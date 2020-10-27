Qliro : CDON AB's shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market2020-10-27 - Regulatory press release

2020-10-27 17:00 - Regulatory press release

Press release, Stockholm, 27 October 2020

CDON AB ('CDON') today publishes a company description prior to the admission to trading of CDON's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. CDON has received a conditional approval for listing and the first day of trading will be Friday, 6 November 2020. The admission to trading is part of the distribution of all of Qliro Group AB's (publ) ('Qliro Group') shares in CDON to the holders of ordinary shares in Qliro Group, which was resolved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Qliro Group on 26 October 2020.



CDON's company description will be available at investors.cdon.com and www.qlirogroup.com.

Schedule for distribution and listing

2 November - Last day of trading in Qliro Group's ordinary share including the right to distribution of shares in CDON

3 November - Qliro Group's ordinary share is traded excluding the right to distribution of shares in CDON

4 November - Record date for receiving shares in CDON

6 November - First day of trading in CDON's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market



For more information

Niclas Lilja, Investor Relations

+46 736 511 363

ir@qlirogroup.com

About Qliro Group

Qliro Group owns the fashion brand Nelly.com and the leading Nordic marketplace CDON. In late September, Qliro AB was distributed to Qliro Group's shareholders. The plan is to distribute CDON AB shares to Qliro Group's shareholders. Qliro Group will subsequently change its company name to Nelly Group to reflect the new business. Qliro Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap segment under the ticker symbol QLRO.