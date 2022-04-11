Log in
    QNBA   EGS60081C014

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

(QNBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  04-09
18.00 EGP    0.00%
10:12aQNB ALAHLI E : Q1 2022 Consolidated
PU
09:15aQNB ALAHLI E : Q1 2022 Press Release
PU
08:51aQNB ALAHLI E : Q1 2022 Separate
PU
QNB Alahli E : Q1 2022 Consolidated

04/11/2022
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E )Egyptian Joint Stock Company(

Consolidated Financial Statements Together With Limited Review Report For The Period Ended March 31, 2022

KPMG Hazem Hassan Public Accountants & ConsultantsBDO Khaled & Co. Public Accountants & Advisers

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

Note

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets:

Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)

(16)

25,059,296,673

22,641,706,445

Due from banks

(17)

34,400,275,336

17,311,427,927

Treasury bills

(18)

27,797,683,115

40,037,854,401

Trading investments

(19)

384,597,891

409,760,928

Loans and credit facilities to customers

(20)

186,843,728,285

172,828,554,467

Financial derivatives

(21)

122,592,648

36,542,265

Financial Investments:

- Fair value through other comprehensive income

(22)

14,638,692,275

15,123,771,188

- Amortized cost

(22)

86,054,175,817

77,380,468,113

- Fair value through profit or loss

(22)

88,527,036

92,563,379

Intangible assets

(23)

279,229,953

282,189,711

Other assets

(24)

7,731,006,036

7,217,604,583

Deferred tax assets

(32)

105,007,217

70,602,319

Finance lease

3,603,169,707

3,298,372,384

Property and equipment

(25)

2,787,074,305

2,837,249,783

Total assets

389,895,056,294

359,568,667,893

Liabilities and equity:

Liabilities:

Due to banks

(26)

3,562,066,284

3,458,687,747

Customer deposits

(27)

323,266,174,900

295,491,962,118

Financial derivatives

(21)

-

47,683,515

Other loans

(28)

2,938,652,590

2,882,244,636

Other liabilities

(29)

6,752,943,149

4,434,170,818

Other provisions

(30)

622,938,998

526,745,974

Insurance policyholders' rights

(31)

4,263,923,335

4,034,207,132

Current income tax payable

1,959,671,861

1,773,988,334

Defined benefits obligation

(33)

558,086,195

543,536,132

Total liabilities

343,924,457,312

313,193,226,406

Equity:

Issued and paid-up capital

(34)

10,774,114,830

10,774,114,830

Reserves

(35)

27,739,595,264

22,578,768,494

Profit for the period / year and retained earnings

(35)

7,456,847,707

13,022,516,998

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the bank

45,970,557,801

46,375,400,322

Non-controlling interests

41,181

41,165

Total equity

45,970,598,982

46,375,441,487

Total liabilities and equity

389,895,056,294

359,568,667,893

Mohamed Bedeir Chief Executive Officer

The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. (Limited review report attached).

Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi Chairman of the Board of Directors

- 3-

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E Consolidated Income Statement

For Three Months Period Ended 31 March 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

From January 01, 2022

NoteFrom January 01, 2021

To March 31, 2022

To March 31, 2021

Earnings per share

(14)

Interest on loans and similar income (6)

Cost of deposits and similar expense (6)

9,252,012,247

(4,990,034,192)

7,359,197,766

(3,788,192,577)

Net interest income

Fee and commission income (7)

Fee and commission expense (7)

4,261,978,055

826,668,142

(261,222,952)

3,571,005,189

698,134,547

(205,266,946)

Net interest, fee and commission income

Dividend income (8)

Net trading income (9)

Gain on financial investments (22)

Impairment credit losses (12)

Administrative expenses (10)

Other operating revenues (expenses) (11)

Share of results of associates

4,827,423,245

11,325,209

79,280,867

4,839,238

(1,023,162,604)

(1,136,530,522)

480,869,054

-

4,063,872,790

21,405,674

25,020,520

1,625,581

(497,861,605)

(944,460,245)

102,639,935

(196,988)

Profit before income tax

Income tax expense

(13)

3,244,044,487

(1,035,729,492)

2,772,045,662

(805,470,273)

Net profit for the period

2,208,314,995

1,966,575,389

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

Non-controlling interests

2,208,314,979

16

1,966,575,381

8

Net profit for the period

2,208,314,995

1,966,575,389

0.87

0.76

Mohamed Bedeir Chief Executive Officer

The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.

Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi Chairman of the Board of Directors

- 4 -

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For Three Months Period Ended 31 March 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)From January 01, 2022

To March 31, 2022

From January 01, 2021

To March 31, 2021

Net profit for the periodOther comprehensive income items that will not be reclassified to the Profit or Loss:Net change in fair value of investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,208,314,995

1,966,575,389

2,331,018

66,349,865

Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss

Other comprehensive income items that is or may be reclassified to the profit or loss:Net change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

)6,820,565(

88,186

)160,075,242(

)48,752,509(

Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to the profit or loss

15,822,180

7,964,236

Expected credit loss for fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total other comprehensive income items for the period net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

2,059,626,994

(148,688,001)

54,608

5,998 25,655,776 1,992,231,165

Attributable to:Equity holders of the Bank

2,059,626,978

1,992,231,157

Non-controlling interests

16

8

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

2,059,626,994

1,992,231,165

The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

QNB - Qatar National Bank Alahly SAE published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
