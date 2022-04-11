QNB Alahli E : Q1 2022 Consolidated

Consolidated Financial Statements Together With Limited Review ReportFor The Period Ended March31,2022
KPMG Hazem Hassan Public Accountants & ConsultantsBDO Khaled & Co. Public Accountants & Advisers
QNBALAHLI S.A.E
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March2022
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
Note
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)
(16)
25,059,296,673
22,641,706,445
Due from banks
(17)
34,400,275,336
17,311,427,927
Treasury bills
(18)
27,797,683,115
40,037,854,401
Trading investments
(19)
384,597,891
409,760,928
Loans and credit facilities to customers
(20)
186,843,728,285
172,828,554,467
Financial derivatives
(21)
122,592,648
36,542,265
Financial Investments:
- Fair value through other comprehensive income
(22)
14,638,692,275
15,123,771,188
- Amortized cost
(22)
86,054,175,817
77,380,468,113
- Fair value through profit or loss
(22)
88,527,036
92,563,379
Intangible assets
(23)
279,229,953
282,189,711
Other assets
(24)
7,731,006,036
7,217,604,583
Deferred tax assets
(32)
105,007,217
70,602,319
Finance lease
3,603,169,707
3,298,372,384
Property and equipment
(25)
2,787,074,305
2,837,249,783
Total assets
389,895,056,294
359,568,667,893
Liabilities and equity:
Liabilities:
Due to banks
(26)
3,562,066,284
3,458,687,747
Customer deposits
(27)
323,266,174,900
295,491,962,118
Financial derivatives
(21)
-
47,683,515
Other loans
(28)
2,938,652,590
2,882,244,636
Other liabilities
(29)
6,752,943,149
4,434,170,818
Other provisions
(30)
622,938,998
526,745,974
Insurance policyholders' rights
(31)
4,263,923,335
4,034,207,132
Current income tax payable
1,959,671,861
1,773,988,334
Defined benefits obligation
(33)
558,086,195
543,536,132
Total liabilities
343,924,457,312
313,193,226,406
Equity:
Issued and paid-up capital
(34)
10,774,114,830
10,774,114,830
Reserves
(35)
27,739,595,264
22,578,768,494
Profit for the period / year and retained earnings
(35)
7,456,847,707
13,022,516,998
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the bank
45,970,557,801
46,375,400,322
Non-controlling interests
41,181
41,165
Total equity
45,970,598,982
46,375,441,487
Total liabilities and equity
389,895,056,294
359,568,667,893
Mohamed BedeirChief Executive Officer
The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.(Limited review report attached).
Ali Rashid Al-MohannadiChairman of the Board of Directors
- 3-
QNBALAHLI S.A.E Consolidated Income Statement
For Three Months Period Ended 31 March 2022
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
From January 01, 2022
NoteFrom January 01, 2021
To March 31, 2022
To March 31, 2021
Earnings per share
(14)
Interest on loans and similar income (6)
Cost of deposits and similar expense (6)
9,252,012,247
(4,990,034,192)
7,359,197,766
(3,788,192,577)
Net interest income
Fee and commission income (7)
Fee and commission expense (7)
4,261,978,055
826,668,142
(261,222,952)
3,571,005,189
698,134,547
(205,266,946)
Net interest, fee and commission income
Dividend income (8)
Net trading income (9)
Gain on financial investments (22)
Impairment credit losses (12)
Administrative expenses (10)
Other operating revenues (expenses) (11)
Share of results of associates
4,827,423,245
11,325,209
79,280,867
4,839,238
(1,023,162,604)
(1,136,530,522)
480,869,054
-
4,063,872,790
21,405,674
25,020,520
1,625,581
(497,861,605)
(944,460,245)
102,639,935
(196,988)
Profit before income tax
Income tax expense
(13)
3,244,044,487
(1,035,729,492)
2,772,045,662
(805,470,273)
Net profit for the period
2,208,314,995
1,966,575,389
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
Non-controlling interests
2,208,314,979
16
1,966,575,381
8
Net profit for the period
2,208,314,995
1,966,575,389
0.87
0.76
Mohamed BedeirChief Executive Officer
The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
Ali Rashid Al-MohannadiChairman of the Board of Directors
- 4 -
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive IncomeFor Three Months Period Ended 31 March 2022
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)From January 01, 2022
To March 31, 2022
From January 01, 2021
To March 31, 2021
Net profit for the periodOther comprehensive income items that will not be reclassified to the Profit or Loss:Net change in fair value of investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,208,314,995
1,966,575,389
2,331,018
66,349,865
Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss
Other comprehensive income items that is or may be reclassified to the profit or loss:Net change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
)6,820,565(
88,186
)160,075,242(
)48,752,509(
Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to the profit or loss
15,822,180
7,964,236
Expected credit loss for fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive income items for the period net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
2,059,626,994
(148,688,001)
54,608
5,998 25,655,776 1,992,231,165
Attributable to:Equity holders of the Bank
2,059,626,978
1,992,231,157
Non-controlling interests
16
8
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
2,059,626,994
1,992,231,165
The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
QNB - Qatar National Bank Alahly SAE published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:08 UTC.