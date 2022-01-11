QNB Alahli E : Q4 2021 Consolidated
QNB ALAHLI
S.A.E
)Egyptian Joint Stock Company (
Consolidated Financial Statements
Together With Auditors' Report
For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
KPMG Hazem Hassan
BDO Khaled & Co.
Public Accountants & Consultants
Public Accountants & Advisers
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December
2021
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
Note
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets:
Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)
(16)
22,641,706,445
17,166,858,582
Due from banks
(17)
17,311,427,927
7,068,235,715
Treasury bills
(18)
40,037,854,401
42,003,990,606
Trading investments
(19)
409,760,928
61,102,261
Loans and credit facilities to customers
(20)
172,828,554,467
163,635,801,748
Financial derivatives
(21)
36,542,265
106,092,208
Financial Investments:
- Fair value through other comprehensive income
(22)
15,123,771,188
2,474,382,352
- Amortized cost
(22)
77,380,468,113
47,609,791,535
- Fair value through profit or loss
(22)
92,563,379
71,759,603
Investments in associates
(23)
-
2,572,487
Intangible assets
(24)
282,189,711
195,249,569
Other assets
(25)
7,217,604,583
4,228,605,764
Deferred tax assets
(33)
70,602,319
115,151,685
Finance lease
3,298,372,384
2,828,561,308
Property and equipment
(26)
2,837,249,783
2,594,818,588
Total assets
359,568,667,893
290,162,974,011
Liabilities and equity:
Liabilities:
Due to banks
(27)
3,458,687,747
4,138,835,958
Customer deposits
(28)
295,491,962,118
233,321,758,983
Financial derivatives
(21)
47,683,515
55,504,635
Other loans
(29)
2,882,244,636
3,804,636,750
Other liabilities
(30)
4,434,170,818
3,502,117,507
Other provisions
(31)
526,745,974
599,639,123
Insurance policyholders' rights
(32)
4,034,207,132
3,247,335,626
Current income tax payable
1,773,988,334
1,343,178,136
Defined benefits obligation
(34)
543,536,132
513,228,220
Total liabilities
313,193,226,406
250,526,234,938
Equity:
Issued and paid-up capital
(35)
10,774,114,830
10,774,114,830
Reserves
(36)
22,578,768,494
17,645,616,759
Profit for the year and retained earnings
(36)
13,022,516,998
11,216,966,389
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the bank
46,375,400,322
39,636,697,978
Non-controlling interests
41,165
41,095
Total equity
46,375,441,487
39,636,739,073
Total liabilities and equity
359,568,667,893
290,162,974,011
Mohamed Bedeir
Mohamed Osman El-Dib
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
The accompanying notes from (1) to (41) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. (Auditor's report attached).
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Consolidated Income Statement
For the Year Ended 31 December
2021
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
Note
From January 01, 2021
From January 01, 2020
To December 31, 2021
To December 31, 2020
Interest on loans and similar income
(6)
32,133,183,101
30,738,143,195
Cost of deposits and similar expense
(6)
(16,793,233,474)
(16,100,796,190)
Net interest income
15,339,949,627
14,637,347,005
Fee and commission income
(7)
3,006,450,773
2,292,274,875
Fee and commission expense
(7)
(976,522,061)
(489,681,576)
Net interest, fee and commission income
17,369,878,339
16,439,940,304
Dividend income
(8)
46,377,599
35,191,190
Net trading income
(9)
118,866,108
111,936,859
Gain on financial investments
(22)
8,340,418
6,487,229
Impairment credit losses
(12)
(2,272,999,951)
(2,136,900,764)
Administrative expenses
(10)
(4,171,937,548)
(3,707,305,018)
Other operating revenues (expenses)
(11)
36,525,948
(181,369,781)
Share of results of associates
(141,309)
156,535
Profit before income tax
11,134,909,604
10,568,136,554
Income tax expense
(13)
(3,508,353,179)
(3,076,626,112)
Net profit for the year
7,626,556,425
7,491,510,442
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
7,626,556,355
7,491,517,830
Non-controlling interests
70
(7,388)
Net profit for the year
7,626,556,425
7,491,510,442
Earnings per share
(14)
3.10
3.08
Mohamed Bedeir
Mohamed Osman El-Dib
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
The accompanying notes from (1) to (41) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
