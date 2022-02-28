Log in
QMines : Site Visit Technical Presentation

02/28/2022

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
ersonal use only

March 2022

Site Visit Technical

Presentation

Australia's First Zero Carbon Copper & Gold Developer…

ASX:QML

www.qmines.com.au

only

Important Information

DISCLAIMER

This document is confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly. This document is neither a prospectus nor an offer to subscribe for Shares. QMines Limited ACN 643 212 104 (QMines) and its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents and consultants make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document including the accuracy or attainability of any forward-looking statements, and have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of negligence of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.

ersonal use

COMPETENT PERSON (EXPLORATION)

The information in this document that relates to mineral exploration and exploration targets is based on work compiled under the supervision of Mr Glenn Whalan, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Whalan is QMines' principal geologist and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC 2012 Mineral Code). Mr Whalan consents to the inclusion in this document of the exploration information in the form and context in which it appears.

COMPETENT PERSON (RESOURCE)

The information in this report that relates to mineral resource estimation is based on work completed by Mr. Stephen Hyland, a Competent Person and Fellow of the AusIMM. Mr. Hyland is Principal Consultant Geologist with Hyland Geological and Mining Consultants (HGMC), who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and holds relevant qualifications and experience as a qualified person for public reporting according to the JORC Code in Australia. Mr Hyland is also a Qualified Person under the rules and requirements of the Canadian Reporting Instrument NI 43-101. Mr Hyland consents to the inclusion in this report of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

QMines confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Mt Chalmers Resource Upgrade ASX announcement lodged on 1 December 2021 (Announcement) and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

MT CHALMERS PROJECT

The historical exploration results in relation to the Mt Chalmers project contained in this document have been reported in accordance with the JORC 2012 Mineral Code and the Competent Person has undertaken sufficient work to disclose the historical exploration results in accordance with the JORC 2012 Mineral Code.

LIMITED HISTORY

The Company was incorporated on 4 August 2020 and has only limited operating history and limited historical financial performance. Exploration and production has previously been conducted on the area of land the subject of the tenements, however, the Company is yet to conduct sufficient exploration activities or had the opportunity to confirm the historical information in relation to these tenements.

FUTURE PERFORMANCE

This document contains references to certain targets and plans of QMines which may or may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, whilst considered reasonable by QMines and the Competent Person, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements.

The performance of QMines may be influenced by a number of factors, risks and

uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of QMines and its directors,

officers, employees, advisers, agents and consultants.

2

Executive Summary

only

Right Deposit Style

Strong Growth Profile²

VHMS's are known to cluster; and

Mineral Resource Estimate (101,000t CuEq); and

High metal value.

Three Exploration Targets (JORC 2012).

use

Right Commodity Mix

Exploration Upside

• Copper to support the energy transition; and

• Four large soil anomalies identified; and

• Precious metals to deal with market volatility.

Anomalies demonstrate significant SCALE potential.

Right Geology

Location Advantage

Similar rocks to world-class Mt Morgan Deposit

Historic mine site;

(8.5Moz Au, 400,000t Cu and 1.2Moz Ag)¹.

• Close to infrastructure; and

• Proximity to end users.

¹ Carbine Resources, Investor Presentation, December 2017, https://carbineresources.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/171204_RRS_FINAL.pdf

² Mt Chalmers Resource Upgrade, https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/QML/02460632.pdf, 1 December 2021. Metals price assumptions for copper equivalent estimates are US$6,655/t Cu, US$1,900/oz Au,

US$25/t Ag, US$3,450/t Zn and US$2,450/t Pb Exchange rate is AUD$0.70. Assumed metallurgical recoveries of 97% for copper, 86.5% for gold, 70.5% for silver, 77.5% for zinc and 85% for lead. Exploration

3

Targets are reported in accordance with the JORC 2012 Code & Guidelines.

ersonal

ersonal use only

Why Queensland?

Well Endowed District

  • Mt Chalmers - Kuroko style VMS (277.1 Ma);
  • Mount Morgan - World class VMS / Intrusion Related Au deposit (390 ± 5 Ma);
  • Cracow -Low Sulphidation epithermal Au (291 ± 5 Ma); and
  • Mt Rawdon - Late Triassic intrusion related gold system (233 Ma).

Mining Jurisdiction

Power, deep-water

Significant

Skilled workforce - both

ports, airport and

number of active

metalliferous and coal

rail infrastructure.

copper and gold

mining, open cut and

mines in region

underground.

Regional Mines and Infrastructure near Mr Chalmers.

44

Why VHMS Deposits?

They Cluster…

ersonal use only

Hokuroko District, Yamata Basin, Honshu, Japan. (mostly Middle to Late Miocene rift-related Kuroko style VHMS deposits)¹

Doyon-Bousquet-LaRonde Mining Camp, Abitibi

Combined magnetics and gravity

Greenstone Belt, Quebec, Canada²

showing VHMS and hybrid mineral

deposits, Mt Reid Volcanics,

Western Tasmania³

¹ Yamada & Yoshida, 2011.

² Dubé, Mercier-Langevin, Hannington, Lafrance, and Gosselin, 2007. ³ S ymour, Green, & Calver, 2006.

55

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QMines Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:43:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
