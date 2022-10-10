QNB Alahli E : Q3 2022 Separate

Net profit for the period

Other comprehensive income items that will not be reclassified to the Profit or Loss:

Net change in fair value of investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Tax impact related to other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the profit or loss

Amount transferred to retained earning, net of tax

Other comprehensive income items that is or may be reclassified to the profit or loss:

Net change in fair value of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income