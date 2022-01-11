QNB Alahli E : Q4 2021 Press Release

Press Release

Financial Results for FY21

Key Highlights

Total Assets reached EGP 359,569 million, up +24% YTD.

Gross Loans reached EGP 182,913 million, up +6% YTD

Customer Deposits reached EGP 295,492 million, up +27% YTD.

Non-performing Loans ratio and Coverage ratio of 3.81% and 143% respectively.

Gross profit reached EGP 13,328 million, +4% YOY.

Net Profit recorded EGP 7,627 million, +2% YOY.

Cost-to-Income ratio of 25.3%.

ratio of 25.3%. ROAA and ROAE of 2.3% and 17.7%, respectively.

Egypt economic recovery shows resilience despite the successive infection waves and evolving COVID- 19 variants that continue to elevate the uncertainty level across the globe. The preemptive measures by both the fiscal and monetary policies with accelerating pace of the vaccination campaign should soften the impact of prolonged recovery.

QNB ALAHLI has shown similar resilience against the challenges posed by effects of the pandemic whether on subdued private sector demand, inflationary pressures, or elevated risk with increasing uncertainty. QNB ALAHLI delivered a robust balance sheet and strong core earnings growth backed by the agility of its business model. Assets' growth accelerated to 24% YTD while net profit grew 2% recording 7,627 MEGP bringing ROAA and ROE to 2.3% and 17.7% respectively.

The remarkable balance sheet growth was led by 27% YTD growth in deposits to record EGP 295,492 million by end of 2021. Gross loans portfolio stood at EGP 182,913 million being +6% YTD. Gross Loans to Deposits scored c. 62% with a conscious focus on profitability. Assets quality remains good relative to the market benchmarking levels with NPL ratio of 3.81% backed by a coverage ratio of 143%.

QNB ALAHLI managed once more to exceed the 25% target for SMEs, designated by CBE, scoring 25.47% end of Dec-21 one full year ahead of the mandated time frame. This marks off the 2nd and last target after already achieving the one for small enterprises back in 1H21. Such achievements assert the commercial orientation of the bank and dynamism of its business model.

QNB ALAHLI has positioned itself well to overcome impact of the economic slowdown while it looks forward for the post-pandemic accelerated growth. The well spread branches' network with continued investment and innovation in digital channels, the diversity of its products' offering as well as its subsidiaries and the large customers' base are key enablers for reaping the benefits of its dynamic model while providing further support to Egypt economic success story.