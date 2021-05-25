Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. QNB Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNBC   US74726N1072

QNB CORP.

(QNBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QNB Corp. Declares Dividend

05/25/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUAKERTOWN, PA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 25, 2021 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record June 11, 2021.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s web site at QNBbank.com.

#   #   #


David W. Freeman
QNB Corp.
215-538-5600 x5619
dfreeman@qnbbank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about QNB CORP.
03:23pQNB Corp. Declares Dividend
GL
01:46pQNB CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07QNB  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
04/27QNB CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/27QNB Corp. Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2021
GL
03/11QNB  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
03/11QNB CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23QNB Corp. Increases Dividend
GL
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at QNB Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Security Se..
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : QNB Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells Portion t..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,6 M - -
Net income 2020 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,38x
Yield 2020 4,24%
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart QNB CORP.
Duration : Period :
QNB Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David W. Freeman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janice S. McCracken-Erkes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis Helf Chairman
Christopher T. Cattie Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Thomas J. Bisko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QNB CORP.10.14%127
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.70%495 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.65%365 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%273 326
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.30.94%213 002
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%201 577