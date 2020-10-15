QleanAir : launches a new level of powerful air cleaner to target larger industries

QleanAir Holding AB (publ), the premium provider of indoor air cleaning solutions,expands their portfolio by adding their most powerful air cleaning solution to date. The new solution is designed to help large halls and industries protect their products and personnel, as well as reduce unnecessary production stops, by constantly delivering clean air flow on a larger scale.

Swedish air cleaning company QleanAir now launches their most efficient product ever made, cleaning up to ten thousand cubic meters of air per hour. FS 90 is an extra powerful air cleaning solution perfect for large indoor spaces and industries such as logistic and production companies, where it is extra important to decrease air contamination efficiently. The power lies in the energy-efficient EC fan that, together with the automatic airflow regulation, makes it possible to deliver clean air on a larger scale.

- Launching this air cleaner marks a history for QleanAir as we now power up our product portfolio with a confident option for bigger industrial companies, says Christina Lindstedt, CEO at QleanAir.

QleanAir FS 90 is an air cleaner for companies in need of a strong and flexible solution. The product can be placed both on the ground and hanging from the ceiling, depending on the specific needs. With high power, constant air regulation and mechanical filtering, the new air cleaner pushes the limits of cleaning capacity. FS 90 will help companies improve their working environment and at the same time protect products and processes.

- I feel confident claiming that our new air cleaner is in a class of its own, try standing in front of it and you will understand its power. The QleanAir FS 90 will make a real impact for companies ready to improve their indoor air quality.

QleanAir FS 90 is now available. All of QleanAir´s products are provided at a rental or purchasing model that includes full service and support.

For more information, please contact

Christina Lindstedt, CEO

E-mail christina.lindstedt@qleanair.com Cell +46 70 677 28 77

