Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. QNB Alahli S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNBA   EGS60081C014

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

(QNBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange - 01/10
18.65 EGP   0.00%
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Press Release
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Separate
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Consolidated
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QNB Alahli E : Q4 2021 Separate

01/11/2022 | 09:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

)Egyptian Joint Stock Company(

Separate Financial Statements

Together With Auditors' Report

For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

KPMG Hazem Hassan

BDO Khaled & Co.

Public Accountants & Consultants

Public Accountants & Advisers

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Separate Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2021

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

Note

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets:

Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)

(16)

22,641,702,434

17,166,854,367

Due from banks

(17)

16,162,820,220

5,223,798,459

Treasury bills

(18)

39,358,600,416

41,990,573,212

Loans and credit facilities to customers

(19)

174,640,546,661

164,962,066,483

Financial derivatives

(20)

36,542,265

106,092,208

Financial Investments:

- Fair value through other comprehensive income

(21)

15,123,771,188

2,474,382,352

- Amortized cost

(21)

75,291,377,974

46,068,820,147

- Fair value through profit or loss

(21)

92,549,632

71,688,942

Investments in subsidiaries and associates

(22)

540,261,839

542,109,089

Intangible assets

(23)

275,574,773

188,123,187

Other assets

(24)

7,245,969,779

4,117,223,362

Deferred tax assets

(31)

17,536,340

43,274,395

Property and equipment

(25)

2,767,837,797

2,520,938,962

Total assets

354,195,091,318

285,475,945,165

Liabilities and equity:

Liabilities:

Due to banks

(26)

3,458,687,747

4,138,835,958

Customer deposits

(27)

296,239,871,183

233,892,109,030

Financial derivatives

(20)

47,683,515

54,698,875

Other loans

(28)

2,436,745,862

3,251,740,567

Other liabilities

(29)

4,206,302,232

3,297,177,299

Other provisions

(30)

507,669,021

586,820,076

Current income tax payable

1,702,880,760

1,288,010,783

Defined benefits obligation

(32)

543,536,132

513,228,220

Total liabilities

309,143,376,452

247,022,620,808

Equity:

Issued and paid-up capital

(33)

10,774,114,830

10,774,114,830

Reserves

(34)

22,548,130,220

17,614,978,484

Profit for the year and retained earnings

(34)

11,729,469,816

10,064,231,043

Total equity

45,051,714,866

38,453,324,357

Total liabilities and equity

354,195,091,318

285,475,945,165

Mohamed Bedeir

Mohamed Osman El-Dib

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements. (Auditors' report attached)

- 4 -

QNB ALAHLI S.A.E

Separate Income Statement

For The Year Ended 31 December 2021

(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)

From January 01, 2021

From January 01, 2020

Note

To December 31, 2021

To December 31, 2020

Interest on loans and similar income

(6)

31,736,719,240

30,466,796,512

Cost of deposits and similar expense

(6)

)16,814,289,851(

)16,113,253,167(

Net interest income

14,922,429,389

14,353,543,345

Fee and commission income

(7)

3,058,021,640

2,337,288,072

Fee and commission expense

(7)

)976,126,129(

)489,650,227(

Net interest, fee and commission income

17,004,324,900

16,201,181,190

Dividend income

(8)

246,341,199

35,584,250

Net trading income

(9)

104,624,137

98,761,017

Gain on financial investments

(21)

8,921,312

6,483,172

Impairment credit losses

(12)

)2,218,276,368(

)2,104,233,392(

Administrative expenses

(10)

)4,072,001,185(

)3,618,588,799(

Other operating revenues (expenses)

(11)

)221,666,650(

)215,992,811(

Profit before income tax

10,852,267,345

10,403,194,627

Income tax expense

(13)

)3,400,229,701(

)3,004,683,987(

Net profit for the Year

7,452,037,644

7,398,510,640

Earnings per share

(14)

3.10

3.08

Mohamed Bedeir

Mohamed Osman El-Dib

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QNB - Qatar National Bank Alahly SAE published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Press Release
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Separate
PU
09:58aQNB ALAHLI E : Q4 2021 Consolidated
PU
2021Qnb Alahli S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2021Qnb Al Ahli Bank S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Qnb Al Ahli Bank S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020Qnb Alahli Bank S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2020QNB ALAHLI BANK (S.A.E) : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020QNB ALAHLI BANK (S.A.E) : 3rd quarter report
CO
2020Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 200 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2021 7 808 M 497 M 497 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 40 187 M 2 555 M 2 558 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 791
Free-Float -
Chart QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Duration : Period :
QNB Alahli S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,65 EGP
Average target price 23,50 EGP
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Osman Ibrahim El-Dib Chairman & Managing Director
Sameh Badry Chief Financial Officer
Hisham Sibaai Head-Information Technology
Ihab Ibrahim Rafaat Chief Operating Officer
Tarek Abdel Raouf Magdy Fayed Executive Director & Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E5.31%2 555
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.60%160 865
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.35%79 492
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 767
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.13%57 177
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.31%52 318