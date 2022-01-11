QNB Alahli E : Q4 2021 Separate
QNB ALAHLI
S.A.E
)Egyptian Joint Stock Company (
Separate Financial Statements
Together With Auditors' Report
For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
KPMG Hazem Hassan
BDO Khaled & Co.
Public Accountants & Consultants
Public Accountants & Advisers
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Separate Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December
2021
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
Note
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets:
Cash and due from Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)
(16)
22,641,702,434
17,166,854,367
Due from banks
(17)
16,162,820,220
5,223,798,459
Treasury bills
(18)
39,358,600,416
41,990,573,212
Loans and credit facilities to customers
(19)
174,640,546,661
164,962,066,483
Financial derivatives
(20)
36,542,265
106,092,208
Financial Investments:
- Fair value through other comprehensive income
(21)
15,123,771,188
2,474,382,352
- Amortized cost
(21)
75,291,377,974
46,068,820,147
- Fair value through profit or loss
(21)
92,549,632
71,688,942
Investments in subsidiaries and associates
(22)
540,261,839
542,109,089
Intangible assets
(23)
275,574,773
188,123,187
Other assets
(24)
7,245,969,779
4,117,223,362
Deferred tax assets
(31)
17,536,340
43,274,395
Property and equipment
(25)
2,767,837,797
2,520,938,962
Total assets
354,195,091,318
285,475,945,165
Liabilities and equity:
Liabilities:
Due to banks
(26)
3,458,687,747
4,138,835,958
Customer deposits
(27)
296,239,871,183
233,892,109,030
Financial derivatives
(20)
47,683,515
54,698,875
Other loans
(28)
2,436,745,862
3,251,740,567
Other liabilities
(29)
4,206,302,232
3,297,177,299
Other provisions
(30)
507,669,021
586,820,076
Current income tax payable
1,702,880,760
1,288,010,783
Defined benefits obligation
(32)
543,536,132
513,228,220
Total liabilities
309,143,376,452
247,022,620,808
Equity:
Issued and paid-up capital
(33)
10,774,114,830
10,774,114,830
Reserves
(34)
22,548,130,220
17,614,978,484
Profit for the year and retained earnings
(34)
11,729,469,816
10,064,231,043
Total equity
45,051,714,866
38,453,324,357
Total liabilities and equity
354,195,091,318
285,475,945,165
Mohamed Bedeir
Mohamed Osman El-Dib
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements. (Auditors' report attached)
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E
Separate Income Statement
For The Year Ended 31 December
2021
(All amounts are shown in Egyptian Pounds)
From January 01, 2021
From January 01, 2020
Note
To December 31, 2021
To December 31, 2020
Interest on loans and similar income
(6)
31,736,719,240
30,466,796,512
Cost of deposits and similar expense
(6)
)16,814,289,851(
)16,113,253,167(
Net interest income
14,922,429,389
14,353,543,345
Fee and commission income
(7)
3,058,021,640
2,337,288,072
Fee and commission expense
(7)
)976,126,129(
)489,650,227(
Net interest, fee and commission income
17,004,324,900
16,201,181,190
Dividend income
(8)
246,341,199
35,584,250
Net trading income
(9)
104,624,137
98,761,017
Gain on financial investments
(21)
8,921,312
6,483,172
Impairment credit losses
(12)
)2,218,276,368(
)2,104,233,392(
Administrative expenses
(10)
)4,072,001,185(
)3,618,588,799(
Other operating revenues (expenses)
(11)
)221,666,650(
)215,992,811(
Profit before income tax
10,852,267,345
10,403,194,627
Income tax expense
(13)
)3,400,229,701(
)3,004,683,987(
Net profit for the Year
7,452,037,644
7,398,510,640
Earnings per share
(14)
3.10
3.08
Mohamed Bedeir
Mohamed Osman El-Dib
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
The accompanying notes from (1) to (39) are an integral part of these Separate Financial Statements.
