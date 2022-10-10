QNB Alahli E : Q3 2022 Separate
QNB ALAHLI
S.A.E
)Egyptian Joint Stock Company (
Separate Financial Statements
Together With Limited Review Report
For The Period Ended September 30, 2022
KPMG Hazem Hassan
BDO Khaled & Co.
Public Accountants & Consultants
Public Accountants & Advisers
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Separate Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September
2022
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
Note
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)
(16)
35,766,625,264
22,641,702,434
Due from banks
(17)
47,071,770,376
16,162,820,220
Treasury bills
(18)
36,535,545,020
39,358,600,416
Loans and credit facilities to customers
(19)
203,032,886,609
174,640,546,661
Financial derivatives
(20)
117,378,360
36,542,265
Financial Investments:
- Fair value through other comprehensive income
(21)
16,288,730,024
15,123,771,188
- Amortized cost
(21)
90,581,030,538
75,291,377,974
- Fair value through profit or loss
(21)
64,780,016
92,549,632
Investments in subsidiaries
(22)
540,261,839
540,261,839
Intangible assets
(23)
285,199,911
275,574,773
Other assets
(24)
7,839,695,983
7,245,969,779
Deferred tax assets
(31)
62,267,884
17,536,340
Property and equipment
(25)
2,686,679,689
2,767,837,797
Total assets
440,872,851,513
354,195,091,318
Liabilities and equity:
Liabilities:
Due to banks
(26)
3,842,401,249
3,458,687,747
Customer deposits
(27)
376,932,112,751
296,239,871,183
Financial derivatives
(20)
19,699,342
47,683,515
Other loans
(28)
3,040,861,163
2,436,745,862
Other liabilities
(29)
5,133,260,434
4,206,302,232
Other provisions
(30)
576,346,077
507,669,021
Current income tax payable
1,957,072,717
1,702,880,760
Defined benefits obligation
(32)
571,162,000
543,536,132
Total liabilities
392,072,915,733
309,143,376,452
Equity:
Issued and paid-up capital
(33)
10,774,114,830
10,774,114,830
Reserves
(34)
26,472,912,312
22,548,130,220
Profit for the period / year and retained earnings
(34)
11,552,908,638
11,729,469,816
Total equity
48,799,935,780
45,051,714,866
Total liabilities and equity
440,872,851,513
354,195,091,318
Mohamed Bedeir
Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements. (Limited review report attached).
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Separate Income Statement
For Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2022
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
Note
From July 01, 2022
From January 01, 2022
From July 01, 2021
From January 01, 2021
To September 30, 2022
To September 30, 2022
To September 30, 2021
To September 30, 2021
Interest on loans and similar income
(6)
11,417,945,392
30,458,372,425
8,056,715,310
22,998,721,462
Cost of deposits and similar expense
(6)
)6,323,837,815(
)16,658,033,742(
)4,301,600,752(
)12,083,168,305(
Net interest income
5,094,107,577
13,800,338,683
3,755,114,558
10,915,553,157
Fee and commission income
(7)
973,869,461
2,734,263,992
772,190,394
2,207,623,491
Fee and commission expense
(7)
)354,485,082(
)945,022,396(
)268,364,010(
)691,042,662(
Net interest, fee and commission income
5,713,491,956
15,589,580,279
4,258,940,942
12,432,133,986
Dividend income
(8)
3,904,205
39,812,142
9,706,770
46,377,599
Net trading income
(9)
26,440,872
162,443,474
25,891,103
70,813,577
Gain on financial investments
(21)
34,406,406
60,856,570
1,869,153
5,913,226
Impairment credit losses
(12)
)860,007,654(
)2,497,179,182(
)313,338,933(
)1,272,855,014(
Administrative expenses
(10)
)1,197,465,285(
)3,454,634,317(
)1,069,825,148(
)2,971,629,693(
Other operating revenues (expenses)
(11)
88,348,150
444,304,180
)175,239,361(
)106,251,224(
Profit before income tax
3,809,118,650
10,345,183,146
2,738,004,526
8,204,502,457
Income tax expense
(13)
)1,267,125,414(
)3,390,258,949(
)876,840,488(
)2,510,313,016(
Net profit for the period
2,541,993,236
6,954,924,197
1,861,164,038
5,694,189,441
Earnings per share
(14)
2.88
2.39
Mohamed Bedeir
Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements.
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income
For Nine Months Period Ended 30 September
2022
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
From July 01, 2022
From January 01, 2022
From July 01, 2021
From January 01, 2021
To September 30, 2022
To September 30, 2022
To September 30, 2021
To September 30, 2021
Net profit for the period
Other comprehensive income items that will not be reclassified to the Profit or Loss:
Net change in fair value of investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss
Amount transferred to retained earning, net of tax
Other comprehensive income items that is or may be reclassified to the profit or loss:
Net change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,541,993,236
6,954,924,197
1,861,164,038
5,694,189,441
)2,536,282(
2,143,661
)43,394,819(
57,335,688
)1,984,983(
)10,232,085(
)93,645(
81,352
-
-
)319,163(
)319,163(
)476,543,055(
)784,028,060(
)33,258,971(
)71,930,073(
Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to the profit or loss
11,997,628
37,390,476
1,844,159
7,993,480
Expected credit loss for fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other
118,404
172,049
16,085
2,662
comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive income items for the period, net of tax
(468,948,288)
(754,553,959)
)75,206,354(
)6,836,054(
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
2,073,044,948
6,200,370,238
1,785,957,684
5,687,353,387
The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements.
