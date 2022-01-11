Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. QNB Alahli S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNBA   EGS60081C014

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

(QNBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange - 01/10
18.65 EGP   0.00%
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Press Release
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Separate
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Consolidated
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QNB Alahli E : Q4 2021 Press Release

01/11/2022 | 09:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Financial Results for FY21

Key Highlights

  • Total Assets reached EGP 359,569 million, up +24% YTD.
  • Gross Loans reached EGP 182,913 million, up +6% YTD
  • Customer Deposits reached EGP 295,492 million, up +27% YTD.
  • Non-performingLoans ratio and Coverage ratio of 3.81% and 143% respectively.
  • Capital Adequacy ratio of 22.8% well above minimum required by CBE.
  • Gross profit reached EGP 13,328 million, +4% YOY.
  • Net Profit recorded EGP 7,627 million, +2% YOY.
  • Cost-to-Incomeratio of 25.3%.
  • ROAA and ROAE of 2.3% and 17.7%, respectively.

Egypt economic recovery shows resilience despite the successive infection waves and evolving COVID- 19 variants that continue to elevate the uncertainty level across the globe. The preemptive measures by both the fiscal and monetary policies with accelerating pace of the vaccination campaign should soften the impact of prolonged recovery.

QNB ALAHLI has shown similar resilience against the challenges posed by effects of the pandemic whether on subdued private sector demand, inflationary pressures, or elevated risk with increasing uncertainty. QNB ALAHLI delivered a robust balance sheet and strong core earnings growth backed by the agility of its business model. Assets' growth accelerated to 24% YTD while net profit grew 2% recording 7,627 MEGP bringing ROAA and ROE to 2.3% and 17.7% respectively.

The remarkable balance sheet growth was led by 27% YTD growth in deposits to record EGP 295,492 million by end of 2021. Gross loans portfolio stood at EGP 182,913 million being +6% YTD. Gross Loans to Deposits scored c. 62% with a conscious focus on profitability. Assets quality remains good relative to the market benchmarking levels with NPL ratio of 3.81% backed by a coverage ratio of 143%.

QNB ALAHLI managed once more to exceed the 25% target for SMEs, designated by CBE, scoring 25.47% end of Dec-21 one full year ahead of the mandated time frame. This marks off the 2nd and last target after already achieving the one for small enterprises back in 1H21. Such achievements assert the commercial orientation of the bank and dynamism of its business model.

QNB ALAHLI has positioned itself well to overcome impact of the economic slowdown while it looks forward for the post-pandemic accelerated growth. The well spread branches' network with continued investment and innovation in digital channels, the diversity of its products' offering as well as its subsidiaries and the large customers' base are key enablers for reaping the benefits of its dynamic model while providing further support to Egypt economic success story.

Qatar National Bank ALAHLI S.A.E - Commercial Register 188894 Cairo Investment

Tel:

(+202) 2770 7000

5 Champollion St., Downtown Cairo, Kasr El Nil - A.R.E

Fax:

(+202) 2770 7099

qnbalahli.com

Financial Results

1.1. Balance Sheet

  • Gross Loans reached EGP 182,913 million, with an increase of +6% compared to Dec-20. Retail loans achieved a pleasant yearly growth to reach EGP 36,304 million with a difference of 12% YTD. While corporate loans secured an increase by 4% despite to tough market competition, reaching EGP 146,610 million. Loans market share reached 6.10% as of Sep-21 down from 6.98% in Dec-20, on a standalone basis, as per latest available data revealed by CBE.
  • Customer Deposits made a decent stretch reaching EGP 295,492 million +27% compared to Dec-20. Growth was split to +39% YTD on the corporate side reaching EGP 170,366 million and +13% YTD on the retail side, with an amount of EGP 125,126 million representing 42% of the deposit stock.
    Deposits market share has maintained its position of 4.54% total market share as of Sep-21, on a standalone basis, as per latest available data revealed by the CBE.
  • Total Equity amounted to EGP 46,375 million, giving the bank more room for growth. The Capital Adequacy Ratio and Tier 1 ratios stood at 22.8% and 22.3%, respectively, well above the minimum required by CBE of 12.50% and 8.50%, respectively.
  • Liquidity Position remained solid even with the one of the highest utilization levels within the market with a gross loan/deposit ratio of c. 62% as at Dec-21. The CBE Liquidity ratio in local currency reached 47% versus 25% as required by the CBE, while the CBE liquidity ratio in foreign currency reached 39% versus 30% as required by the CBE. Moreover, the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) in local currency and foreign currency reached 200% and 144%, respectively, while Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) in local and foreign currency reached 669% and 226%, respectively as of November 2021.

1.2. Income Statement

  • Net Banking Income reached EGP 17,853 million FY21 with growth of 6% YOY. Net interest income attained EGP 15,340 million for FY21 representing a 5% growth YOY. Net fees and commissions were up by +13% YOY, recording EGP 2,030 million for FY21 impacted by the extension of the CBE decisions to waive some banking fees. While other operating income reached EGP 483 million and YTD NIM reached 5.25%
  • Operating expenses recorded EGP 4,525 million for FY21, along with a cost to income ratio of 25.3%.
  • Provision expense, QNB ALAHLI made sure to cover the necessary needs given the prevailing uncertainty. Charges for expected credit losses (ECL) reached a net allocation of EGP 2,193 million YTD.
  • Net profit grew by +2% over FY20, recording EGP 7,627 million.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

QNB ALAHLI is pressing ahead as far as corporate social responsibility is concerned given its financial sector leadership position. The diversity of projects, to maintain its support and effect across various domains, were aligned to boost CBE, the banking sector and government joint efforts to soften the pandemic impact, accelerate the local availability of the vaccines as well as increase the welfare of the population within under-served rural areas.

