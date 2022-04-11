QNB Alahli E : Q1 2022 Consolidated

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E )Egyptian Joint Stock Company(

Consolidated Financial Statements Together With Limited Review Report For The Period Ended March 31, 2022

KPMG Hazem Hassan Public Accountants & ConsultantsBDO Khaled & Co. Public Accountants & Advisers

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2022 (All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds) Note March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) (16) 25,059,296,673 22,641,706,445 Due from banks (17) 34,400,275,336 17,311,427,927 Treasury bills (18) 27,797,683,115 40,037,854,401 Trading investments (19) 384,597,891 409,760,928 Loans and credit facilities to customers (20) 186,843,728,285 172,828,554,467 Financial derivatives (21) 122,592,648 36,542,265 Financial Investments: - Fair value through other comprehensive income (22) 14,638,692,275 15,123,771,188 - Amortized cost (22) 86,054,175,817 77,380,468,113 - Fair value through profit or loss (22) 88,527,036 92,563,379 Intangible assets (23) 279,229,953 282,189,711 Other assets (24) 7,731,006,036 7,217,604,583 Deferred tax assets (32) 105,007,217 70,602,319 Finance lease 3,603,169,707 3,298,372,384 Property and equipment (25) 2,787,074,305 2,837,249,783 Total assets 389,895,056,294 359,568,667,893 Liabilities and equity: Liabilities: Due to banks (26) 3,562,066,284 3,458,687,747 Customer deposits (27) 323,266,174,900 295,491,962,118 Financial derivatives (21) - 47,683,515 Other loans (28) 2,938,652,590 2,882,244,636 Other liabilities (29) 6,752,943,149 4,434,170,818 Other provisions (30) 622,938,998 526,745,974 Insurance policyholders' rights (31) 4,263,923,335 4,034,207,132 Current income tax payable 1,959,671,861 1,773,988,334 Defined benefits obligation (33) 558,086,195 543,536,132 Total liabilities 343,924,457,312 313,193,226,406 Equity: Issued and paid-up capital (34) 10,774,114,830 10,774,114,830 Reserves (35) 27,739,595,264 22,578,768,494 Profit for the period / year and retained earnings (35) 7,456,847,707 13,022,516,998 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the bank 45,970,557,801 46,375,400,322 Non-controlling interests 41,181 41,165 Total equity 45,970,598,982 46,375,441,487 Total liabilities and equity 389,895,056,294 359,568,667,893

Mohamed Bedeir Chief Executive Officer

The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.

Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi Chairman of the Board of Directors

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E Consolidated Income Statement

For Three Months Period Ended 31 March 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

From January 01, 2022

NoteFrom January 01, 2021

To March 31, 2022

To March 31, 2021

Earnings per share

(14)

Interest on loans and similar income (6) Cost of deposits and similar expense (6) 9,252,012,247 (4,990,034,192) 7,359,197,766 (3,788,192,577) Net interest income Fee and commission income (7) Fee and commission expense (7) 4,261,978,055 826,668,142 (261,222,952) 3,571,005,189 698,134,547 (205,266,946) Net interest, fee and commission income Dividend income (8) Net trading income (9) Gain on financial investments (22) Impairment credit losses (12) Administrative expenses (10) Other operating revenues (expenses) (11) Share of results of associates 4,827,423,245 11,325,209 79,280,867 4,839,238 (1,023,162,604) (1,136,530,522) 480,869,054 - 4,063,872,790 21,405,674 25,020,520 1,625,581 (497,861,605) (944,460,245) 102,639,935 (196,988) Profit before income tax Income tax expense (13) 3,244,044,487 (1,035,729,492) 2,772,045,662 (805,470,273) Net profit for the period 2,208,314,995 1,966,575,389 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Bank Non-controlling interests 2,208,314,979 16 1,966,575,381 8 Net profit for the period 2,208,314,995 1,966,575,389 0.87

0.76

Mohamed Bedeir Chief Executive Officer

The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.

Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi Chairman of the Board of Directors

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For Three Months Period Ended 31 March 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)From January 01, 2022

To March 31, 2022

From January 01, 2021

To March 31, 2021

Net profit for the periodOther comprehensive income items that will not be reclassified to the Profit or Loss:Net change in fair value of investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,208,314,995

1,966,575,389

2,331,018

66,349,865

Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss

Other comprehensive income items that is or may be reclassified to the profit or loss:Net change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

)6,820,565(

88,186

)160,075,242(

)48,752,509(

Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to the profit or loss

15,822,180

7,964,236

Expected credit loss for fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total other comprehensive income items for the period net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

2,059,626,994

(148,688,001)

54,608

5,998 25,655,776 1,992,231,165

Attributable to:Equity holders of the Bank

2,059,626,978

1,992,231,157

Non-controlling interests

16

8

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

2,059,626,994

1,992,231,165

The accompanying notes from (1) to (40) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.

