QMines : Site Visit Technical Presentation

COMPETENT PERSON (EXPLORATION)

The information in this document that relates to mineral exploration and exploration targets is based on work compiled under the supervision of Mr Glenn Whalan, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Whalan is QMines' principal geologist and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC 2012 Mineral Code). Mr Whalan consents to the inclusion in this document of the exploration information in the form and context in which it appears.

COMPETENT PERSON (RESOURCE)

The information in this report that relates to mineral resource estimation is based on work completed by Mr. Stephen Hyland, a Competent Person and Fellow of the AusIMM. Mr. Hyland is Principal Consultant Geologist with Hyland Geological and Mining Consultants (HGMC), who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and holds relevant qualifications and experience as a qualified person for public reporting according to the JORC Code in Australia. Mr Hyland is also a Qualified Person under the rules and requirements of the Canadian Reporting Instrument NI 43-101. Mr Hyland consents to the inclusion in this report of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

QMines confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Mt Chalmers Resource Upgrade ASX announcement lodged on 1 December 2021 (Announcement) and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.