    QNBA   EGS60081C014

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

(QNBA)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange - 01/10
18.65 EGP   0.00%
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Press Release
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Separate
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Consolidated
PU
QNB Alahli E : Q4 2021 Consolidated

01/11/2022 | 09:58am EST
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

)Egyptian Joint Stock Company(

Consolidated Financial Statements

Together With Auditors' Report

For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

KPMG Hazem Hassan

BDO Khaled & Co.

Public Accountants & Consultants

Public Accountants & Advisers

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2021

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

Note

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets:

Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)

(16)

22,641,706,445

17,166,858,582

Due from banks

(17)

17,311,427,927

7,068,235,715

Treasury bills

(18)

40,037,854,401

42,003,990,606

Trading investments

(19)

409,760,928

61,102,261

Loans and credit facilities to customers

(20)

172,828,554,467

163,635,801,748

Financial derivatives

(21)

36,542,265

106,092,208

Financial Investments:

- Fair value through other comprehensive income

(22)

15,123,771,188

2,474,382,352

- Amortized cost

(22)

77,380,468,113

47,609,791,535

- Fair value through profit or loss

(22)

92,563,379

71,759,603

Investments in associates

(23)

-

2,572,487

Intangible assets

(24)

282,189,711

195,249,569

Other assets

(25)

7,217,604,583

4,228,605,764

Deferred tax assets

(33)

70,602,319

115,151,685

Finance lease

3,298,372,384

2,828,561,308

Property and equipment

(26)

2,837,249,783

2,594,818,588

Total assets

359,568,667,893

290,162,974,011

Liabilities and equity:

Liabilities:

Due to banks

(27)

3,458,687,747

4,138,835,958

Customer deposits

(28)

295,491,962,118

233,321,758,983

Financial derivatives

(21)

47,683,515

55,504,635

Other loans

(29)

2,882,244,636

3,804,636,750

Other liabilities

(30)

4,434,170,818

3,502,117,507

Other provisions

(31)

526,745,974

599,639,123

Insurance policyholders' rights

(32)

4,034,207,132

3,247,335,626

Current income tax payable

1,773,988,334

1,343,178,136

Defined benefits obligation

(34)

543,536,132

513,228,220

Total liabilities

313,193,226,406

250,526,234,938

Equity:

Issued and paid-up capital

(35)

10,774,114,830

10,774,114,830

Reserves

(36)

22,578,768,494

17,645,616,759

Profit for the year and retained earnings

(36)

13,022,516,998

11,216,966,389

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the bank

46,375,400,322

39,636,697,978

Non-controlling interests

41,165

41,095

Total equity

46,375,441,487

39,636,739,073

Total liabilities and equity

359,568,667,893

290,162,974,011

Mohamed Bedeir

Mohamed Osman El-Dib

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

The accompanying notes from (1) to (41) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. (Auditor's report attached).

- 4 -

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Consolidated Income Statement

For the Year Ended 31 December 2021

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

Note

From January 01, 2021

From January 01, 2020

To December 31, 2021

To December 31, 2020

Interest on loans and similar income

(6)

32,133,183,101

30,738,143,195

Cost of deposits and similar expense

(6)

(16,793,233,474)

(16,100,796,190)

Net interest income

15,339,949,627

14,637,347,005

Fee and commission income

(7)

3,006,450,773

2,292,274,875

Fee and commission expense

(7)

(976,522,061)

(489,681,576)

Net interest, fee and commission income

17,369,878,339

16,439,940,304

Dividend income

(8)

46,377,599

35,191,190

Net trading income

(9)

118,866,108

111,936,859

Gain on financial investments

(22)

8,340,418

6,487,229

Impairment credit losses

(12)

(2,272,999,951)

(2,136,900,764)

Administrative expenses

(10)

(4,171,937,548)

(3,707,305,018)

Other operating revenues (expenses)

(11)

36,525,948

(181,369,781)

Share of results of associates

(141,309)

156,535

Profit before income tax

11,134,909,604

10,568,136,554

Income tax expense

(13)

(3,508,353,179)

(3,076,626,112)

Net profit for the year

7,626,556,425

7,491,510,442

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

7,626,556,355

7,491,517,830

Non-controlling interests

70

(7,388)

Net profit for the year

7,626,556,425

7,491,510,442

Earnings per share

(14)

3.10

3.08

Mohamed Bedeir

Mohamed Osman El-Dib

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

The accompanying notes from (1) to (41) are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QNB - Qatar National Bank Alahly SAE published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 17 200 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2021 7 808 M 497 M 497 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 40 187 M 2 555 M 2 558 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 791
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Osman Ibrahim El-Dib Chairman & Managing Director
Sameh Badry Chief Financial Officer
Hisham Sibaai Head-Information Technology
Ihab Ibrahim Rafaat Chief Operating Officer
Tarek Abdel Raouf Magdy Fayed Executive Director & Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E5.31%2 555
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.60%160 865
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.35%79 492
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 767
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.13%57 177
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.31%52 318