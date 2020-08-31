Qliro : Increased number of shares and votes in Qliro Group2020-08-31 - Regulatory press release

2020-08-31 08:00 - Regulatory press release

Qliro Group AB (publ) ('Qliro Group') today announces that the total number of shares and votes in Qliro Group amounts to 184,949,730. The increase in number of shares refers to the directed issue of 29,954,951 ordinary shares resolved upon by the board of directors on 26 August 2020.

As of 31 August 2020, the total number of shares and votes in Qliro Group amounts to 184,949,730, of which 179,729,730 are ordinary shares and 5,220,000 are class C shares. All class C shares are held as treasury shares by Qliro Group.

This information is information that Qliro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 a.m. CET on 31 August 2020.