Results Summary

1.3.

Balance Sheet

Description

Standalone basis

Consolidated basis

in EGP million

Dec-21

Dec-20

YTD

Dec-21

Dec-20

YTD

Growth

Growth

Cash & due from banks

38,804

22,391

73%

39,953

24,235

65%

Loans (Net)

174,641

164,962

6%

172,829

163,635

6%

Investments

130,407

91,148

43%

133,044

92,224

44%

Other assets

10,343

6,975

48%

13,743

10,068

36%

Total Assets

354,195

285,476

24%

359,569

290,162

24%

Customer Deposits

296,240

233,892

27%

295,492

233,321

27%

Due to banks

3,459

4,139

-16%

3,459

4,139

-16%

Other liabilities

9,445

8,992

5%

14,243

13,065

9%

Shareholders' equity

45,051

38,453

17%

46,375

39,637

17%

Total Liabilities and Equity

354,195

285,476

24%

359,569

290,162

24%

1.4. Income Statement

Description

Standalone basis

in EGP million

Dec-21

Dec-20

YoY

Growth

Net interest income

14,922

14,354

4%

Fees and commissions

2,082

1,848

13%

Other operating income

412

107

284%

Net banking income

17,416

16,309

7%

Operating expenses

(4,422)

(3,928)

13%

Gross operating income

12,994

12,381

5%

Net cost of risk

(2,142)

(1,977)

8%

Net income before tax

10,852

10,404

4%

Income tax

(3,400)

(3,005)

13%

Net Profit

7,452

7,399

1%

Consolidated basis

Dec-21

Dec-20

YoY

Growth

15,340

14,637

5%

2,030

1,803

13%

483

399

21%

17,853

16,839

6%

(4,525)

(4,020)

13%

13,328

12,819

4%

(2,193)

(2,250)

-3%

11,135

10,569

5%

(3,508)

(3,077)

14%

7,627

7,492

2%

*After the following adjustments from financial information published under Egyptian Accounting Standards ("EAS"):

  • The net impact of the contingent liabilities provision and the other provisions - which is a part of the "Other operating income" according to the EAS, was transferred into "Credit Risk Provisions and other provisions", as it fits better with the economic nature of these items.
    Intangible software expenses and building rental expenses have been restated from "Other operating income" to "Operating expenses" as they fit better with the economic nature of these items.

1.5. Key Indicators (Consolidated Basis)

Financial Indicators - Income Statement

Dec-21

Dec-20

Profitability

ROAA

2.3%

2.7%

ROAE

17.7%

20.0%

Efficiency

Cost-to-Income ratio

25.3%

23.9%

Financial Indicators - Balance Sheet

Dec-21

Dec-20

Liquidity

Gross loans / deposits ratio

61.9%

74.1%

Non-performing loans ratio

3.81%

3.00%

Asset Quality

Coverage ratio *

143%

177%

Capital adequacy ratio

22.8%

21.5%

Leverage ratio

11.6%

11.9%

Non-Financial Indicators

Dec-21

Dec-20

Staff

6,970

6,686

Non-Financial

Active customers

1,333,781

1,247,742

Branches

231

231

Indicators

ATMs

872

611

Points of sales

62,234

54,144

* Including loans provision for stage 1, 2 and 3.

About QNB ALAHLI

QNB ALAHLI was established in April 1978, with a majority stake of 94.97% owned by QNB Group, after the Group reduced their stake down from 97.12% during 1H18, bringing the free float to the required minimum of 5% to comply with EGX listing requirements.

QNB ALAHLI is managing three successful funds: money market "Themar Fund", equity "Tadawol Fund" and balanced "Tawazon Fund".

Over the years, QNB ALAHLI established several subsidiaries in Egypt:

  • QNBAA Leasing Company established in 1997. On June 26th, 2013, QNB ALAHLI raised its stake in QNBAA Leasing Co. from 60% to 99.9%.
  • QNBAA Factoring Company set up in 2012, with QNB ALAHLI stake representing 99.9%.
  • QNBAA Life Insurance Company set up in 2003. In January 2014, QNB ALAHLI increased its stake in QNBAA Life Insurance from 25% to 99.9%.
  • QNBAA Asset Management Company, in June 2014 QNB ALAHLI increased its stake from 4.9% to 97.4%.

Contacts:

www.qnbalahli.com

Sameh Badry

Ahmed Osama

+ 202 2770 7770

+202 2770 7727

Sameh.Badry@qnbalahli.com

Ahmed M-Osama@qnbalahli.com

Disclaimer

QNB - Qatar National Bank Alahly SAE published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Press Release
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Separate
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Consolidated
PU
2021Qnb Alahli S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2021Qnb Al Ahli Bank S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Qnb Al Ahli Bank S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020Qnb Alahli Bank S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2020QNB ALAHLI BANK (S.A.E) : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020QNB ALAHLI BANK (S.A.E) : 3rd quarter report
CO
2020Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 200 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2021 7 808 M 497 M 497 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 40 187 M 2 555 M 2 558 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 791
Free-Float -
Chart QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Duration : Period :
QNB Alahli S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,65 EGP
Average target price 23,50 EGP
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Osman Ibrahim El-Dib Chairman & Managing Director
Sameh Badry Chief Financial Officer
Hisham Sibaai Head-Information Technology
Ihab Ibrahim Rafaat Chief Operating Officer
Tarek Abdel Raouf Magdy Fayed Executive Director & Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E5.31%2 555
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.60%160 865
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.35%79 492
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 767
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.13%57 177
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.31%52 318