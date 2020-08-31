Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Qliro Group AB (publ)    QLRO   SE0003652163

QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(QLRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qliro : Increased number of shares and votes in Qliro Group2020-08-31 - Regulatory press release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:10am EDT
2020-08-31 08:00 - Regulatory press release

Qliro Group AB (publ) ('Qliro Group') today announces that the total number of shares and votes in Qliro Group amounts to 184,949,730. The increase in number of shares refers to the directed issue of 29,954,951 ordinary shares resolved upon by the board of directors on 26 August 2020.

As of 31 August 2020, the total number of shares and votes in Qliro Group amounts to 184,949,730, of which 179,729,730 are ordinary shares and 5,220,000 are class C shares. All class C shares are held as treasury shares by Qliro Group.

This information is information that Qliro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 a.m. CET on 31 August 2020.

For more information
Niclas Lilja, Investor Relations
+46 736 511 363
ir@qlirogroup.com

About Qliro Group
Qliro Group operates the leading Nordic marketplace CDON, the online fashion brand Nelly.com and Qliro AB that offers financial services to merchants and consumers. In 2019 the Group had sales of SEK 2.9 billion. Qliro Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid-Cap segment under the ticker symbol QLRO.

Disclaimer

Qliro Group AB published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
02:10aQLIRO : Ökat antal aktier och röster i Qliro Group2020-08-31 - Regulatoriskt pre..
PU
02:10aQLIRO : Increased number of shares and votes in Qliro Group2020-08-31 - Regulato..
PU
02:01aQLIRO : Increased number of shares and votes in Qliro Group
AQ
08/27QLIRO : KALLELSE TILL EXTRA BOLAGSSTÄMMA2020-08-27 - Regulatoriskt pressmeddelan..
PU
08/27QLIRO : NOTICE TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING2020-08-27 - Regulator..
PU
08/27QLIRO : Notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting
AQ
08/26QLIRO : owner Qliro Group has carried out a directed share issue of approximatel..
AQ
08/26QLIRO : har genomfört en riktad nyemission om cirka 210 miljoner kronor – ..
PU
08/26QLIRO : has carried out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 210 million ..
PU
08/26QLIRO : has carried out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 210 million ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 939 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2019 -110 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2019 161 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,49x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 195 M 138 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Qliro Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mathias Pedersen Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Lindqvist President
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Chairman
David Granath Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Konrad Mytnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)14.33%138
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING36.26%781 929
MEITUAN DIANPING160.26%201 151
SHOPIFY INC.162.10%125 240
PINDUODUO INC.135.85%106 828
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.106.12%58 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group