.lindstedt@qleanair.com

Cell +46 70 677 28 77