  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. QNB Alahli S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNBA   EGS60081C014

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

(QNBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-10-08
15.60 EGP    0.00%
11:02aQnb Alahli E : Q3 2022 Separate
PU
10:52aQnb Alahli E : Q3 2022 Consolidated
PU
08/01QNB Alahli S.A.E(CASE:QNBA) added to EGX 30 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QNB Alahli E : Q3 2022 Separate

10/10/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

)Egyptian Joint Stock Company(

Separate Financial Statements

Together With Limited Review Report

For The Period Ended September 30, 2022

KPMG Hazem Hassan

BDO Khaled & Co.

Public Accountants & Consultants

Public Accountants & Advisers

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Separate Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

Note

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets:

Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)

(16)

35,766,625,264

22,641,702,434

Due from banks

(17)

47,071,770,376

16,162,820,220

Treasury bills

(18)

36,535,545,020

39,358,600,416

Loans and credit facilities to customers

(19)

203,032,886,609

174,640,546,661

Financial derivatives

(20)

117,378,360

36,542,265

Financial Investments:

- Fair value through other comprehensive income

(21)

16,288,730,024

15,123,771,188

- Amortized cost

(21)

90,581,030,538

75,291,377,974

- Fair value through profit or loss

(21)

64,780,016

92,549,632

Investments in subsidiaries

(22)

540,261,839

540,261,839

Intangible assets

(23)

285,199,911

275,574,773

Other assets

(24)

7,839,695,983

7,245,969,779

Deferred tax assets

(31)

62,267,884

17,536,340

Property and equipment

(25)

2,686,679,689

2,767,837,797

Total assets

440,872,851,513

354,195,091,318

Liabilities and equity:

Liabilities:

Due to banks

(26)

3,842,401,249

3,458,687,747

Customer deposits

(27)

376,932,112,751

296,239,871,183

Financial derivatives

(20)

19,699,342

47,683,515

Other loans

(28)

3,040,861,163

2,436,745,862

Other liabilities

(29)

5,133,260,434

4,206,302,232

Other provisions

(30)

576,346,077

507,669,021

Current income tax payable

1,957,072,717

1,702,880,760

Defined benefits obligation

(32)

571,162,000

543,536,132

Total liabilities

392,072,915,733

309,143,376,452

Equity:

Issued and paid-up capital

(33)

10,774,114,830

10,774,114,830

Reserves

(34)

26,472,912,312

22,548,130,220

Profit for the period / year and retained earnings

(34)

11,552,908,638

11,729,469,816

Total equity

48,799,935,780

45,051,714,866

Total liabilities and equity

440,872,851,513

354,195,091,318

Mohamed Bedeir

Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements. (Limited review report attached).

- 3 -

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Separate Income Statement

For Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

Note

From July 01, 2022

From January 01, 2022

From July 01, 2021

From January 01, 2021

To September 30, 2022

To September 30, 2022

To September 30, 2021

To September 30, 2021

Interest on loans and similar income

(6)

11,417,945,392

30,458,372,425

8,056,715,310

22,998,721,462

Cost of deposits and similar expense

(6)

)6,323,837,815(

)16,658,033,742(

)4,301,600,752(

)12,083,168,305(

Net interest income

5,094,107,577

13,800,338,683

3,755,114,558

10,915,553,157

Fee and commission income

(7)

973,869,461

2,734,263,992

772,190,394

2,207,623,491

Fee and commission expense

(7)

)354,485,082(

)945,022,396(

)268,364,010(

)691,042,662(

Net interest, fee and commission income

5,713,491,956

15,589,580,279

4,258,940,942

12,432,133,986

Dividend income

(8)

3,904,205

39,812,142

9,706,770

46,377,599

Net trading income

(9)

26,440,872

162,443,474

25,891,103

70,813,577

Gain on financial investments

(21)

34,406,406

60,856,570

1,869,153

5,913,226

Impairment credit losses

(12)

)860,007,654(

)2,497,179,182(

)313,338,933(

)1,272,855,014(

Administrative expenses

(10)

)1,197,465,285(

)3,454,634,317(

)1,069,825,148(

)2,971,629,693(

Other operating revenues (expenses)

(11)

88,348,150

444,304,180

)175,239,361(

)106,251,224(

Profit before income tax

3,809,118,650

10,345,183,146

2,738,004,526

8,204,502,457

Income tax expense

(13)

)1,267,125,414(

)3,390,258,949(

)876,840,488(

)2,510,313,016(

Net profit for the period

2,541,993,236

6,954,924,197

1,861,164,038

5,694,189,441

Earnings per share

(14)

2.88

2.39

Mohamed Bedeir

Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements.

- 4 -

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income

For Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

From July 01, 2022

From January 01, 2022

From July 01, 2021

From January 01, 2021

To September 30, 2022

To September 30, 2022

To September 30, 2021

To September 30, 2021

Net profit for the period

Other comprehensive income items that will not be reclassified to the Profit or Loss:

Net change in fair value of investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss

Amount transferred to retained earning, net of tax

Other comprehensive income items that is or may be reclassified to the profit or loss:

Net change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,541,993,236

6,954,924,197

1,861,164,038

5,694,189,441

)2,536,282(

2,143,661

)43,394,819(

57,335,688

)1,984,983(

)10,232,085(

)93,645(

81,352

-

-

)319,163(

)319,163(

)476,543,055(

)784,028,060(

)33,258,971(

)71,930,073(

Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to the profit or loss

11,997,628

37,390,476

1,844,159

7,993,480

Expected credit loss for fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other

118,404

172,049

16,085

2,662

comprehensive income

Total other comprehensive income items for the period, net of tax

(468,948,288)

(754,553,959)

)75,206,354(

)6,836,054(

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

2,073,044,948

6,200,370,238

1,785,957,684

5,687,353,387

The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QNB - Qatar National Bank Alahly SAE published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 363 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net income 2022 9 271 M 472 M 472 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,63x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 33 615 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 035
Free-Float 5,03%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Mahmoud Bedeir Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sameh Badry Chief Financial Officer
Hisham Sibaai Head-Information Technology
Ihab Ibrahim Rafaat Chief Operating Officer
Tarek Abdel Raouf Magdy Fayed Executive Director & Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E-11.91%1 710
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.45%137 729
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK12.33%66 160
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.03%52 263
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.55%48 616
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-11.00%46 385