QMines : Site Visit Technical Presentation

Exploration Targets are reported in accordance with the JORC 2012 Code & Guidelines.
Why Queensland?
Well Endowed District
Mt Chalmers - Kuroko style VMS (277.1 Ma);
Mount Morgan - World class VMS / Intrusion Related Au deposit (390 ± 5 Ma);
Cracow -Low Sulphidation epithermal Au (291 ± 5 Ma); and
Mt Rawdon - Late Triassic intrusion related gold system (233 Ma).
Mining Jurisdiction
Power, deep-water
Significant
Skilled workforce - both
ports, airport and
number of active
metalliferous and coal
rail infrastructure.
copper and gold
mining, open cut and
mines in region
underground.
Regional Mines and Infrastructure near Mr Chalmers.
Why VHMS Deposits?
They Cluster…
Hokuroko District, Yamata Basin, Honshu, Japan. (mostly Middle to Late Miocene rift-related Kuroko style VHMS deposits)¹
Doyon-Bousquet-LaRonde Mining Camp, Abitibi
Combined magnetics and gravity
Greenstone Belt, Quebec, Canada²
showing VHMS and hybrid mineral
deposits, Mt Reid Volcanics,
Western Tasmania³
¹ Yamada & Yoshida, 2011.
² Dubé, Mercier-Langevin, Hannington, Lafrance, and Gosselin, 2007. ³ S ymour, Green, & Calver, 2006.
